Nets vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) play against the Boston Celtics (27-27) at TD Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday March 6, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 60, Boston Celtics 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
A little contact won’t slow @Kevin Durant down pic.twitter.com/WFEFqdrpP0 – 2:13 PM
#Nets 60-58 after a frenetic first half. Tatum has a game-high 20 for the #Celtics, while Kevin Durant has 19 on 6-of-9 shooting. – 2:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The NBA needs a 1-on-1 tournament at All-Star Weekend, and the first set should be Jayson Tatum vs. Kevin Durant. These 2 are going at each other every chance they get, and it’s not gonna stop. Great second half loading here in Boston. – 2:12 PM
The NBA needs a 1-on-1 tournament at All-Star Weekend, and the first set should be Jayson Tatum vs. Kevin Durant. These 2 are going at each other every chance they get, and it’s not gonna stop. Great second half loading here in Boston. – 2:12 PM
Nets lead 60-58 at half. Tatum with a game-high 20 points, Durant close behind with 19. – 2:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Celtics 60-58. Hell of a game so far. We’ve had 15 lead changes and 13 ties. Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum are in a duel and both teams have gotten support from their role players. Fun second half coming. – 2:11 PM
man, that tatum iso against kyrie…didn’t settle, took him middle, made the soft floater. – 2:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum used to miss that floater all the time. That shot has come so far for him. – 2:09 PM
Tatum literally just cooking whoever is in front of him. Superstar behavior. – 2:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jayson Tatum just shifted Kevin Durant and created space for a stepback 3. KD goes right back at him, gets to the rim for the and-one. I love this type of basketball. – 2:07 PM
That turnover by Cam Thomas was pretty bad. Not because he turned it over, but because no one – NO ONE – on the Nets came to help when it was pretty obvious Jaylen Brown’s pressure was a problem. – 2:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Not sure if Cam Thomas was still laboring after taking a hard spill on that charge a few moments earlier. But he got harassed into a turnover by Jaylen Brown and is off the floor coming out of this timeout. #Nets – 2:05 PM
Nets guard Cam Thomas just pulled up short and grabbed at his back, and immediately walked off the court and heads back to Brooklyn’s locker room. After Jaylen Brown’s steal turned into a layup, Nets call time up 54-51. Brooklyn is shooting 8-for-13 from 3 so far today. – 2:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Cam Thomas pulled up lame chasing down that loose ball, grabbing his back as Jaylen Brown came in to take the ball and score. – 2:03 PM
Robert Williams has made all five shots to go with five blocks. Has flown under the radar a little bit today. He’s been great. – 2:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas appears to be dealing with a lower back injury from when he fell on the ground after that offensive foul. He gave up on this last play and labored his way to the Nets bench. Bad sign. – 2:02 PM
Cam Thomas turns the ball over and immediately clutches at his back and comes off. #Nets – 2:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas and Bruce Brown with back to back 3s. Nets lead by seven, their largest one today. – 2:00 PM
lol I guess Kevin Durant learned something from James Harden after all. – 1:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Drummond just left Horford wide open in the corner. Horford’s 3 rims out but absolutely cannot leave that man open. – 1:57 PM
Cam Thomas has checked in, but Kevin Durant just walked into a pull-up 3. – 1:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Nic Claxton-Andre Drummond minutes you always wanted to see but never wanted to publicly admit. – 1:56 PM
This lineup is interesting. Steve Nash Has Andre Drummond and Nic Claxton on the floor with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Goran Dragic. The Celtics are playing Al Horford and Daniel Theis. Nash matching dual bigs. – 1:55 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
10 fouls on the Nets in the first 15 minutes. Celtics spending most of the half shooting the bonus. – 1:54 PM
Tatum leading second quarter surge by Boston with back-to-back buckets as part of an 8-0 run to now lead 37-34. pic.twitter.com/6ExknwMsWC – 1:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
A quick 8-0 #Celtics run spanning the first and second quarters, and Brooklyn takes a timeout. #Nets down 37-34. – 1:48 PM
Tatum with a pair of 3’s and he’s up to 15 in 11 minutes. Even in these matchups with Durant and Irving, he’s gotta feel like he’s the best MF on the floor. #Celtics #Nets – 1:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Jayson Tatum force a timeout from Steve Nash 90 seconds into the second quarter. Celtics are back out in front 37-34 after an 8-0 start to the quarter. – 1:47 PM
Jayson Tatum feeling it. He’s got back-to-back 3s to put Boston up 37-34. Now has a game-high 15 points. – 1:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bad stretch here for James Johnson. Poor pass leads to a turnover on one end, late closeout gives Jayson Tatum a transition 3. – 1:47 PM
8-0 Celtics run to open second quarter. Tatum + bench continues to do good things. – 1:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 34-29 after one
