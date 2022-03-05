Warriors vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (43-20) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-35) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022
Golden State Warriors 55, Los Angeles Lakers 44 (Q2 04:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With 15 minutes played tonight, LeBron James just passed Karl Malone for 2nd in all-time NBA minutes played, including the postseason:
1) Kareem: 66,297 (8,851 playoff)
2) LeBron: 62,760 (11,035)
3) Malone: 62,759 (7,907)
LeBron ranks No. 1 in postseason minutes. – 9:28 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors now engaged. Outsmarting, outhustling and outplaying the Lakers. 47-40 lead, on pace to score 50 in the second quarter.
The better team suddenly looks like it. – 9:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
This Poole, Moody, Thompson, JTA, Kuminga lineup is on another level tonight. Steve Kerr said he wanted to see more cohesion out of his second unit and he’s getting that tonight. – 9:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole with 16 first half bench points in 11 minutes. He has 39 in 38 minutes the last six quarters. Warriors are a +14 with Steph Curry on the bench the past five minutes. – 9:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
4-for-4 from downtown for JP ☔️
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/FKDwwkmm6D – 9:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Still no Curry at 7-minute mark. The sub mishap and this great run by the subs have brought back the original Curry rotation – 9:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Say what you want about Poole, and he has his flaws, but that he can do THIS is exactly why you deal with the growing pains. – 9:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Poole knocks down his fourth 3-pointer of the night and the Warriors now lead 42-40 with 7:21 left in the second quarter.
He’s perfect from deep so far and has 16 points. Issa Pool Party in LA. – 9:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jordan Poole hadn’t hit 4 3’s since he went 4 for 13 on Feb. 1, but he opens 4 for 4 from downtown tonight off the GSW bench, his latest putting them up 42-40. – 9:20 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs fall, 123-117, to extend their losing streak to 4 games.
They are 0-33 this season when trailing after three quarters.
Pop still stuck at 1,334 regular season wins, one shy of matching Don Nelson’s record. Spurs start a 7-game homestand on Monday against the Lakers. – 9:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
JTA doesn’t play big minutes and he rarely shines. But he often finds a way to do subtle things that make a difference for the Warriors.
The Draymond/Andre influence is obvious – 9:16 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
With enough Russ and Dwight, the Warriors will have a chance. – 9:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers open the quarter with Russell Westbrook essentially at the 3, with Augustin-Bradley in the backcourt. Let’s get weird, baby! AK – 9:13 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
You can get any shot you want against the Warriors without Green – 9:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Poole drills his third 3-pointer of the night and the Warriors are within a point. Dude is balling tonight. – 9:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ reserves are playing well at both ends. Currently outscoring the starters. – 9:11 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Royal Start
@LeBron James: 13 pts, 4 reb pic.twitter.com/lE2xW8ot5j – 9:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in LA: Warriors trail Lakers 32-25
-Outrebounded 13-10
-Outshot 54.2pct to 41.7pct
-Lakers making more hustle plays
-Curry 7, Poole 8 in 5 minutes off bench – 9:09 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail the Lakers by 7 points at the end of the first quarter. They started to show some life defensively toward the end of the period. But can they sustain it and continue to cut into Los Angeles’ lead? – 9:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
That’s a good quarter of effort and energy for the Lakers, who have a 32-25 lead over the Warriors. LeBron James leads all scorers with 13 points and Russ has made each of his three shots from the field. – 9:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Warriors 25
That was the Lakers’ best first quarter post-All-Star break. They lived at the rim, scoring 18 paint points. This small-ball starting group works well together. LeBron James has 13 points. Russell Westbrook has 6 points. – 9:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I came into this season thinking that the absolute worst-case scenario for Russell Westbrook was that he’d be something resembling bubble Rondo, and if he was, this team would still be pretty good.
It’s about as wrong as I’ve ever been about a Lakers topic. – 9:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers should be allowed to call the game, take 1/4 a win, and send everyone home. BK – 9:07 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors give up another 30 spot in the first quarter. Their last three games: 38, 34, 32 allowed in the opening twelve minutes – 9:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lakers 32, Warriors 25 | End 1 | LeBron with 13, Steph with 7. Lakers shooting 54.2% (13-24), Warriors shooting 41.7% (10-24). – 9:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 32-25 lead out of the 1st Q, after GSW scored the final 4 points of the period.
