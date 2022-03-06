'No chance' Ben Simmons plays in Nets vs. 76ers game on Mar. 10

Bleacher Report: There’s “no chance” Ben Simmons plays in the Nets-76ers matchup on March 10, per @wojespn.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – March 6, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Brooklyn: Joe Harris, Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/wt2UBm0cXt – 12:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets hope Ben Simmons will start ramp-up this week, expect him to join team later on current road trip
https://t.co/4ZHEeRGotN pic.twitter.com/UgZ3mwV44h – 12:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash admits it might be tricky getting Ben Simmons, a unique player, to fit without a ton of time. But because of all the things Ben does well, Nash doesn’t think it will be an overly mechanical process with square pegs and round holes.
#Netsworld pic.twitter.com/TFByi4M7Ty – 12:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons isn’t currently on the trip with the #Nets but will join them. Wouldn’t comment on whether Simmons is still on track to practice by the end of this coming week. – 11:37 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is not with the team yet, he’ll join them on this trip eventually. Says what he’ll need to do to get back to high intensity practice is up to his performance staff. – 11:37 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons isn’t with the Nets in Boston, but will join them on this road trip, which ends in Philly. – 11:37 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“I would say time’s definitely not on our side, but we’re here and this is what we have, this is what we’re dealing with.”
18 games left. Kyrie can only play in 7. No clue when Ben Simmons will play & Joe is out for the season.
The goal stays the same.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills has some ideas as to how Ben Simmons will fit into Brooklyn’s offense.
Mills gave a comprehensive update on Simmons, whom he is guiding from the bench during games.
“A bare minimum Ben Simmons makes this team a whole lot better.” #NetsWorld
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:56 PM
Chris Milholen: Transcribed Woj’s full Ben Simmons update he said minutes ago on ABC. -via Twitter / March 6, 2022
Marks told YES Network that there is “no real timetable” for the 25-year-old to play before noting he remains day-by-day. Ben Simmons is expected to be re-evaluated in the next week. -via Sports Illustrated / March 3, 2022
“Unfortunately, his back stiffness has delayed his ability to get on the court with his teammates so he’s been rehabbing this last, sort of, week to 10 days and then now, he’ll progress throughout this week with some individual workouts,” Marks said. “Hopefully, by the end of next week, he’s getting more into the team environment and then we can really ramp up and start him getting into game shape and so forth.” -via Sports Illustrated / March 3, 2022