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Celtics 34-29. Nets and Boston both shooting 50 percent from the field and 57 percent from 3. Interesting to see James Johnson bring the ball up and initiate offense with Irving, Mills and Dragic on the court with him. – 1:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Nets 34, Celtics 29.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead the Celtics, 34-29, after the first quarter, which is particularly encouraging because they didn’t play a particularly good quarter of basketball. They shot the ball well (50% FG, 57% 3PT) but you can still tell they’re a team learning to play with each other. – 1:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Amazing hustle by Derrick White there to get back and break up what looked like a clear layup for Brooklyn, and eventually the Nets were unable to score on the play. – 1:41 PM
Letting Dragic get these ORs is a mess. Boston is wrecking some good defensive possessions by not securing redounds. – 1:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Some pretty horrific rebounding by Celtics early. Nets have offensive boards on 55 percent of their misses. – 1:40 PM
Celtics fans here at the Garden might want to rethink their strategy. They’re booing Kyrie Irving every time he touches the ball…
Celtics fans here at the Garden might want to rethink their strategy. They’re booing Kyrie Irving every time he touches the ball…
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets and Celtics tied at 28 with 2:54 left in the first quarter. Kevin Durant as 12 points in nine minutes on 4-for-5 shooting. Playing with two fouls. – 1:34 PM
Marcus Smart putting himself in double-double range for the first half with 6 points and 5 assists already. – 1:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD has 12 points in eight minutes — 4/5 from the field — making it look easy. The space his presence creates leaves so much more room for everybody else. – 1:31 PM
It really is crazy that KD is this good after the torn Achilles. Then he missed two months with a knee injury and came back like it was nothing. – 1:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant out there with two fouls and the second string unit of Dragic, Mills, Aldridge and James Johnson. – 1:30 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge just appeared to slip on a wet spot. Looks fine. He’s had a few foot injuries this year. – 1:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic was the first guard off the bench, not Patty Mills. – 1:29 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
How much is Bruce Brown getting in free agency? Dude is really, really good. – 1:28 PM
Marcus Smart has been playing great lately, and already has made a couple of ridiculous passes in this game – one crosscourt to Al Horford for a 3, and a beautiful behind the back dish to Robert Williams for a bucket inside just now. – 1:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge and Goran Dragic are Nash’s first two subs today. – 1:27 PM
Jaylen Brown looks a little too amped up to start once again. Need to slow down a bit. – 1:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart’s been picking the Nets apart in the pick-and-roll so far. – 1:27 PM
It’s wild the Kevin Durant and Robert Williams are the same size – 1:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jayson Tatum has significantly improved on the defensive end. He just forced a turnover on Kevin Durant. – 1:25 PM
Ime Udoka said before today’s game that Boston is a team that tries to goad opponents into isolating, but today is facing two of the best isolation scorers in the league in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They have already combined for 14 points on 5/6 shooting in first 5 mins. – 1:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Celtics. Tatum just had a layup and the foul. Celtics lead the Nets 18-16 with 6:43 left in the first quarter. KD and Kyrie with 14 combined points so far. Just one shot each for the other three starters. Rob Williams with two easy dunks through the backdoor. – 1:23 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
First time seeing Kevin Durant in person since February 2019. Appears he’s still very good. pic.twitter.com/9atSFsyaOJ – 1:23 PM
Durant talked Nash into letting him stay in with two fouls, but then stood there as the Celtics had a couple of putbacks to avoid his third, and Tatum finished it off with an and-1 on Bruce Brown. – 1:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Officials are calling everything. Eight combined fouls in the first 5:17. #Celtics #Nets – 1:22 PM
I lied, Kevin Durant has remained in the game with 2 fouls. He started walking toward the bench but eventually walked back. – 1:21 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Our tough stretch of competition continues this afternoon as we host the Nets and the duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are shooting free throws for the final 7:04 of Q1.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
KD picks up second personal foul in less than 5 minutes. – 1:21 PM
two fouls on Durant is a big development. Also Brooklyn’s 4th team foul so bonus the rest of the way for Boston. – 1:21 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
When was the last time we saw a team manage to take advantage of the Celtics’ switching? Feels like it’s been months. – 1:20 PM
Two fouls on Al Horford. Nets are making an effort to go at him in ISO off switches.