LeBron’s 13 points led the way, with GSW getting 8 from Poole, and 4 from Moody, off the bench to help cut LAL’s biggest lead in half. – 9:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr tried to get Klay Thompson in the game for Steph Curry with about two minutes left in the first quarter, but no whistle. Curry ends up playing the entire first — his old pattern — and will probably now sit the first 6ish of second quarter. – 9:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Love how Juan Toscano-Anderson is communicating defensively. The Warriors need more of that. – 9:06 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looks like Curry is going to play the entire first. Klay was at the table but play never stopped – 9:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Warriors starting hitting shots, with B2B 3’s from Poole trimming LAL’s once 14-point lead down to 6, before 5 straight points from ‘Melo made it 32-21 with 1 minute in the 1st. – 9:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole is 3-3 from the field with 8 points. 1 minute left in the first quarter. – 9:04 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Textbook defense from Austin Reaves 📕 pic.twitter.com/8ngvfVcxCh – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has 13 points already after a put-back layup. Still 4 minutes left in the 1st Q.
LAL’s lead is up to 14 after Monk followed with a 3, his 2nd. – 8:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron remains in the game, and made the FT. He appears to be fine. – 8:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron finished an and-1 through contact from Jordan Poole, who grabbed LeBron’s right arm.
LeBron asked for a time out, and the training staff’s been using a HyperVolt on his arm throughout the time out.
LAL lead 19-11. – 8:57 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James was hurting. Appears to be his right hand or right elbow. – 8:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jordan Poole grabbed LeBron James’ right elbow, and he immediately showed pain. LeBron getting treatment with a massage gun on the bench during the timeout – 8:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James appears to have some discomfort in his right elbow. The Lakers have called timeout and James’ is being worked on by his longtime athletic trainer Mike Mancias. – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
LeBron is absolutely killing the Warriors in those pick-and-roll actions. – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James almost tripped getting back on defense with some of the fans sitting courtside stretching out their feet as if they’re in their living room. – 8:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay can’t buy a bucket. 0-3 from the field so far in 7 minutes. Went 6-17 Thursday in Dallas. – 8:53 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Russ is 3-3 so far — with six points to complement LeBron’s early eight.
Lakers up 17-9. – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said he wasn’t happy with his free throw shooting early this season, and put some extra time in.
He shot 74.8% before the break, and so far is at 82.1 after the break, including his first two tonight. – 8:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After Lakers get an open 3-ball on a sequence showing they really came to play, Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls a timeout.
Warriors trail 11-6, 7:35 Q1 – 8:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s an energetic start for the Lakers, who take an 11-6 lead into the first time out at the 7:35 mark.
GSW missed a few bunnies at the rim, and are 3 for 9 early, with LAL connecting on 5 of 9 (1 of 4 3’s). – 8:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lakers are 5-9 from the field to start. Warriors can’t keep them out the paint. That Malik Monk 3-pointer before Steve Kerr called timeout was actually Los Angeles’ first make from outside the paint tonight.
Golden State trails 11-6 with 7:35 left in the first quarter. – 8:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
One positive development from this Lakers season: Malik Monk has been really good. Starting to flash more playmaking skills too.
Unfortunately for Los Angeles, he’s played himself way out of what they can probably afford to pay him as a free agent. He’s not doing a minimum again. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After LeBron James came up short on that lob, he started pulling at his left hip area. He’s walking it off, though. – 8:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggins on attack mode 💥
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/AmUtOU22pR – 8:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Los Angeles is taking it straight to the rim early. They’re first bucket comes on a pick-and-roll, LeBron finishes at the rim. – 8:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
they really waited until after the game to do this ceremony. always thought what LeBron did to Paul Pierce couldnt ever be topped nope this is it – 8:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This Lakers roster is full of former stars who have effectively transitioned into role players. Dwight Howard. Carmelo Anthony. Rajon Rondo earlier on.
