Knicks concerned about Julius Randle's overall psyche

Julius Randle’s overall psyche is of concern inside the Knicks organization, according to an NBA source. The source said Randle didn’t come into training camp in the same type of sensational shape as he did last season, before Thibodeau’s first year guiding the Knicks. Perhaps that prevented him from being the type of two-way player — giving energy on both sides of the ball — that he was during his second team All-NBA season.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle’s psyche a #Knicks concern amid team’s free fall #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/05/jul… – 9:02 PM
Julius Randle’s psyche a #Knicks concern amid team’s free fall #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/05/jul… – 9:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle’s lack of awareness costs Knicks dearly newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:04 PM
Julius Randle’s lack of awareness costs Knicks dearly newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘So hot’: #Suns forward Cam Johnson cooked #Knicks with career night after skirmish with Julius Randle (w/game winning 3 at the buzzer video) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:04 PM
‘So hot’: #Suns forward Cam Johnson cooked #Knicks with career night after skirmish with Julius Randle (w/game winning 3 at the buzzer video) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson didn’t back down from Julius Randle.
He then put the #Suns on his back in the 4th.
And with time running out, Johnson hit a 3 at the buzzer to complete a comeback thriller over #Knicks.
5 takeaways from 115-114 win (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:18 PM
Cam Johnson didn’t back down from Julius Randle.
He then put the #Suns on his back in the 4th.
And with time running out, Johnson hit a 3 at the buzzer to complete a comeback thriller over #Knicks.
5 takeaways from 115-114 win (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This is just part of Cam Johnson’s full thoughts on his interaction with Julius Randle and playing angry in general, but you it wasn’t difficult to see how heated he was about it after the fact pic.twitter.com/51sZhFiftf – 1:02 PM
This is just part of Cam Johnson’s full thoughts on his interaction with Julius Randle and playing angry in general, but you it wasn’t difficult to see how heated he was about it after the fact pic.twitter.com/51sZhFiftf – 1:02 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle lost his cool, then the Knicks lost their top player, then the game.
Story from Phoenix (with a $1 A MONTH subscription offer inside): https://t.co/t31RszvhAS pic.twitter.com/U608ZLoyXC – 10:52 AM
Julius Randle lost his cool, then the Knicks lost their top player, then the game.
Story from Phoenix (with a $1 A MONTH subscription offer inside): https://t.co/t31RszvhAS pic.twitter.com/U608ZLoyXC – 10:52 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Did you go to sleep with Knicks coasting in the third? What you missed: Crazy things — Randle loses his temper — and one thing that you’re all too familiar with, another hard to stomach loss newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:20 AM
Did you go to sleep with Knicks coasting in the third? What you missed: Crazy things — Randle loses his temper — and one thing that you’re all too familiar with, another hard to stomach loss newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:20 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“He was on his way to a 40-point night”: Julius Randle’s mindless ejection dooms #Knicks in gut-wrenching, buzzer-beater loss to #Suns nypost.com/2022/03/05/cam… – 2:31 AM
“He was on his way to a 40-point night”: Julius Randle’s mindless ejection dooms #Knicks in gut-wrenching, buzzer-beater loss to #Suns nypost.com/2022/03/05/cam… – 2:31 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson said he didn’t like that first play from Julius Randle that injured him in a sensitive spot. Called it cheap. Tried to catch his breath but Bridges called for a sub for him. Johnson remembered a no-call in NY this year when Randle bumped him hard for a rebound. – 2:25 AM
Cam Johnson said he didn’t like that first play from Julius Randle that injured him in a sensitive spot. Called it cheap. Tried to catch his breath but Bridges called for a sub for him. Johnson remembered a no-call in NY this year when Randle bumped him hard for a rebound. – 2:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson’s heightened energy starts way before he and Julius Randle got into it in the 3rd quarter.
He said Randle gave him a shot to the ribs that knocked the wind out of him.
Didnt get a foul call. Was in pain.
Johnson responded with a career performance. #Suns pic.twitter.com/EhnnShuKEe – 1:44 AM
Cam Johnson’s heightened energy starts way before he and Julius Randle got into it in the 3rd quarter.
He said Randle gave him a shot to the ribs that knocked the wind out of him.