Two fouls on Al Horford. Nets are making an effort to go at him in ISO off switches.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics worst nightmare early, Durant and Irving with 14 combined points in the first five minutes. #NEts – 1:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have 14 of the Nets’ first 16 points here. – 1:20 PM
Celtics fans literally stopped booing Kyrie Irving for the millisecond it took for him to inbound the ball and get it back. S-class dedication to hating this man. Then he comes up and gets the and-one on a stepback over Al Horford. – 1:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart gets a nice runway to the rim because of the prior alley oops to Robert Williams. Drummond stayed tight on Williams and Smart just got a nice little gimme – 1:19 PM
Celtics use mismatch with Kyrie to create open shot for Tatum. pic.twitter.com/yKokbWnbRU – 1:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
This might be shocking and controversial, but adding Kevin Durant to a team makes them much, much better – 1:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are gonna have to try to get Horford off of isos with Durant. #Celtics #Nets – 1:16 PM
Kevin Durant’s complaining the Jayson Tatum kicked his foot out on that shot. The official said it’s Tatum’s natural shooting motion. – 1:14 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Rob Williams catches lob for game’s first points. Kyrie Irving immediately turns it over. Celtics Nation is like… pic.twitter.com/rt8XggxQp8 – 1:14 PM
Loud boos for Kyrie Irving in his first game back at the TD Garden since the playoffs last season. pic.twitter.com/EZRrLFKHn0 – 1:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As expected, Rob Williams is “guarding” Bruce Brown to open the game. – 1:12 PM
Kyrie gets booed on his first touch. Turns it over on a behind-the-back pass. – 1:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Very, very juiced up crowd for today’s game between the Celtics and Nets here in Boston. Massive boos for Kyrie Irving as he was introduced and when he has the ball – and a massive cheer when his first pass is a turnover out of bounds. – 1:12 PM
Irving gets booed the first time he touches the ball, this should continue all day. #Celtics #Nets – 1:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaylen Brown has cornrowed his hair. Not sure if that’s a good or bad thing yet for the Nets. But it’s something. – 1:10 PM
unsurprisingly, Kyrie Irving got booed pretty hard pregame by Celtics fans pic.twitter.com/CxRCRfFyba – 1:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie gets booed loudly during starting lineup introductions in Boston. – 1:06 PM
Kyrie Irving heavily booed upon being introduced in Boston. Bruce Brown, a local, got a small cheer. – 1:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets are at #76ers Thursday. It seems likely Simmons will make that trip but not play. I asked Steve Nash if Simmons is on pace to start practice after that: “I don’t know. I won’t comment on that. I dont think I know the answer to that but that would be fantastic.” #NBA #Sixers – 1:03 PM
Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard back to their pre-game one-on-one duel. – 12:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good afternoon from Boston. Nets-Celtics tip in 15. Kyrie Irving is back to face his former team with KD. First game they’ve played together since Jan. 12. Garden isn’t as full as I’d have hoped. Nets need a win. Celtics have the league’s top defense. Updates coming. – 12:49 PM
Fun fact*…Grant Williams has dropped to 4th in the NBA in 3-point shooting, but if he makes his first one this afternoon…he jumps to 44.92%..which would lead the league.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets will start Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond today against the Celtics. – 12:38 PM
Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond start for the #Nets today vs the #Celtics – 12:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Brooklyn: Joe Harris, Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/wt2UBm0cXt – 12:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Boston: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond – 12:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Look for Al Horford to guard Andre Drummond today.
Robert Williams will “guard” Bruce Brown, but will mostly float and play that roaming, free safety role he’s had lately. – 12:35 PM
Celtics starters today:
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Double header today!
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Mark Murphy @Murf56
The Celtics have upgraded Jaylen Brown to available following his pre-game workout. – 12:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash admits it might be tricky getting Ben Simmons, a unique player, to fit without a ton of time. But because of all the things Ben does well, Nash doesn’t think it will be an overly mechanical process with square pegs and round holes.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
This is just the fourth game Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving have started together all season, and the first the pair have played alongside newcomers Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. #Nets #Celtics – 12:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is still working out on the floor but he’s been listed as available for today against the #Nets. #Celtics. – 12:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is available for today’s game against the Nets. – 12:00 PM
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is available for today’s game against the Nets. – 12:00 PM
Asked Nash where his influence may have stuck in Goran Dragic’s game over time: “I think I’d be giving myself way too much credit to say that…”
Said Dragic’s athleticism has impressed him. – 12:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown testing out his right ankle prior to #Nets game. #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/nAY96zszDy – 11:59 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think I’d be giving myself way too much credit to say that, you know, but f–k yeah. Just kidding.”
