Draymond Green return coming soon?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green went through a post practice workout in LA today. Wasn’t at the game last night. Steve Kerr said he was sick. Gary Payton II also got some post practice shots up. But he’s out tomorrow with knee soreness. – 6:46 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While he’s rehabbing his disc/back injury, Draymond Green joined the Warriors’ practice in Dallas for 3-on-3 work. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/03/war… – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry was the betting favorite to win MVP in January. Warriors were 30-9 at that point.
That same month, Draymond Green got injured. They have lost 8 of their last 10 games.
Now Steph isn’t even top 5 odds for MVP. pic.twitter.com/aOfZDUNTtL – 2:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They built a system around him.”
Hear former Warriors teammate Festus Ezeli tell Zach Harper & Tim Legler why Draymond Green is the most important player in Golden State.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/6ehvR7aIpZ – 2:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Worst record in the last 10 games:
0-10 — Rockets
1-9 — Knicks
2-8 — Warriors
The Warriors need Draymond back. pic.twitter.com/if4ZuRxRgQ – 10:47 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While he’s rehabbing his disc/back injury, Draymond Green joined the Warriors’ practice in Dallas for 3-on-3 work. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/03/war… – 4:00 AM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
I hope the entire world finally realizes that Draymond Green is right on Steph’s level when it comes to value/importance to the Warriors (and he always has been) – 11:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Add another to the Warriors’ losing streak — four in a row and 2-8 over the last 10. Tied with Memphis now in the standings.
The need for Draymond Green has never been higher, but will his return fix everything for the Warriors? Their issues are running deeper than that now. – 11:06 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Does Draymond Green fix everything? We will find out soon(ish). – 11:04 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
JTA doesn’t play big minutes and he rarely shines. But he often finds a way to do subtle things that make a difference for the Warriors.
The Draymond/Andre influence is obvious – 9:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“Frankly, the last couple weeks we have been bad. And that is where Draymond makes a dramatic difference.” -Steve Kerr on the Warriors recent play. – 7:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr says Otto Porter Jr. will start tonight.
Warriors have a few guys out: Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman (who’s yet to play this season). – 7:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Warriors have lost 5 of 6 games since their last-second win against the Lakers before the All-Star break.
Frank Vogel said, in short:
It’s tough to replace a guy like Draymond Green, just like it’s tough to replace Anthony Davis. – 6:53 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While he’s rehabbing his disc/back injury, Draymond Green joined the Warriors’ practice in Dallas for 3-on-3 work. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/03/war… – 10:00 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin (@Dave McMenamin) joins The Woj Pod to discuss the Lakers’ freefall, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, much more. Plus, @Kendra Andrews on the Warriors and Draymond Green.
ESPN: es.pn/3Mo1WP8
Apple: apple.co/3vEpGbX – 8:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors mailbag: What is slowing Draymond Green’s return? Initial impressions of team?
https://t.co/wkEIraah84 pic.twitter.com/CNAFLRicE8 – 6:51 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Nets be the favorites in the East? Was Draymond right about the booing Lakers fans? Should Beal look to leave the Wizards? & more! Guests: @weddlesbeard @adaniels33
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:42 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is indicating a belief that he’s a “couple weeks” away from his Warriors return now that his on court work is cranking up.
Steve Kerr: “We desperately need Draymond.” theathletic.com/3162627/2022/0… – 9:53 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 32nd birthday to Draymond Green!
📊 673 GP, 8.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.4 APG
🎯 44.0 FG%, 31.5 3P%, 71.0 FT%
⭐️ 4x (2016-2018, 2022)
🏆 2017 DPOY
💍 3x (2015, 2017, 2018)
Green holds the @Golden State Warriors records for most triple-doubles in a season (13, 2015-16) and a career (31). pic.twitter.com/PiVU2xgKSM – 8:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After back-to-back losses, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joined the Warriors on their road trip in Dallas on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/02/kla… – 7:00 AM
More on this storyline
The Warriors are 14-11 without Green in the lineup and 28-6 when Green is active. The Warriors led the league in net rating at 8.7 prior to Jan. 9, but have a net rating of just 3.1 (ninth in the NBA) since then. As one Warriors staff member told ESPN: “He’s the control center of everything we do.” -via ESPN / March 4, 2022
In those 25 games without Green, the Warriors’ league-best start has given way to glaring weaknesses on both ends of the court as they struggle to find consistency, desperately searching for the chemistry they were sure was going to be there once Thompson stepped back out on the court. The Warriors started the season looking like legitimate title contenders for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Now, with 19 games left of the regular season, those title hopes seem contingent upon Green’s return. -via ESPN / March 4, 2022
When asked if Green is the key to the Warriors’ success, coach Steve Kerr’s answer was simple. “Yes,” Kerr told ESPN. “There is only one Draymond.” -via ESPN / March 4, 2022