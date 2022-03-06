Kyrie Irving compares boos from Celtics fans to scorned girlfriend wanting text back

Nick Friedell: Kyrie Irving on getting booed in Boston: “I know it’s going to be like that for the rest of my career coming in here. So it’s like the scorned girlfriend — wants an explantation on why I left, but still hoping for a text back. I’m just like, “It’s fun while it lasted.””
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m rewatching Celtics-Nets as I prep the Takeaways for @celticsblog.
The number of times Al Horford switched onto a guard, usually Kyrie Irving, and kept him in front and forced a pass or contested shot was huge for Boston.
Horford has had such an underrated good season. – 5:45 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Kyrie Irving on the treatment he now routinely gets in Boston: “It’s like a scorned girlfriend, asking for an explanation why I left but still wanting a text back.” – 5:25 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
“My lowest moments came from trying too hard
To impress some people that couldn’t care if I’m on
Therefore from here on out, my hair grow out
I care nothin’ bout opinions” @JColeNC – 5:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Man shout out Eric Adams man, it’s not an easy job…with COVID looming, vaccination mandates, everything going on in our world, with this war,…I wouldn’t wanna be in his shoes right now trying to delegate one basketball player coming to play at home….”
-Kyrie Irving – 5:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets star Kyrie Irving on what he’d say to @NYCMayor Eric Adams if given the opportunity. #nba pic.twitter.com/qdKE5q86DH – 5:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie “Shoutout Eric Adams,man. It’s not an easy job to be the mayor of New York City..I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes right now trying to delegate whether or not one basketball player can come and play at home. I appreciate his comments and his stance. He knows where I stand” – 5:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“It’s like the scorned girlfriend just wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back and I’m just like yeah it’s fun while it lasted.”
-#nets Kyrie Irving on his relationship with #Celtics fans pic.twitter.com/TXcMtpFa8F – 4:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kyrie Irving on getting booed by Celtics fans: “I know it’s going to be like that for the rest of my career coming in here. So, it’s like the scorned girlfriend — wants an explanation on why I left, but still hoping for a text back. I’m just like ‘It was fun while it lasted'”. – 4:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie on getting booed in Boston: “I know it’s going to be like that for the rest of my career coming in here. So it’s like the scorned girlfriend — wants an explantation on why I left, but still hoping for a text back. I’m just like, “It’s fun while it lasted.”” – 4:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie on what he said to KD after reaching 25k club: “You’re a savant.” – 4:38 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on boos in Boston: “I know it’s going to be like that the rest of my career coming in here. It’s like the scorned girlfriend who wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back. I’m just like it was fun while it lasted.” pic.twitter.com/Gei8PTuN6D – 4:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about Durant hitting 25K point mark, Irving puts the mic down and claps. – 4:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says “shout out to Eric Adams” says it’s not an easy job to be Mayor. He appreciates his comments and stance. Hopes to one day come together and break bread. – 4:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I asked Kyrie Irving if the boos in Boston ever get old. He called Celtics fans the scorned girlfriend waiting for a text back that’s never going to come. Full quote coming soon. – 4:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving expects to get booed in Boston the rest of his career. “Its like a scorned girlfriend, asking for an explanation why I left but still wanting a text back.” – 4:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on the boos in Boston: “Its like a scorned girlfriend, asking for an explanation why I left but still wanting a text back.” #Nets #Celtics – 4:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving compares Celtics fans to the scorned girlfriend still hoping for an explanation for why he left. – 4:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Report to Kyrie Irving: “What was the biggest different today?”
Kyrie Irving: “Jayson Tatum.” – 4:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“JT was getting to his spots, and that was the difference in the game tonight.”
-Kyrie Irving on Jayson Tatum’s big game. – 4:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
What was the biggest difference tonight?
Kyrie: “Jayson Tatum.” – 4:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving on the difference in the game today: “Jayson Tatum.” – 4:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nets aren’t just in the play-in tournament, they might have to win 2 play-in games to make the playoffs. Nets in a 3-way tie right now for the 8-thru-10 seeds. Brooklyn is 6-19 since Jan. 12, the last time KD, Kyrie, and Harden played together — NBA’s 3rd-worst record since then. pic.twitter.com/eLtpp9Ibfn – 3:54 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
That Tatum vs. Kyrie/KD game was an incredible way to start the day. Just a holy shit level second half from Tatum. Celtics remain very high on my “you don’t want to play them in the playoffs” list. – 3:53 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets are below .500 for the first time since Oct 27 (2-3). They’re the 9-seed with only 2.5 games on the 11-seed Wizards.
