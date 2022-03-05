Zion Williamson cleared to progress in basketball activities

Shams Charania: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and @Will Guillory. Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities. Pelicans have won four straight games and are in playoff race.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans started the season 1-12. They’re about to be 26-24 since then. All without Zion. They have found a coach in Willie Green. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Herb Jones almost recreated the Zion three pointer block in an actual NBA game. Instead he settles for just a really good block. And then gets the ally layup on the other end! – 9:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
An accurate list of guys who can return and help?
Simmons-Nets, Caruso/Williams/Ball-Bulls, OG/Van Vleet-Raps, Davis-Lakers, PG/Kawhi-Clippers, Paul-Suns, Lowry/Tucker/Butler-Heat, Zion-Pels, Lopez/Connaughton-Bucks, Green/Wiseman-Warriors, Murray/MPJ-Nuggets, Collins-Hawks – 9:28 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley both have more win shares than any rookie had last year. In the bubble year, only Brandon Clarke had more (that was the Morant/Zion class). – 5:18 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best scoring averages in Pelicans’ history
Anthony Davis: 23.7 ppg
DeMarcus Cousins: 25.0 ppg
Zion Williamson: 25.7 ppg
CJ McCOLLUM: 26.6 ppg (on 51.9 percent shooting)
Only eight games, but what a start. – 3:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
A new edition of Emptying the Notebook:
— What (should) happen with Zion Williamson next after the most recent update?
— CJ McCollum finding his role in New Orleans
— Jax and JV sharing
(OUR $1/MONTH PROMO IS STILL AVAILABLE IN THE STORY) theathletic.com/3161906/2022/0… – 3:44 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans say Zion Williamson’s injury is improving but he remains out indefinitely sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-sa… – 4:04 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Pelicans have won 8 of their last 12.
They are 1.5 games back from the Lakers.
And Zion is showing progress of returning. pic.twitter.com/4hdfQpWLJy – 10:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans: Zion Williamson healing, still out indefinitely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/02/pel… – 9:01 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @JJMaples55_MST on the Lakers collapse, upside of the Pelicans with or without Zion, new-look Mavs, Clippers keep on winning, plus a lot more stuff. Excellent convo with one of my favorite follows on Twitter. Thank for joining Jason. – 7:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson has “improved bone healing” in his injured foot, per the Pelicans.
➡️ https://t.co/Eq31KwqVxj pic.twitter.com/uTHxMWdIlo – 6:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Pelicans’ update on Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/RfCZ0FmbRR – 4:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans say that Zion Williamson “remains out indefinitely.” But Pelicans noted that Zion “will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities” and shared that “recent imaging showed improved bone healing” in his right foot. – 4:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zion Williamson remains out indefinitely, Pelicans say, but the club does report “improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Williamson’s right foot.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson had imaging recently that showed improved bone healing in his right foot.
Williamson will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.
He remains out indefinitely. – 4:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Zion Williamson’s foot is showing improved bone healing. He will now progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities. – 4:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The New Orleans Pelicans just provided the following update: “Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.” – 4:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans say Zion Williamson is showing improved bone healing in right foot and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activity. – 4:01 PM
Charania also had an update on Williamson’s outlook for the rest of the 2021-22 season. He doesn’t anticipate the former No. 1 pick playing anytime soon. “I haven’t gotten any sense that Zion Williamson is gonna play this season, and that definitely is alarming,” Charania added. -via The Spun / March 1, 2022
Brian Windhorst: A couple of weeks ago, the coaching staff and the players became aware not to expect Zion back for the foreseeable future. -via YouTube / February 17, 2022