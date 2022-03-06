Knicks vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Knicks vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Knicks vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks (25-38) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (34-31) at STAPLES Center

The New York Knicks are spending $4,905,069 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,929,542 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday March 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: AM 570 LA Sports
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson really did take a beating in that game on Friday. Two shots to the ribs/chest, lost his wind, rolled his ankle on that last Mitchell Robinson tip-in and then the Charley Horse from Robinson in the 2nd quarter: pic.twitter.com/dEPZoaWWbc2:31 AM