Russell Westbrook has so many examples to look up to and he’s rejecting them all. His pride is more important than winning. – 8:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis with the team again for the Lakers-Warriors game. He remains in a walking boot. He’s set to be evaluated in two weeks – 8:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Dwight Howard came off the court shortly before the national anthem here tonight to greet former Laker Robert Sacre. pic.twitter.com/eTfOrj3fUC – 8:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: There’s an increasing push among many in the Lakers organization to demote nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, but so far coach Frank Vogel has resisted bringing him off the bench: es.pn/3sKJXe5 – 8:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Lakers struggles have continued.
Charles Oakley tells Justin Termine & Eddie Johnson they need to go back to old school basketball.
Catch the Lakers in action against the Warriors NOW on NBA Radio: https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/SozZZe0Cmd – 8:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tune in @LASparks fans — some familiar faces — hey, @Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @Chiney Ogwumike — coming at you on ESPN before this Lakers-Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/ndTdWiPeDV – 8:23 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry breaks out the Curry 4 Flowtro again tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dnsq2Mx2g6 – 8:20 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Very happy to be missing Lakers/Warriors tonight for @Tania Ganguli’s wedding. Back on Monday. @Jovan Buha has you covered on the hoops front. Follow this account for @Kyle Goon dancing videos. pic.twitter.com/kXm1zX7Gd7 – 8:10 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Opening Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/3lOqSBixNi – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Despite some questions about it, Russell Westbrook is in the Lakers starting lineup for tonight’s game vs the Warriors. – 8:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers got pushback from Westbrook on changing role, “impossible” he returns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/05/rep… – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s all you need to know ahead of Saturday’s primetime Warriors at Lakers contest in Hollywood. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 8:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry is ready for Saturday night showdown with Lakers pic.twitter.com/ZapOA1GXgA – 7:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry working on his 3’s and mid-range game pic.twitter.com/Olntym2ZYB – 7:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry is good with his ball handling, too. pic.twitter.com/IAUCn21naW – 7:27 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
During our morning Zoom meeting to prep for our 5pm Warriors Central before tipoff vs Lakers, I said if I were Steve Kerr, I’d start Otto Porter Jr.
Six hours later, Kerr starts OPJ.
Horn, tooted – 7:21 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“So what’s the deal with that play-in? Are you playing in…so you can playoff? I saw the Lakers the other night…I think they’re going for the play out. And what about the take foul…do you give..a take foul?…” pic.twitter.com/p27MN8PCiK – 7:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr was asked about Steph Curry approaching GSW’s all-time steals record:
“He’s way better defensively than people give him credit for. He’s smart. He’s tough … I think he’s gotten a lot better since I first got here. Strength. Focus. Putting in all the work.” – 7:11 PM
Steve Kerr was asked about Steph Curry approaching GSW’s all-time steals record:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is up to 39 points vs. the Mavericks. Career high is 44 vs. the Warriors on March 25, 2021. – 7:10 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Saturday night hoops.
Get your popcorn ready 🍿 pic.twitter.com/vRAzRSOmnf – 7:10 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“Frankly, the last couple weeks we have been bad. And that is where Draymond makes a dramatic difference.” -Steve Kerr on the Warriors recent play. – 7:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Gold vs. Golden State
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/fxqItNjzzJ – 7:05 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Otto Porter Jr. will start tonight with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. – 7:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr says Otto Porter Jr. will start tonight.
Warriors have a few guys out: Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman (who’s yet to play this season). – 7:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II is “day-to-day” with the knee issue, per Kerr. Said he took a shot on it in Dallas. Sore, but MRI came back clear. Out tonight. – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets injury report for tomorrow at the Celtics:
Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 7:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. will start in place of Gary Payton II tonight for the Warriors in LA. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Lakers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter
Kevon Looney – 7:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
With Gary Payton II out tonight, Otto Porter Jr. will start in his place. He joins Steph, Klay, Wiggins and Looney. – 7:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bright lights. Big city.