Didnt get a foul call. Was in pain.
Johnson responded with a career performance. #Suns pic.twitter.com/EhnnShuKEe – 1:44 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson on the Julius Randle play: “I didn’t like that first play of the game that I was in. It felt cheap and it hurt.” – 1:37 AM
Cam Johnson on the Julius Randle play: “I didn’t like that first play of the game that I was in. It felt cheap and it hurt.” – 1:37 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Alec Burks: “We let one slip away”. Julius Randle’s ejection costs #Knicks a gut-wrenching, buzzer-beater loss to Suns nypost.com/2022/03/05/cam… – 1:36 AM
Alec Burks: “We let one slip away”. Julius Randle’s ejection costs #Knicks a gut-wrenching, buzzer-beater loss to Suns nypost.com/2022/03/05/cam… – 1:36 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau on Randle ejection: “It’s an emotional game, but you can’t cross over that line. You’ve got to know where to stop. And none of us are perfect, we’re going to make mistakes. But we’ve got to be disciplined.” – 1:31 AM
Thibodeau on Randle ejection: “It’s an emotional game, but you can’t cross over that line. You’ve got to know where to stop. And none of us are perfect, we’re going to make mistakes. But we’ve got to be disciplined.” – 1:31 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder said #Suns fed off Cam Johnson’s energy following his dust up with Julius Randle.
“It was contagious.” pic.twitter.com/yom80GbyPf – 1:28 AM
Jae Crowder said #Suns fed off Cam Johnson’s energy following his dust up with Julius Randle.
“It was contagious.” pic.twitter.com/yom80GbyPf – 1:28 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle’s ejection costs Knicks to gut-wrenching, buzzer-beater loss to Suns with Cam Johnson the hero nypost.com/2022/03/05/cam… via @nypostsports – 1:28 AM
Julius Randle’s ejection costs Knicks to gut-wrenching, buzzer-beater loss to Suns with Cam Johnson the hero nypost.com/2022/03/05/cam… via @nypostsports – 1:28 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder said the whole team was feeding off Cam Johnson’s extra energy following the ejection of Julius Randle. They saw a fire in his eyes after that. Crowder told Johnson nearly a dozen times how proud he was of him after responding like that and not losing his cool. – 1:26 AM
Jae Crowder said the whole team was feeding off Cam Johnson’s extra energy following the ejection of Julius Randle. They saw a fire in his eyes after that. Crowder told Johnson nearly a dozen times how proud he was of him after responding like that and not losing his cool. – 1:26 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder said he told Cam Johnson “I’m so proud of you” 8-10 times for the way that he responded to that adversity after getting into it with Randle. Said he saw that fire in his eyes afterward – 1:24 AM
Jae Crowder said he told Cam Johnson “I’m so proud of you” 8-10 times for the way that he responded to that adversity after getting into it with Randle. Said he saw that fire in his eyes afterward – 1:24 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle gets ejected and Knicks collapse again, a seventh straight loss with Cam Johnson getting the last shot and laugh newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:23 AM
Julius Randle gets ejected and Knicks collapse again, a seventh straight loss with Cam Johnson getting the last shot and laugh newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:23 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder said it was great for the Suns “to not give up and prevail through adversity.” Said it was probably the first time ever the Suns fed off Cam Johnson’s energy with the way the game turned after his skirmish with Julius Randle – 1:22 AM
Jae Crowder said it was great for the Suns “to not give up and prevail through adversity.” Said it was probably the first time ever the Suns fed off Cam Johnson’s energy with the way the game turned after his skirmish with Julius Randle – 1:22 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re going to win this game.” Monty Williams in what he told his team after the Julius Randle-Cam Johnson dust up. #Suns pic.twitter.com/UXM68Jnxs2 – 1:05 AM
“We’re going to win this game.” Monty Williams in what he told his team after the Julius Randle-Cam Johnson dust up. #Suns pic.twitter.com/UXM68Jnxs2 – 1:05 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle got ejected. After that point Cam Johnson scored 24 points — 21 in the fourth quarter. – 1:01 AM
Randle got ejected. After that point Cam Johnson scored 24 points — 21 in the fourth quarter. – 1:01 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
tired: hit your damn free throws, knicks
wired: julius randle getting ejected from a game in which the knicks actually need him is a microcosm of his season
INSPIRED: RANDLE IS SO COMMITTED TO THE FUTURE HE VOLUNTEERED HIMSELF AS TRIBUTE FOR THE SAKE OF THE KNICKS’ LOTTERY ODDS – 12:51 AM
tired: hit your damn free throws, knicks
wired: julius randle getting ejected from a game in which the knicks actually need him is a microcosm of his season
INSPIRED: RANDLE IS SO COMMITTED TO THE FUTURE HE VOLUNTEERED HIMSELF AS TRIBUTE FOR THE SAKE OF THE KNICKS’ LOTTERY ODDS – 12:51 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Suns 115, Knicks 114.