And with 17 must-win games remaining: Kyrie is still part-time and Simmons is weeks away. pic.twitter.com/PL9tSLg466 – 3:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 126-120
Tatum – 54 points
Brown – 21 points
Smart – 14 points, 9 assists
Horford – 13/7/4
Rob – 10/8/2/2/5
Celtics – 48.2% FGs
Celtics – 17-36 threes
Durant – 37/6/8
Irving – 19/4/6
Brown – 16 points
Aldridge – 14 points
Nets – 50.6% FGs
Nets – 12-27 threes – 3:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics edge the #Nets 126-120 in an epic game. Tatum with 54 on 16-30 FG, 8-15 3pt, Brown 21, Smart 14; Durant 37, Irving 19, Brown 16. – 3:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
No stepping on the logo for Kyrie this time. He gives hugs to Marcus Smart and walks off the floor. #Celtics #Nets – 3:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 126-120. Jayson Tatum outduels Kevin Durant 54-37. Incredible game. Up-and-down game for Kyrie Irving. Nets now head to Charlotte needing a win to stay in the upper half of the play-in. Huge week for this team starts with a loss. – 3:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Glen Davis took a jab at Kyrie Irving with his t-shirt in the TD Garden crowd on Sunday afternoon masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets aren’t going away. Trail Boston 110-106 after a Kyrie basket. He’s only got 14. Durant is up to 35, Tatum is up to 45. Turnovers weren’t a problem for the Nets early on, but have become one. – 3:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie finally gets one to fall, this time a stop-and-pop in transition off a full-court dime from KD. Hopefully this gets him going. Kyrie historically atones for 1st-3rd quarter sins with 4th quarter scoring outbursts. – 3:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie has not had a great day up to this point — just 5-for-13 from the field — not as assertive offensively as we’ve seen him over his last few games. He’s going six assists and four rebounds — but he’s also got three turnovers and hasn’t looked as comfortable out there. – 3:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is playing a rare poor game. He is 5/13 from the field, 1/4 from 3PT range and has turned the ball over 3 times. The Nets need Kyrie to step up if they[‘re gonna win this game. Celtics lead by 6. – 3:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics are now in the bonus with 6:57 remaining. Big-time pull-up 3-pointer by Jaylen Brown, followed by a Kyrie Irving turnover and free throws from Al Horford, has Boston up 106-100. – 3:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
still can’t get over big baby’s “respect the logo” shirt, in seats that don’t belong to him, with kyrie in town. iconic sunday afternoon for glen davis – 3:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash rocking with KD, Kyrie, LA, Dragon and Brown down 97-95. – 3:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kyrie could at least tried to contest Tatum on that layup. #Nets #Celtics – 3:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets have gotten really good production from Bruce Brown today, who is up to 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Did not think he’d have more points than Kyrie Irving through three quarters today. – 2:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 90-89 after three
Tatum – 36/4/3
Brown – 13 points
Smart – 12 points, 8 assists
Rob – 10/8/2/2/5
Horford – 11/5/2
Celtics – 47.6% FGs
Celtics – 13-27 threes
Durant – 28/5/5
Brown – 16/5/4
Irving – 10 points, 5 assists, 3 steals
Nets – 50% FGs
Nets – 9-20 threes – 2:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q3: Nets 90, Celtics 89
This has been a crazy game, which means we’re in for a crazy ending. Jayson Tatum’s got 36 in 29 minutes Kevin Durant’s got 28 in 30 minutes, and both stars are getting help from their role players.
Nets need more from Kyrie: 10 PTS, 4/10 FG – 2:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bruce Brown has had several big games over the last couple of weeks and continues to gain more trust in the rotation today. He’s got 16 points, five rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes after starting alongside KD and Kyrie. – 2:45 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Bruce Brown has taken as many 3-pointers (3) as Seth Curry and Kyrie Irving combined. Celtics don’t mind this one bit. – 2:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
That long 2-pointer by Tatum over Kyrie… pic.twitter.com/W0MKCHc0hQ – 2:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jayson Tatum with that pullup over Kyrie Irving gives him 31 and gives the #Celtics a 75-70 lead the #Nets. Brooklyn has coughed up a 17-10 run to open the half. – 2:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The back and forth today with Tatum and Durant has been special, making most almost forget about Kyrie…almost. – 2:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum is now up to 31 points – and 7-for-12 from 3-point range – after a heat-check pull-up over Kyrie Irving. Boston now leads 75-70, and has opened the second half with a 17-10 run. – 2:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 60-58 at half
Tatum – 20 points
Rob – 10 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks
Brown – 10 points
Smart – 7 points, 7 assists
Celtics – 50% FG
Celtics – 7-16 3P
Durant – 19 points
Irving – 8 points, 3 steals
Brown – 6 points
Aldridge – 6 points
Nets – 48.9% FG
Nets – 8-14 3P – 2:15 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
man, that tatum iso against kyrie…didn’t settle, took him middle, made the soft floater. – 2:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This lineup is interesting. Steve Nash Has Andre Drummond and Nic Claxton on the floor with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Goran Dragic. The Celtics are playing Al Horford and Daniel Theis. Nash matching dual bigs. – 1:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum with a pair of 3’s and he’s up to 15 in 11 minutes. Even in these matchups with Durant and Irving, he’s gotta feel like he’s the best MF on the floor. #Celtics #Nets – 1:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 34-29 after one
Tatum – 9 points
Smart – 7 points, 5 assists
Rob – 6 points, 4 blocks
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 3-5 threes
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Durant – 12 points
Irving – 6 points
Curry – 5 points
Nets – 50% shooting
Nets – 4-7 threes
Nets – 4 turnovers – 1:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Celtics 34-29. Nets and Boston both shooting 50 percent from the field and 57 percent from 3. Interesting to see James Johnson bring the ball up and initiate offense with Irving, Mills and Dragic on the court with him. – 1:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Nets 34, Celtics 29.