It’s Saturday night in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/hPZMEuWTEA – 6:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Asked whose defensive development has stood out over the last month or so, Frank Vogel cited Austin Reaves, noting his ability to compete on that end so well as “remarkable.” It wasn’t necessarily something they expected for his career, much less this quickly. AK – 6:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Warriors have lost 5 of 6 games since their last-second win against the Lakers before the All-Star break.
Frank Vogel said, in short:
It’s tough to replace a guy like Draymond Green, just like it’s tough to replace Anthony Davis. – 6:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available tonight.
One thing Frank Vogel said the Lakers are improving upon with Anthony Davis out: “Growing with switch execution … we’re getting better at it.”
He added that they’ll need to be against Steph Curry and GSW. – 6:50 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Pinch-hitting on Lakers for @Kyle Goon tonight. So, if you’re looking for Vogel’s pregame comments I can tell you: “Talen and Avery are in.” – 6:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker will both be available tonight against the Warriors, per Frank Vogel – 6:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Talen Horton-Tucker and Avery Bradley are playing against the Warriors tonight, per Frank Vogel. – 6:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors center James Wiseman doing some pre-game rehab work before tonight’s game against the Lakers pic.twitter.com/CA49pzBfZV – 6:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
No thoughts, just buckets. 👌
The team shot 63.0% from deep in win against Lakers. pic.twitter.com/udLmg8gQnI – 6:30 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors couldn’t complete a comeback on the way to another loss to the Mavs, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Golden State Warriors @warriors
A career like few others in the history of our sport.
Salute, #CoachK pic.twitter.com/e2rqeaknp0 – 5:02 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Shooting Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/BjjuEo4kzN – 5:00 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Who do you think deserves to win the @Wendys #WoodenAward? Cast your vote and choose wisely: https://t.co/hXVXLQXiVw 🏀🏆💪 #ad pic.twitter.com/GOZwN3EboT – 4:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow in Boston: Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 4:33 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
This week’s #peltonmailbag answers questions about whether the play-in has helped the Lakers more than it’s hurt the last two seasons, players peaking in their NBA debuts and stars sitting out the fourth quarter of blowout wins: es.pn/3tyFwC9 (ESPN+) – 4:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow at the #Celtics – 4:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per Nets PR, status report for tomorrow:
Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 4:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Saturday Primetime in DTLA
⏰: 5:30 p.m. PT
📺: ABC
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Over the last 3 weeks, Luka Doncic has led the Mavs to a 6-2 record, with wins over the Heat and Warriors (twice).
Over that span, his usage rate is 42.8% and he’s averaging 36.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists on a 59.4 True Shooting percentage. 😳 basketballnews.com/stories/will-l… – 4:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers do not want to fire Vogel (at least before season ends) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/05/rep… – 4:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors will be without Gary Payton II on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers due to left knee soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/04/inj… – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Amex® Card Members score 10% off concessions, a dedicated entrance to beat the crowd, and more at Crypto.com Arena. See how big nights are better #withAmex
#LakeShow x @AmericanExpress – 4:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In Australia, this season’s top-selling NBA jerseys are:
1. Patty Mills
2. Stephen Curry
3. LeBron James
4. Josh Giddey
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
International players are thriving, which helps the NBA’s globalization efforts and worldwide popularity: basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 3:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation, join us in wishing Mike Brown a very Happy Birthday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MtmcH1Aqfp – 3:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Herb Roasted Lamb Shoulder
Harissa Chickpeas, Lemon Garlic Cauliflower, Holy Land Pitas
Chilled Orzo Salad, marinated vegetables, Ricotta Salata
Lentils with Curry Vinaigrette, Cashews, Almonds, Golden Raisins
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 3:06 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Shooting Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/JovLH9Z44x – 3:00 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Dayton 82, Davidson 76… (Subtract $5 from Steph Curry’s net worth.) – 2:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury report vs #Jazz for Sunday:
Josh Giddey (Hip) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Foot) OUT
Mike Muscala (Ankle) OUT
Lu Dort (Shoulder) OUT
Derrick Favors (Back) OUT
Ty Jerome (Hip) OUT
Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
Aaron Wiggins (Ankle) Questionable – 2:46 PM