Cam Johnson banks in a 3 at the buzzer to hand Knicks 17th defeat in 20 games. Knicks fall to 25-38 on the season, 12th in the East.
• Randle 25-7-4 (ejected in 3rd)
• Robinson 17 & 15
• Johnson 38 pts (21 in fourth)
• Payne 17 pts, 16 asts – 12:48 AM
Final: Suns 115, Knicks 114.
Cam Johnson banks in a 3 at the buzzer to hand Knicks 17th defeat in 20 games. Knicks fall to 25-38 on the season, 12th in the East.
• Randle 25-7-4 (ejected in 3rd)
• Robinson 17 & 15
• Johnson 38 pts (21 in fourth)
• Payne 17 pts, 16 asts – 12:48 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 115, NYK 114
Cam Johnson: 38 Pts, 11-16 FG, 9-12 3P
Bridges: 20-6-4, 6-11 FG
Payne: 17 Pts, 16 Ast
Randle: 25-7-4 – 12:48 AM
Final: PHX 115, NYK 114
Cam Johnson: 38 Pts, 11-16 FG, 9-12 3P
Bridges: 20-6-4, 6-11 FG
Payne: 17 Pts, 16 Ast
Randle: 25-7-4 – 12:48 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Knicks 93 #Suns 81 end of 3rd.
Will play entire fourth without Julius Randle, who was ejected after receiving two technical fouls for his altercation with Cam Johnson.
Randle finished with 25 points in 28 minutes. – 12:08 AM
#Knicks 93 #Suns 81 end of 3rd.
Will play entire fourth without Julius Randle, who was ejected after receiving two technical fouls for his altercation with Cam Johnson.
Randle finished with 25 points in 28 minutes. – 12:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: NYK 93, PHX 81
Bridges: 20-4-4, 6-10 FG
Payne: 11 Pts, 9 Ast
Cam Johnson: 17 Pts, 3-5 3P
Randle: 25-7-4, 9-18 FG
Knicks outscore Suns 38-23 in 3Q – 12:05 AM
End of 3Q: NYK 93, PHX 81
Bridges: 20-4-4, 6-10 FG
Payne: 11 Pts, 9 Ast
Cam Johnson: 17 Pts, 3-5 3P
Randle: 25-7-4, 9-18 FG
Knicks outscore Suns 38-23 in 3Q – 12:05 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Julius Randle having his best game since the all-star break and gets himself ejected right when he’s needed the most. Could not have chef kissed his season any better. – 12:02 AM
Julius Randle having his best game since the all-star break and gets himself ejected right when he’s needed the most. Could not have chef kissed his season any better. – 12:02 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“that’s a fake guy who wants to act like he wants to fight”
-eddie johnson on julius randle pic.twitter.com/0KmStPWvNy – 12:00 AM
“that’s a fake guy who wants to act like he wants to fight”
-eddie johnson on julius randle pic.twitter.com/0KmStPWvNy – 12:00 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Randle had 25 points and is the Knicks’ main source of offense. Not the best decision he’s ever made. Suns right back in this game after the Knicks were pulling away. – 12:00 AM
Randle had 25 points and is the Knicks’ main source of offense. Not the best decision he’s ever made. Suns right back in this game after the Knicks were pulling away. – 12:00 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Welp
Julius Randle ejected in Phoenix, and we’ll see if he plays Sunday in LA since ref contact was involved. – 12:00 AM
Welp
Julius Randle ejected in Phoenix, and we’ll see if he plays Sunday in LA since ref contact was involved. – 12:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Basically half the Suns arena waved goodbye to Julius Randle as he walked off the court for his ejection – 11:59 PM
Basically half the Suns arena waved goodbye to Julius Randle as he walked off the court for his ejection – 11:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Julius Randle double tech. Ejected.
Cam Johnson one tech. Stays in game. #Suns down 10 with 2:40 left in 3rd. – 11:59 PM
Julius Randle double tech. Ejected.
Cam Johnson one tech. Stays in game. #Suns down 10 with 2:40 left in 3rd. – 11:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Double technical fouls on Johnson and Randle.
Second technical on Julius Randle. He has been ejected. – 11:59 PM
Double technical fouls on Johnson and Randle.
Second technical on Julius Randle. He has been ejected. – 11:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Julius Randle and Cam Johnson are hit with double techs. Randle gets a second tech, so he’s ejected – 11:59 PM
Julius Randle and Cam Johnson are hit with double techs. Randle gets a second tech, so he’s ejected – 11:59 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle got into that supercharged mode the past few minutes – the same mode he was in when he did “thumbs-down.” And now this, shoving Cam Johnson as they had words. Knicks are up 86-76 with all momentum before this incident. – 11:58 PM
Julius Randle got into that supercharged mode the past few minutes – the same mode he was in when he did “thumbs-down.” And now this, shoving Cam Johnson as they had words. Knicks are up 86-76 with all momentum before this incident. – 11:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Uh oh.
Julius Randle went at Cam Johnson, got a shove in there right in front of the #Suns bench.
Bismack Biyombo reacted right away and had to be held back by security.
#Suns down 10 with 2:40 left in 3rd. – 11:56 PM
Uh oh.
Julius Randle went at Cam Johnson, got a shove in there right in front of the #Suns bench.
Bismack Biyombo reacted right away and had to be held back by security.
#Suns down 10 with 2:40 left in 3rd. – 11:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And Randle just went ballistic on Cam Johnson and this will be reviewed and there will be some technicals. – 11:55 PM
And Randle just went ballistic on Cam Johnson and this will be reviewed and there will be some technicals. – 11:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Julius Randle just slapped at Cam Johnson’s chest and both teams had to step in. Didn’t look like Cam was doing much to warrant that, but we’ll need a replay – 11:55 PM
Julius Randle just slapped at Cam Johnson’s chest and both teams had to step in. Didn’t look like Cam was doing much to warrant that, but we’ll need a replay – 11:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
We’ve got a Randle and Johnson kerfuffle. A shove from Randle and the two are separated. – 11:55 PM
We’ve got a Randle and Johnson kerfuffle. A shove from Randle and the two are separated. – 11:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 58 #Knicks 55 H
PHX: Bridges 17, Johnson 9. Team: 42.6% FG (9-of-21 on 3s)
NY: Randle 20, Barrett 10. Team: 43.9% FG (4-of-14 on 3s)
Paint points: PHX 20 NY 20.
Bench points: PHX 19 NY 8
9 ties. 13 lead changes.
#Suns w/o Devin Booker (protocols), Chris Paul (thumb) – 11:21 PM
#Suns 58 #Knicks 55 H
PHX: Bridges 17, Johnson 9. Team: 42.6% FG (9-of-21 on 3s)
NY: Randle 20, Barrett 10. Team: 43.9% FG (4-of-14 on 3s)
Paint points: PHX 20 NY 20.
Bench points: PHX 19 NY 8
9 ties. 13 lead changes.
#Suns w/o Devin Booker (protocols), Chris Paul (thumb) – 11:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 58, NYK 55
Bridges: 17 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-9 FG
Holiday: 8-2-2
Payne: 5 Pts, 8 Ast
Randle 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-14 FG – 11:17 PM
Halftime: PHX 58, NYK 55
Bridges: 17 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-9 FG
Holiday: 8-2-2
Payne: 5 Pts, 8 Ast
Randle 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-14 FG – 11:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
After both bumps from Randle on Johnson, CP3 has been speaking with an official to try and get some clarification. – 11:00 PM
After both bumps from Randle on Johnson, CP3 has been speaking with an official to try and get some clarification. – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Julius Randle once again lowers his shoulder into Cam Johnson’s chest/stomach with no call. Cam wasn’t happy about that one – 10:59 PM
Julius Randle once again lowers his shoulder into Cam Johnson’s chest/stomach with no call. Cam wasn’t happy about that one – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 26, NYK 24
Bridges: 11 Pts, 4-7 FG
Holiday: 6 Pts, 2 Reb
Payne: 2 Pts, 5 Ast
Randle: 14 Pts, 5 Reb – 10:44 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 26, NYK 24
Bridges: 11 Pts, 4-7 FG
Holiday: 6 Pts, 2 Reb
Payne: 2 Pts, 5 Ast
Randle: 14 Pts, 5 Reb – 10:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson takes a tough forearm/elbow in his lower chest from Julius Randle. He stayed on that end of the floor, checked out and just went to the locker room. – 10:34 PM
Cam Johnson takes a tough forearm/elbow in his lower chest from Julius Randle. He stayed on that end of the floor, checked out and just went to the locker room. – 10:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Johnson took a hit from Julius Randle in the chest and is headed to the locker room. – 10:34 PM
Cam Johnson took a hit from Julius Randle in the chest and is headed to the locker room. – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson took some time getting up after getting barreled into by Julius Randle. Looks like he was holding his stomach. He gets subbed out – 10:34 PM
Cam Johnson took some time getting up after getting barreled into by Julius Randle. Looks like he was holding his stomach. He gets subbed out – 10:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Happy to report Knicks starting lineup remains intact tonight –
Burks, Fournier, Barrett, Randle and Robinson. Obi is a game-time decision. – 8:55 PM
Happy to report Knicks starting lineup remains intact tonight –
Burks, Fournier, Barrett, Randle and Robinson. Obi is a game-time decision. – 8:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Same starting lineup for the Knicks, according to Thibodeau:
Alec Burks
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
* Obi Toppin is a gametime decision – 8:33 PM
Same starting lineup for the Knicks, according to Thibodeau:
Alec Burks
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
* Obi Toppin is a gametime decision – 8:33 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle insists hapless Knicks aren’t out of playoff race. But should #Knicks tank for Ivey? nypost.com/2022/03/03/jul… – 10:06 PM
Julius Randle insists hapless Knicks aren’t out of playoff race. But should #Knicks tank for Ivey? nypost.com/2022/03/03/jul… – 10:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As Knicks struggle Julius Randle, RJ Barrett toeing the company line – a good sign for Thibodeau and for surviving the nightmare season newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:40 PM
As Knicks struggle Julius Randle, RJ Barrett toeing the company line – a good sign for Thibodeau and for surviving the nightmare season newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: this week’s mailbag touched on Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle (clip below), NYK fans’ familiar territory. Thanks to
@jmere09nyc, @PlayoffboundNYK, @bbhkf78, @_bmura, @Nipsen & @ahowardh for the questions! Full show: https://t.co/2aA0oD7AAf pic.twitter.com/51pUgNDkHn – 1:58 PM
From earlier: this week’s mailbag touched on Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle (clip below), NYK fans’ familiar territory. Thanks to
@jmere09nyc, @PlayoffboundNYK, @bbhkf78, @_bmura, @Nipsen & @ahowardh for the questions! Full show: https://t.co/2aA0oD7AAf pic.twitter.com/51pUgNDkHn – 1:58 PM
More on this storyline
Randle has seemed angry all year, battling with fans through his “thumbs-down’’ gesture, battling with referees, battling with assistant coaches, battling with Johnson when the Knicks had all the momentum and were on the verge of snapping their six-game slide. He has been a mystery wrapped in a riddle. Some might suggest he’s jealous of Barrett’s rising stardom. The last six road games, Randle hasn’t participated in the starting lineup introductions, preferring to stay in the back to warm up. By doing so, Randle misses out on the traditional group huddle after the lineups are called. (He participates during home games). -via New York Post / March 6, 2022
Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau, when asked if he will talk to Randle about the ejection, says “It’s an emotional game, but you can’t cross over that line. You gotta know where to stop. None of us are perfect. We’re gonna make mistakes. But we gotta be disciplined.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 5, 2022