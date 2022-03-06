Pacers vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (22-43) play against the Washington Wizards (34-34) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday March 6, 2022
Indiana Pacers 44, Washington Wizards 40 (Q2 06:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Porzingis might get credit for a “block” on Brissett but that was a clear foul in real time. A closer look since game officials can be blind #PacersWizards pic.twitter.com/8UceCeJ4j7 – 6:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
oshae came to play!👏
@Oshae Brissett | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Cv0yEfVEpS – 6:49 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
That sequence! Kristaps Porzingis blocks Oshae Brissett’s dunk attempt. Ball goes out of bounds off Porzingis, and the next play Oshae meets Kristaps at the rim again and dunks on him.
Looked like Oshae had something to say after that. #Pacers lead 40-38. – 6:46 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis just stuffed Oshae Brissett at the rim. Next play, Brisset dunked on Porzingis and stared him down. 😲 – 6:46 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards, KPMG, Giant, and WTOP combine to donate $100k to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on behalf of @davejsports who is in his 25th season doing the Wizards radio play-by-play pic.twitter.com/bLTSYKXBNd – 6:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Strong start 💪
Porzingis: 7 PTS, 5-6 FT
Kuzma: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
Gafford: 6 PTS, 3-4 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kristaps starts really good tonight. Encouranging sign for the Wizards. #DCAboveAll – 6:40 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The wizard’s first-quarter offense looked good, had a nice flow to it.
Kristap Porzingis looked great. 7 points, 2 rebounds. – 6:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Pacers 30-26. Porzingis had 7p 2r in five mins, Kuzma also has 7. Maybe it’s the warm spring air but Capital One Arena feels a lil feisty today! Oooo – 6:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Wizards 30, #Pacers 26
Jalen Smith, Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield all have 5
points.
Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kumza both lead Washington with 7 points apiece. – 6:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Everything about this 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/G8IQ6xXWLf – 6:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 30-26 Wizards after one. Porzingis and Kuzma lead all scorers with 7 pts apiece. The Wizards have 12 FTAs already after topping out at 9 last game. Porzingis is 5-6 FT. – 6:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield just dribbles and dribbles and runs the clock out at the end of the 1Q. That was a terrible possession. Didn’t even get a shot off. #Pacers – 6:36 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo with win No. 663 has won the most games at a Big Ten school, passing Bob Knight’s mark at Indiana pic.twitter.com/UVuUPT3foU – 6:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Headband Gaff going to work 💼
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/HkVSXhmR9F – 6:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ty making it look too easy.
@Tyrese Haliburton | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/tVmtWfeoy2 – 6:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis checks out for Daniel Gafford after 5 minutes of play
7 points on 1-2 shooting, 5-6 from FT and 2 rebounds – 6:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Terry Taylor doing that thing where he grabs an offensive rebound and scores. #Pacers – 6:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards attempted 10 free throws in this game’s first 3 minutes, 48 seconds. In Friday’s loss to the Hawks, the Wizards attempted nine free throws all game. – 6:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have 10 free throw attempts in the first 4 minutes vs. Pacers
They had 9 all game vs. Hawks – 6:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
drop the hammer, @Isaiah Jackson! 🔨
watch now on @BallySportsIN or stream here https://t.co/BPy4SqpQfU pic.twitter.com/IThRwoznHU – 6:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith with a 3 ball over Porzingis. He continues to shoot it well from deep. #Pacers – 6:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis’ first basket as a member of the Washington Wizards: pic.twitter.com/5fw95zwpiD – 6:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizard pic.twitter.com/o9AYyNSxAi – 6:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers get on the board with a block from Isaiah Jackson that leads to a dunk by Isaiah Jackson. He’s so athletic, lbs. – 6:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis has scored six of the Wizards’ first eight points. Washington leads Indiana 8-2. – 6:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Wizards run a play for Porzingis to start the game. Kuzma hits him with an alley-oop pass for a tip in. #Pacers – 6:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis wastes no time for his first Wizards basket, a tip in from Kyle Kuzma’s lob on the opening possession – 6:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
You could say that @Rui Hachimura ❤️’s @Kyle Kuzma‘s new haircut! pic.twitter.com/HwRKfTXZfG – 6:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristaps Porzingis gets a loud roar as he’s announced in the starting lineup. #Wizards #Pacers – 6:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Excited to see Porzingis debut with the Wizards in a bit.
Really great day of basketball today. – 6:05 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
An absolute takeover from Khris Middleton today. His first 40 piece since game 4 of the NBA Finals last year.
