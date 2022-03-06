Jarrett Allen out indefinitely

Shams Charania: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen has suffered a fractured finger and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen reportedly fractures finger, a blow to playoff push beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 12:19 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs have said nothing officially about reports that Jarrett Allen suffered a fractured finger – 10:52 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Cavaliers All-Star C Jarrett Allen has suffered a fractured finger and will be sidelined indefinitely, per @ShamsCharani. pic.twitter.com/CxVPYXcJ9n – 10:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen has suffered a fractured finger and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:38 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Coach JB Bickerstaff on Evan Mobley’s huge 17 rebound, 20 point night against the Raptors:
“For him to go out & do what he did tonight, that’s special. And then loses his running mate (Jarrett Allen) & have to do more, and go and do more. That’s special.” #LetEmKnow – 10:24 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman starts the second half for injured Jarrett Allen. – 8:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen has a left quad contusion and will not return to the game. – 8:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen has a left quad contusion and will not return. – 8:34 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Jarrett Allen (Left Quad Contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:34 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs C Jarrett Allen suffered a left quad contusion and will not return tonight. – 8:34 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Lauri Markkanen with 10 points, Jarrett Allen 6 for #Cavs, Garland 6 assists, game with Raptors tied at 25 with 1:58 left in 1st Q. Cavs hitting 53% despite 2 for 8 from 3-point range – 8:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Birch loses Jarrett Allen around the rim again. Allen, who’s 2nd in the NBA in slam dunks, has 3 more in 5 minutes to start this game, all of ’em uncontested. 12 of Cleveland’s 15 points have come in the paint. – 7:58 PM
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen (illness) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night against Milwaukee. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / January 25, 2022