Alex Caruso needs to get checked out by doctor again before cleared for contact

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso will need to be checked out by doctor again before he’s cleared for contact. That date is not set. Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams did individual, non-contact work today.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso will need to be checked out by doctor again before he’s cleared for contact. That date is not set. Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams did individual, non-contact work today. – 1:21 PM
Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso will need to be checked out by doctor again before he’s cleared for contact. That date is not set. Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams did individual, non-contact work today. – 1:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Caruso & Williams not yet cleared for contact practice. #Bulls – 1:21 PM
Donovan says Caruso & Williams not yet cleared for contact practice. #Bulls – 1:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Grayson Allen serenaded by boos in first game in Chicago since his flagrant foul injured Alex Caruso
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 9:39 PM
Bucks’ Grayson Allen serenaded by boos in first game in Chicago since his flagrant foul injured Alex Caruso
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 9:39 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Caruso is leading the #Bulls bench in demanding a replay to check for flagrant foul on DeRozan’s jumper. – 9:30 PM
Caruso is leading the #Bulls bench in demanding a replay to check for flagrant foul on DeRozan’s jumper. – 9:30 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
An accurate list of guys who can return and help?
Simmons-Nets, Caruso/Williams/Ball-Bulls, OG/Van Vleet-Raps, Davis-Lakers, PG/Kawhi-Clippers, Paul-Suns, Lowry/Tucker/Butler-Heat, Zion-Pels, Lopez/Connaughton-Bucks, Green/Wiseman-Warriors, Murray/MPJ-Nuggets, Collins-Hawks – 9:28 AM
An accurate list of guys who can return and help?
Simmons-Nets, Caruso/Williams/Ball-Bulls, OG/Van Vleet-Raps, Davis-Lakers, PG/Kawhi-Clippers, Paul-Suns, Lowry/Tucker/Butler-Heat, Zion-Pels, Lopez/Connaughton-Bucks, Green/Wiseman-Warriors, Murray/MPJ-Nuggets, Collins-Hawks – 9:28 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Tristan Thompson on facing Grayson Allen and the Bucks after the Caruso injury: “Shit. Take one of my dogs out like that, we’re gonna have issues. You’ve got to set the tone. … If guys wanna play chippy, let’s play chippy.“ – 9:50 PM
Tristan Thompson on facing Grayson Allen and the Bucks after the Caruso injury: “Shit. Take one of my dogs out like that, we’re gonna have issues. You’ve got to set the tone. … If guys wanna play chippy, let’s play chippy.“ – 9:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan on Ball/Caruso absence affecting D: “I don’t think those guys have anything to do with staying down on a shot fake. Or blocking out on a free throw.” – 9:40 PM
Donovan on Ball/Caruso absence affecting D: “I don’t think those guys have anything to do with staying down on a shot fake. Or blocking out on a free throw.” – 9:40 PM
More on this storyline
Rob Schaefer: Lonzo Ball continues to do straight-ahead running as he rehabs knee, per Billy Donovan. Next steps: Change of direction running + ramp up intensity of sprints On Friday, Ball will be 5 weeks into 6-8 week recovery timeline. Donovan: “Nothing has changed with his time schedule” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / February 28, 2022
KC Johnson: Two more things after listening to Donovan’s pregame. The fact Lonzo Ball remains on the 6-8 week timeline is significant. As Donovan previously mentioned, surgeons didn’t fully know extent of meniscus damage until they began surgery. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 28, 2022
KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball surgery had no surprises, went well. Per Billy Donovan. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 28, 2022
Main Rumors, Billy Donovan, Injuries, Injury, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls