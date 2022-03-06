Knicks vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (25-38) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (31-31) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday March 6, 2022
New York Knicks 0, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann just had a step back that created so much space I thought it was a glitch on 2k. – 8:21 PM
Tre Mann just had a step back that created so much space I thought it was a glitch on 2k. – 8:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Waiting: As season goes downhill rookie point guard Miles McBride waiting for bigger opportunity newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:02 PM
The Waiting: As season goes downhill rookie point guard Miles McBride waiting for bigger opportunity newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Reggie’s biggest fan, @ChuckTheCondor. pic.twitter.com/XnT6nFyre8 – 7:42 PM
Reggie’s biggest fan, @ChuckTheCondor. pic.twitter.com/XnT6nFyre8 – 7:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann is just out there dancing with the basketball. His ceiling as a creator is so high. – 7:38 PM
Tre Mann is just out there dancing with the basketball. His ceiling as a creator is so high. – 7:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are listing Jeremy Lamb as questionable vs. the New York Knicks on Monday due to left hip soreness. – 7:35 PM
The Kings are listing Jeremy Lamb as questionable vs. the New York Knicks on Monday due to left hip soreness. – 7:35 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Knicks F Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an on-court altercation by forcefully shoving Suns forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a game official in his attempt to get at Johnson, and for his noncompliance with an NBA investigation, it was announced today – 6:48 PM
Knicks F Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an on-court altercation by forcefully shoving Suns forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a game official in his attempt to get at Johnson, and for his noncompliance with an NBA investigation, it was announced today – 6:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne one shy of tying his regular-season career high. Has 23.
Yes, he scored 29 against Clippers, but that was in the playoffs. – 5:51 PM
Payne one shy of tying his regular-season career high. Has 23.
Yes, he scored 29 against Clippers, but that was in the playoffs. – 5:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is good to go tonight, he will come off the bench for the Thunder. Mark Daigneault said, and the team will start the same way
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tre Mann
Aleksej Pokusevski
Darius Bazley
Isaiah Roby – 5:30 PM
Aaron Wiggins is good to go tonight, he will come off the bench for the Thunder. Mark Daigneault said, and the team will start the same way
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tre Mann
Aleksej Pokusevski
Darius Bazley
Isaiah Roby – 5:30 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie “Shoutout Eric Adams,man. It’s not an easy job to be the mayor of New York City..I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes right now trying to delegate whether or not one basketball player can come and play at home. I appreciate his comments and his stance. He knows where I stand” – 5:04 PM
Kyrie “Shoutout Eric Adams,man. It’s not an easy job to be the mayor of New York City..I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes right now trying to delegate whether or not one basketball player can come and play at home. I appreciate his comments and his stance. He knows where I stand” – 5:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Julius Randle moves on – but not until fined $50,000 by NBA – as Knicks try to find way forward newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:55 PM
Knicks’ Julius Randle moves on – but not until fined $50,000 by NBA – as Knicks try to find way forward newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Pretty remarkable symmetry happening over their last 22 games as the Celtics are an Eastern Conference-best 17-5 while the Nets are 5-17, second worst to only the Knicks, naturally. – 4:07 PM
Pretty remarkable symmetry happening over their last 22 games as the Celtics are an Eastern Conference-best 17-5 while the Nets are 5-17, second worst to only the Knicks, naturally. – 4:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Julius Randle fined $50,000 by NBA for altercation with Suns’ Cam Johnson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:03 PM
Knicks’ Julius Randle fined $50,000 by NBA for altercation with Suns’ Cam Johnson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:03 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle apologizes to teammates for ejection, then gets fined by #NBA $50K. Here’s Randle’s first comments on incident after UCLA shootaround #Knicks nypost.com/2022/03/06/nba… – 3:53 PM
