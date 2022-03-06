Kristaps Porzingis to make Wizards debut tonight

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
That sequence! Kristaps Porzingis blocks Oshae Brissett’s dunk attempt. Ball goes out of bounds off Porzingis, and the next play Oshae meets Kristaps at the rim again and dunks on him.
Looked like Oshae had something to say after that. #Pacers lead 40-38. – 6:46 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis just stuffed Oshae Brissett at the rim. Next play, Brisset dunked on Porzingis and stared him down. 😲 – 6:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kristaps starts really good tonight. Encouranging sign for the Wizards. #DCAboveAll – 6:40 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The wizard’s first-quarter offense looked good, had a nice flow to it.
Kristap Porzingis looked great. 7 points, 2 rebounds. – 6:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Pacers 30-26. Porzingis had 7p 2r in five mins, Kuzma also has 7. Maybe it’s the warm spring air but Capital One Arena feels a lil feisty today! Oooo – 6:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Wizards 30, #Pacers 26
Jalen Smith, Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield all have 5
points.
Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kumza both lead Washington with 7 points apiece. – 6:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 30-26 Wizards after one. Porzingis and Kuzma lead all scorers with 7 pts apiece. The Wizards have 12 FTAs already after topping out at 9 last game. Porzingis is 5-6 FT. – 6:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis checks out for Daniel Gafford after 5 minutes of play
7 points on 1-2 shooting, 5-6 from FT and 2 rebounds – 6:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith with a 3 ball over Porzingis. He continues to shoot it well from deep. #Pacers – 6:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis’ first basket as a member of the Washington Wizards: pic.twitter.com/5fw95zwpiD – 6:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizard pic.twitter.com/o9AYyNSxAi – 6:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis has scored six of the Wizards’ first eight points. Washington leads Indiana 8-2. – 6:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Wizards run a play for Porzingis to start the game. Kuzma hits him with an alley-oop pass for a tip in. #Pacers – 6:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis wastes no time for his first Wizards basket, a tip in from Kyle Kuzma’s lob on the opening possession – 6:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristaps Porzingis gets a loud roar as he’s announced in the starting lineup. #Wizards #Pacers – 6:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Excited to see Porzingis debut with the Wizards in a bit.
Really great day of basketball today. – 6:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal whispers something quick into Kristaps Porzingis’ ear minutes before his Wizards debut – 5:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I like starting Kristaps Porzingis at center because it allows Daniel Gafford not to pick up fouls in the opening minutes.
I am looking forward to the Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Daniel Gafford frontcourt. Bet Bradley Beal is too. – 5:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis will start at center in his first game as a Wizard, bumping Daniel Gafford to the bench. Here’s who Wes Unseld Jr. is going with:
Neto
Kispert
KCP
Kuzma
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters tonight, with a new addition and a lot of Ks:
R Neto, C Kispert, KCP, K Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis – 5:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
🦄 Kristaps Porzingis is set to make his Wizards debut at 6 pm on @NBCSWashington 🦄
Here are 3 keys to Wizards-Pacers and an important message about MS awareness month from special guest @davejsports. pic.twitter.com/sGcVlvGQAC – 5:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis’ former coach Rick Carlisle was very complimentary of the Unicorn ahead of his Wizards’ debut against Carlisle’s Pacers
“You’re talking about a 7-foot-3 guy who can really do anything on the basketball floor. … I see him fitting in fell with their roster.” pic.twitter.com/raFTZifOCB – 5:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The time has come. Kristaps Porzingis will wear the Wizards uniform for the first time since he traded. At this stage of the season his return means a lot to the Wizards.
“We’re excited to see how he fits, how he impacts the game”, coach Unseld jr said.
sdna.gr/mpasket/941344… – 4:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. will not reveal the Wizards’ starters yet. My guess is Kristaps Porzingis in at the 5 alongside Kyle Kuzma at the 4 and KCP stays at the 3, but we’ll know for sure about 30 min before tipoff. – 4:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut tonight vs the Pacers. KP is ready to roll in DC. #DCaboveall – 4:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristaps Porzingis is IN tonight against the #Pacers, per Wes Unseld Jr. Porzingis will make his Washington debut. – 4:18 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kristaps Porzingis will play tonight vs. Pacers but will be restricted minutes wise according to Wes Unseld Jr. – 4:17 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut tonight vs. the Pacers – 4:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut tonight against the Pacers, as expected. It’s officially PorzingiSZN. pic.twitter.com/fpdZnt6oOU – 4:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kristaps Porzingis expected to make Wizards debut Sunday vs. Pacers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/06/kri… – 2:01 PM
