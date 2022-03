Kobe Bryant's 81-point game shooting shirt sold for $277,000 at auction

LeBron James had 56 points, 10 boards, 3 assists in the Lakers’ win over the Warriors. He shot 19-31 (61.3%) from the field, 6-11 (54.5%) from three and 12-13 (92.3%) from the FT line.Only one other player age-37 or older had 51+ points in a game: Kobe Bryant in his final game. – 11:16 PM