Julius Randle apologizes to teammates for ejection, then gets fined by #NBA $50K. Here’s Randle’s first comments on incident after UCLA shootaround #Knicks nypost.com/2022/03/06/nba… – 3:53 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle gives mea culpa this morning, then gets fined $50K for shoving Cam Johnson in brutal #Knicks loss nypost.com/2022/03/06/nba… – 3:35 PM
Julius Randle gives mea culpa this morning, then gets fined $50K for shoving Cam Johnson in brutal #Knicks loss nypost.com/2022/03/06/nba… – 3:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA fines Julius Randle $50K after dust up with Cam Johnson in #Suns-#Knicks matchup (w/video of altercation from @Ballislife) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:32 PM
#NBA fines Julius Randle $50K after dust up with Cam Johnson in #Suns-#Knicks matchup (w/video of altercation from @Ballislife) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Randle fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation by forcefully shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee in his attempt to get at Johnson, and for not complying with an NBA investigation. – 3:05 PM
Julius Randle fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation by forcefully shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee in his attempt to get at Johnson, and for not complying with an NBA investigation. – 3:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for making contact with an official and shoving Cam Johnson – 3:04 PM
Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for making contact with an official and shoving Cam Johnson – 3:04 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Knicks forward Julius Randle fined $50K for altercation with Suns’ Cam Johnson, making contact with game official and failing to comply with league office: pic.twitter.com/C1oKwVStVm – 3:04 PM
Knicks forward Julius Randle fined $50K for altercation with Suns’ Cam Johnson, making contact with game official and failing to comply with league office: pic.twitter.com/C1oKwVStVm – 3:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Julius Randle fined $50K for multiple issues as he shoved Cam Johnson in #Suns win over #Knicks pic.twitter.com/7922t8s6XB – 3:04 PM
Julius Randle fined $50K for multiple issues as he shoved Cam Johnson in #Suns win over #Knicks pic.twitter.com/7922t8s6XB – 3:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The NBA has announced that Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation by shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with an official while doing so and not complying with an NBA investigation. – 3:04 PM
The NBA has announced that Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation by shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with an official while doing so and not complying with an NBA investigation. – 3:04 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation with Cam Johnson. Stunning. Ejection was enough. Thibodeau thought it “borderline.” – 3:03 PM
Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation with Cam Johnson. Stunning. Ejection was enough. Thibodeau thought it “borderline.” – 3:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle fined $50,000, NBA says. Details: pic.twitter.com/ciZeasjKLI – 3:02 PM
Julius Randle fined $50,000, NBA says. Details: pic.twitter.com/ciZeasjKLI – 3:02 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks say Nerlens Noel is out with a sore foot. Taj Gibson doubtful with sickness. Obi Toppin still out. Depleted frontcourt tonight. – 3:01 PM
Knicks say Nerlens Noel is out with a sore foot. Taj Gibson doubtful with sickness. Obi Toppin still out. Depleted frontcourt tonight. – 3:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In addition to Toppin out tonight Nerlens Noel is out with a sore left foot and Taj Gibson is doubtful because of illness. – 3:00 PM
In addition to Toppin out tonight Nerlens Noel is out with a sore left foot and Taj Gibson is doubtful because of illness. – 3:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Current NBA injury report lists Obi Toppin as out for tonight’s game vs LAC due to hamstring strain. – 2:30 PM
Current NBA injury report lists Obi Toppin as out for tonight’s game vs LAC due to hamstring strain. – 2:30 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Duncan Robinson has an excellent Jericho Sims story: vm.tiktok.com/TTPdAn2mUm/ – 2:23 PM
Duncan Robinson has an excellent Jericho Sims story: vm.tiktok.com/TTPdAn2mUm/ – 2:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi Toppin (left hamstring strain) has been ruled out tonight’s game vs. The Clippers.
We’ll see if Cam Reddish soak up more minutes up front – 1:53 PM
Obi Toppin (left hamstring strain) has been ruled out tonight’s game vs. The Clippers.
We’ll see if Cam Reddish soak up more minutes up front – 1:53 PM