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown testing his ankle pregame pic.twitter.com/7gPI8Rkpu0 – 11:53 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka was asked pregame if it would be a challenge to have to change game plans multiple times during a series if Kyrie Irving is still unable to play in home games.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says there is no update on when Simmons might be able to play again. Simmons isn’t with the Nets in Boston — but Nash says he will join them later on this trip. – 11:38 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons isn’t currently on the trip with the #Nets but will join them. Wouldn’t comment on whether Simmons is still on track to practice by the end of this coming week. – 11:37 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is not with the team yet, he’ll join them on this trip eventually. Says what he’ll need to do to get back to high intensity practice is up to his performance staff. – 11:37 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons isn’t with the Nets in Boston, but will join them on this road trip, which ends in Philly. – 11:37 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/Nh5byWEch8 – 11:34 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown will test out his right ankle prior to today’s Nets game to determine his status. – 11:32 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he never had any COVID symptoms during his time out. His numbers were high but it was really just waiting it out. #Nets – 11:32 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Nik Stauskas picked the Celtics over several other teams pursuing him according to Ime Udoka. Boston’s injury situation could give him an opportunity early on masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:27 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says Jayson Tatum’s versatility and competitiveness on the defensive end shouldn’t be overlooked: “He’s taken on any challenge.” – 11:24 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Boston was looking at signing Nik Stauskas before Aaron Nesmith got hurt. Udoka said the Celtics are “always looking at available shooters” and liked Stauskas because of that. Boston feels fortunate to have gotten Stauskas because other teams were interested too. – 11:23 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry is upgraded to available today for the #Nets against the #Celtics. – 11:22 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Seth Curry is available today against the Celtics. – 11:22 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jaylen Brown will test out his ankle prior to tip-off and will be a gametime decision, per Coach Udoka. – 11:19 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ime Udoka says it’s not about the Nets offensive sets because “they’re not running anything complicated.” Said dealing with Brooklyn is about their talent. – 11:19 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White will start for the Celtics today if Jaylen Brown can’t play, per Ime Udoka. – 11:19 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Aaron Nesmith had more significant swelling in his sprained ankle than Jaylen Brown did with his. Udoka said that will keep Nesmith out longer than Brown is expected to be. – 11:19 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jaylen Brown is going to get tested and go through pregame warmups according to Ime Udoka. Status still up in the air vs the #Nets. #Celtics – 11:19 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown is going to test his ankle sprain before the game and see if he can play, Ime Udoka says. Swelling has gone down and Udoka says he’s hoping for some good news.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
There’s no decision on Jaylen Brown’s availability tonight, but the Celtics have upgraded him to questionable with an ankle injury. – 11:18 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is testing out his right ankle sprain pregame to see if he can play today. Swelling has gone down but there will be a bit of pain tolerance.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown will “test it” pre-game according to Ime Udoka, he’ll be the proverbial gametime decision for this afternoon against the Nets. – 11:17 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown will test his right ankle prior to the game. Gametime decision. #Celtics – 11:17 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is going to go through pregame warmups and see how he feels. – 11:17 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is doing pregame testing, per Ime Udoka. If he feels good, he’ll play today. If not, Brown will remain out. – 11:17 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Have you heard of NBA Flashback? It’s a podcast where @Sarah Kustok revisits big moments from @NBA history. On the latest episode, she looks back at Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game.
Abby Chin @tvabby
#Celtics bringing their best 👘 game in honor of Marcus Smart’s 28th birthday!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tBGjMrrLR6 – 10:50 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Former Celtic Kyrie Irving among the first players to warmup for today’s game between his old team (Boston) and his new one, the Brooklyn Nets. pic.twitter.com/E7n9J2599Y – 10:47 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving warming up in Boston this morning. pic.twitter.com/PRT9V9wCuK – 10:25 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nets winning a title would be bad business for the NBA nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:49 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
With the Warriors allowing the Lakers to score 120+ pp100p last night, the Celtics now have the No. 1 defense in the league for the season: nba.com/stats/teams/ad… – 9:37 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“I think how you earn the respect of people that you look up to is you’ve got to compete against them. You got to go at them.”
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
The Celtics now lead the NBA in defensive efficiency, surpassing the Warriors after Saturday’s games.