Both teams shot 50 percent from the field in the first quarter, and both teams have four turnovers (and five points given up off of them).
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 18 points on 6/8 shooting. Jayson Tatum has nine to lead Boston. – 1:42 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics fans here at the Garden might want to rethink their strategy. They’re booing Kyrie Irving every time he touches the ball…
But then he gives it to Kevin Durant, which is worse for them. – 1:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka said before today’s game that Boston is a team that tries to goad opponents into isolating, but today is facing two of the best isolation scorers in the league in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They have already combined for 14 points on 5/6 shooting in first 5 mins. – 1:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Celtics. Tatum just had a layup and the foul. Celtics lead the Nets 18-16 with 6:43 left in the first quarter. KD and Kyrie with 14 combined points so far. Just one shot each for the other three starters. Rob Williams with two easy dunks through the backdoor. – 1:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics worst nightmare early, Durant and Irving with 14 combined points in the first five minutes. #NEts – 1:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
am i the only one laughing every time Kyrie steps on Lucky’s face as he dribbles past half court? i am. i know i have no life no need to waste your time reminding me. – 1:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have 14 of the Nets’ first 16 points here. – 1:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Celtics fans literally stopped booing Kyrie Irving for the millisecond it took for him to inbound the ball and get it back. S-class dedication to hating this man. Then he comes up and gets the and-one on a stepback over Al Horford. – 1:19 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics use mismatch with Kyrie to create open shot for Tatum. pic.twitter.com/yKokbWnbRU – 1:18 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Rob Williams catches lob for game’s first points. Kyrie Irving immediately turns it over. Celtics Nation is like… pic.twitter.com/rt8XggxQp8 – 1:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Loud boos for Kyrie Irving in his first game back at the TD Garden since the playoffs last season. pic.twitter.com/EZRrLFKHn0 – 1:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie gets booed on his first touch. Turns it over on a behind-the-back pass. – 1:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Very, very juiced up crowd for today’s game between the Celtics and Nets here in Boston. Massive boos for Kyrie Irving as he was introduced and when he has the ball – and a massive cheer when his first pass is a turnover out of bounds. – 1:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Irving gets booed the first time he touches the ball, this should continue all day. #Celtics #Nets – 1:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
unsurprisingly, Kyrie Irving got booed pretty hard pregame by Celtics fans pic.twitter.com/CxRCRfFyba – 1:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie gets booed loudly during starting lineup introductions in Boston. – 1:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving heavily booed upon being introduced in Boston. Bruce Brown, a local, got a small cheer. – 1:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good afternoon from Boston. Nets-Celtics tip in 15. Kyrie Irving is back to face his former team with KD. First game they’ve played together since Jan. 12. Garden isn’t as full as I’d have hoped. Nets need a win. Celtics have the league’s top defense. Updates coming. – 12:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets will start Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond today against the Celtics. – 12:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond start for the #Nets today vs the #Celtics – 12:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – March 6, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Brooklyn: Joe Harris, Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/wt2UBm0cXt – 12:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Boston: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond – 12:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Look for Al Horford to guard Andre Drummond today.
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart will switch between Kevin Durant, Seth Curry and Kyrie Irving.
Robert Williams will “guard” Bruce Brown, but will mostly float and play that roaming, free safety role he’s had lately. – 12:35 PM
Look for Al Horford to guard Andre Drummond today.
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart will switch between Kevin Durant, Seth Curry and Kyrie Irving.
Robert Williams will “guard” Bruce Brown, but will mostly float and play that roaming, free safety role he’s had lately. – 12:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Kevin Durant
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 12:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
This is just the fourth game Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving have started together all season, and the first the pair have played alongside newcomers Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. #Nets #Celtics – 12:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka was asked pregame if it would be a challenge to have to change game plans multiple times during a series if Kyrie Irving is still unable to play in home games.
“No,” Udoka said. “The difficulty is guarding him. So, if he’s out, it’s fine by me.” – 11:51 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Former Celtic Kyrie Irving among the first players to warmup for today’s game between his old team (Boston) and his new one, the Brooklyn Nets. pic.twitter.com/E7n9J2599Y – 10:47 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving warming up in Boston this morning. pic.twitter.com/PRT9V9wCuK – 10:25 AM
