Jazz vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (39-23) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (43-43) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday March 6, 2022
Utah Jazz 64, Oklahoma City Thunder 47 (Q3 11:09)
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Royce stays hot from beyond the arc 🔥🔥🔥
3/5 from three at the half
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/MKTwvG0uK0 – 8:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No matter the opponent or his revolving door teammates, SGA continues to be on a tear since coming back from injury.
Shai at the half:
20 points
2 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
8-14 shooting – 8:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 61-45 at the half. The big key: Jazz are shooting 14-25 from 3 (56%), while the Thunder are just 3-19 (15%).
Gobert’s a +26, which I also think is revealing. – 8:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Jazz made 14 3-pointers and six 2-pointers in the first half. – 8:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
enough vibes to go around for everyone ☮️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/CVHHDA9fDu – 8:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🙅♂️🙅♂️🙅♂️
@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/6qPrtq98kT – 8:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
FLAME ON, SIXX 🔥
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/NOC4v7JVNM – 7:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Local Norman kid Lindy Waters III with one of the best blocks at the rim on Jordan Clarkson that you’ll see from a 2-way rookie 3 point specialist. – 7:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
¡Al estilo Shai!
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/QHJZhG1WfO – 7:54 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I think that my biggest concern for the Jazz in the playoffs is going to be long arms. – 7:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
can confirm: the Big Man has moves 🔮
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/el7KlSxUCT – 7:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was scoreless in 4 1/2 minutes with SGA on the bench.
SGA checks in.
20 seconds later, SGA scores. – 7:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander checks back in to the second quarter and scores the first bucket for OKC with 7 minutes to play in the frame. Yeah, rough night offensively. – 7:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann is just out there dancing with the basketball. His ceiling as a creator is so high. – 7:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA had 10 points in the first. Eight of the 10 came with Gobert off the floor. – 7:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 33-24 after 1Q, but Thunder ended the quarter on a 9-0 run. Without Conley, Jazz are playing Gobert in a more normal rotation, meaning Whiteside ended the quarter. – 7:34 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz lead 33-24 after the first quarter. Bogdanovic with 14 and Utah is 8/13 from 3-point range. – 7:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Thunder 33-24 at the end of the first quarter – 7:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
¡Poku al ataque!
Noches Éne Bé A | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/LCda4m6O0Q – 7:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
ROYCE-MODE: 𝑨𝑪𝑻𝑰𝑽𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑫
#TakeNote | @Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/Vrh2Ke549w – 7:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Big run from the Jazz…..bogdanovic for three and Utah has a 23-11 lead….another timeout from okc….4:50 remaining in the first quarter – 7:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
And, another timeout from Daigneault as the Jazz get out to a 23-11 start. – 7:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Royce O’Neale aggressive shooting really makes such a positive difference – 7:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
NAW at the table. He’s going to get his first true rotation minutes as a Jazz tonight – 7:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nickeil Alexander-Walker about to check in for his first real Jazz minutes – 7:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:43 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Thunder 12-9 – 7:16 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
y con ustedes, la alineación del THUNDEERRR
presentada por @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/PmlsIr41Eu – 7:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley has already attempted three 3-pointers. The Thunder is making an effort to pull Gobert away from the rim with Bazley popping. – 7:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
There’s a wild Bill Sproat impersonator in the OKC crowd heckling on free throws tonight – 7:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bogey stripped as he dribbles the ball on the Jazz’s first play, kind of like a helpful sitcom flashback to the NOP game – 7:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
My first time back in Oklahoma City since March 11, 2020 — if I have to talk to CNN’s Don Lemon tonight like I did that night, something very bad has happened – 7:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Los accesorios de El Thunder están disponibles en línea y en @paycomcenter
👕 | https://t.co/bqPJ3Ow2Lo pic.twitter.com/ciMSJsnZRB – 7:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
hoopin’ in OKC 📍
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/olh4dpRoPV – 6:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby (lower back soreness) is a late scratch tonight, per the Thunder.
