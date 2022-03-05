Zion Williamson won't be traveling with the team yet

Andrew Lopez: The initial plan for Zion Williamson upon his return to New Orleans is to remain back while the team travels as he continues his rehab at the team facility, sources tell ESPN. But he will be around the team when they are in the city.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
After weeks away from the Pelicans, Zion Williamson is expected to rejoin the team next week. The process of reintegrating him will be gradual, and he remains out indefinitely. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson flew back to Louisiana yesterday. He will not join the team on its upcoming road trip, a source said. He is working toward becoming fully weight-bearing on his right foot and is out indefinitely, as the team said earlier this week. – 12:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The initial plan for Zion Williamson upon his return to New Orleans is to remain back while the team travels as he continues his rehab at the team facility, sources tell ESPN.
But he will be around the team when they are in the city. – 12:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities.
Pelicans have won four in arow and currently hold the 10th seed out West. – 11:25 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans started the season 1-12. They’re about to be 26-24 since then. All without Zion. They have found a coach in Willie Green. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Herb Jones almost recreated the Zion three pointer block in an actual NBA game. Instead he settles for just a really good block. And then gets the ally layup on the other end! – 9:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
An accurate list of guys who can return and help?
Simmons-Nets, Caruso/Williams/Ball-Bulls, OG/Van Vleet-Raps, Davis-Lakers, PG/Kawhi-Clippers, Paul-Suns, Lowry/Tucker/Butler-Heat, Zion-Pels, Lopez/Connaughton-Bucks, Green/Wiseman-Warriors, Murray/MPJ-Nuggets, Collins-Hawks – 9:28 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley both have more win shares than any rookie had last year. In the bubble year, only Brandon Clarke had more (that was the Morant/Zion class). – 5:18 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best scoring averages in Pelicans’ history
Anthony Davis: 23.7 ppg
DeMarcus Cousins: 25.0 ppg
Zion Williamson: 25.7 ppg
CJ McCOLLUM: 26.6 ppg (on 51.9 percent shooting)
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
A new edition of Emptying the Notebook:
— What (should) happen with Zion Williamson next after the most recent update?
— CJ McCollum finding his role in New Orleans
— Jax and JV sharing
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans say Zion Williamson’s injury is improving but he remains out indefinitely sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-sa… – 4:04 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Pelicans have won 8 of their last 12.
They are 1.5 games back from the Lakers.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans: Zion Williamson healing, still out indefinitely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/02/pel… – 9:01 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @JJMaples55_MST on the Lakers collapse, upside of the Pelicans with or without Zion, new-look Mavs, Clippers keep on winning, plus a lot more stuff. Excellent convo with one of my favorite follows on Twitter. Thank for joining Jason. – 7:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson has “improved bone healing” in his injured foot, per the Pelicans.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Pelicans’ update on Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/RfCZ0FmbRR – 4:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans say that Zion Williamson “remains out indefinitely.” But Pelicans noted that Zion “will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities” and shared that “recent imaging showed improved bone healing” in his right foot. – 4:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zion Williamson remains out indefinitely, Pelicans say, but the club does report “improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Williamson’s right foot.”
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson had imaging recently that showed improved bone healing in his right foot.
Williamson will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.
He remains out indefinitely. – 4:03 PM
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson had imaging recently that showed improved bone healing in his right foot.
Williamson will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.
He remains out indefinitely. – 4:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Zion Williamson’s foot is showing improved bone healing. He will now progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities. – 4:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The New Orleans Pelicans just provided the following update: “Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.” – 4:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans say Zion Williamson is showing improved bone healing in right foot and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activity. – 4:01 PM
