Knicks vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks (25-38) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (34-31) at STAPLES Center
The New York Knicks are spending $4,905,069 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,929,542 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday March 6, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: AM 570 LA Sports
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson really did take a beating in that game on Friday. Two shots to the ribs/chest, lost his wind, rolled his ankle on that last Mitchell Robinson tip-in and then the Charley Horse from Robinson in the 2nd quarter: pic.twitter.com/dEPZoaWWbc – 2:31 AM