Aaron Wiggins will start, moving Darius Bazley to the five. – 6:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left toe sprain) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against Utah.
Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) and Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) are both questionable. – 6:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
it’s a ‘match your jacket to your pants’ type of day
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/YJtf5M8MzO – 6:32 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
🏀🏆 The Womens Pac-12 Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW on ESPN2!
STANFORD.
UTAH.
🗣 Who you got?!!!
And join us postgame for all the breakdowns on @Pac12Network I’m hanging w the great @realmarymurphy & @AdamsonAshley 🏀🔥🔥 #Pac12wbb #MarchMadness – 6:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Top NBA Rookies? 🤔
📺 5:00 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/oUc7ixNYqe – 5:57 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Trent Forrest will start tonight for the Jazz in place of Mike Conley. – 5:41 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Trent Forrest will start in place of a resting Mike Conley tonight against the Thunder – 5:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Juancho Hernangomez, previously listed as questionable, is now available vs. OKC. – 5:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is good to go tonight, he will come off the bench for the Thunder. Mark Daigneault said, and the team will start the same way
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tre Mann
Aleksej Pokusevski
Darius Bazley
Isaiah Roby – 5:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins (right ankle sprain) is available to play tonight, Mark Daigneault said. – 5:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Matt Hoover, a lifelong Bulls fan, created @tankathon in 2013 after taking a coding class.
In the last two seasons, the site has become an invaluable resource for Thunder fans.
Story: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lindy Waters III on his growth at Thunder: “From the games, from the practises I think I’m growing a little bit but I still have a road to go” #ThunderUp – 4:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After taking on the Timberwolves on Friday, the Thunder returns to action to face another division foe in the Utah Jazz. The matchup marks the second of three consecutive home games inside of Paycom Center.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/YVJQTqTZBE pic.twitter.com/0noZr0D0Ug – 4:50 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“There is unknown potential within us.” 🧡
#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/LOgnV1b63a – 4:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Interesting Jazz game with Conley out. This could be the first chance to get Royce O’Neale and Danuel House Jr. into the starting lineup together, around Mitchell and Bogdanovic.
Also could be a chance to finally get NAW rotation minutes
DISCLAIMER: I am not Quin Snyder – 3:40 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🥳 𝚆𝙰𝚃𝙲𝙷 𝙿𝙰𝚁𝚃𝚈 🥳
Don’t miss your chance at ticket giveaways, signed jerseys, and so much more. Meet us at The Break Sports Grill in South Jordan to watch the Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow night 🤪
#TakeNote | @CoorsLight pic.twitter.com/BD9o6WcUMP – 3:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If Memphis keeps up this level of play, they are going to get the second seed pretty easily. There just aren’t many obvious losses remaining on their schedule
The Jazz and warriors on the other hand. Both have really tough closing schedules – 2:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Noches Éne-Bé-A!
𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘷𝘴. 𝘑𝘢𝘻𝘻
🎟️ | https://t.co/IumKjNcIao
🕖 | 6:00PM CT
📺 | @BallySportsOK
📻 | WWLS 98.1FM pic.twitter.com/Qd8ayAWcH5 – 1:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Sunday fun-day in OKC 🤠
⏰ 5 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/V7lnqj9WL2 – 1:45 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Since January 1st ..
Jordan Clarkson is avg 16 points a game,
He is shooting 44% from field and 34% from three
For his career, he shoots 44% from the field and 34% from three
Last year as 6th man he took 2 more shots a game to average 18 pts and shot 43% and 34.7% from 3 pic.twitter.com/FSM8yqhHL6 – 1:35 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz have won 8 of 10 with all sorts of of off shooting
Last 10 Clarkson on Above the break 3: 26%
Last 10 Mike Conley on Above the break 3: 28%
Last 10 Bojan on Corner 3s 8 of 26 31%
Overall team shooting 34% from 3 while winning
Wonder what happens if it all clicks – 1:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks-Jazz: Playoff-positioning showdown also a fascinating test for height-challenged Dallas dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:08 PM