But, since playoff numbers don’t count it’s actually his 5th career 40 point game, first since 2/24/20 vs Wizards – 6:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson – 6:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal whispers something quick into Kristaps Porzingis’ ear minutes before his Wizards debut – 5:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I like starting Kristaps Porzingis at center because it allows Daniel Gafford not to pick up fouls in the opening minutes.
I am looking forward to the Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Daniel Gafford frontcourt. Bet Bradley Beal is too. – 5:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We call this: Photos of people preparing to play a game of basketball.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/ZLwkOYIxRa – 5:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis will start at center in his first game as a Wizard, bumping Daniel Gafford to the bench. Here’s who Wes Unseld Jr. is going with:
Neto
Kispert
KCP
Kuzma
Porzingis – 5:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸
#Wizards | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/TDBTSaQkK9 – 5:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters tonight, with a new addition and a lot of Ks:
R Neto, C Kispert, KCP, K Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis – 5:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
time to go to work.
@Isaiah Jackson | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/yaVIi5iY5P – 5:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
When it’s Sneaker Night 👟
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/FEAeGx6Bdl – 5:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
🦄 Kristaps Porzingis is set to make his Wizards debut at 6 pm on @NBCSWashington 🦄
Here are 3 keys to Wizards-Pacers and an important message about MS awareness month from special guest @davejsports. pic.twitter.com/sGcVlvGQAC – 5:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis’ former coach Rick Carlisle was very complimentary of the Unicorn ahead of his Wizards’ debut against Carlisle’s Pacers
“You’re talking about a 7-foot-3 guy who can really do anything on the basketball floor. … I see him fitting in fell with their roster.” pic.twitter.com/raFTZifOCB – 5:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Wizards debut against the #Pacers coming soon for this guy. pic.twitter.com/8LLSqQmMTb – 5:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Washington D.C. (1/2):
Goga Bitadze – Available (sore right foot)
Lance Stephenson – Out (left ankle sprain)
Chris Duarte – Out (left big toe) pic.twitter.com/V1FvqE5q1r – 5:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Fresh cut. Loud pants. Accessories on lock.
@Kyle Kuzma making it look too easy.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/4qKqNuYZwa – 5:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sunday hoops start in one hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 5:00 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The time has come. Kristaps Porzingis will wear the Wizards uniform for the first time since he traded. At this stage of the season his return means a lot to the Wizards.
“We’re excited to see how he fits, how he impacts the game”, coach Unseld jr said.
sdna.gr/mpasket/941344… – 4:45 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) are OUT tonight, per Rick Carlisle. Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) is IN. #Pacers – 4:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) is available for tonight’s game, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) are out. – 4:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Speaking from the heart and with class, Spencer Dinwiddie took time after Saturday’s big win to talk about his departure from Washington and how quickly he has adjusted to the new vibe in Dallas.
mavs.com/dinwiddie-q-an… – 4:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Spencer Dinwiddie tearing it up with Mavericks, doesn’t understand digs from Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/06/spe… – 4:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. will not reveal the Wizards’ starters yet. My guess is Kristaps Porzingis in at the 5 alongside Kyle Kuzma at the 4 and KCP stays at the 3, but we’ll know for sure about 30 min before tipoff. – 4:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Seeing the Nets tied with the Hornets and Hawks at 8-10 in the East, only one game in front of the 11th place Wizards in the loss column, is jarring. – 4:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut tonight vs the Pacers. KP is ready to roll in DC. #DCaboveall – 4:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristaps Porzingis is IN tonight against the #Pacers, per Wes Unseld Jr. Porzingis will make his Washington debut. – 4:18 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kristaps Porzingis will play tonight vs. Pacers but will be restricted minutes wise according to Wes Unseld Jr. – 4:17 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut tonight vs. the Pacers – 4:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut tonight against the Pacers, as expected. It’s officially PorzingiSZN. pic.twitter.com/fpdZnt6oOU – 4:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Stop by Section 108 before the game tonight for some extra 🔥🔥🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/TvS7Sccr9o – 4:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We had @realSIERATO customize sneakers for the squad to sign and they were turning some heads as players walked by 👀
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/EQkiexXev6 – 4:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Indiana v Iowa for the Big Ten WBB tournament championship. Both are really fun to watch. (ESPN2) pic.twitter.com/ldPeBQZMH7 – 3:52 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets are below .500 for the first time since Oct 27 (2-3). They’re the 9-seed with only 2.5 games on the 11-seed Wizards.
And with 17 must-win games remaining: Kyrie is still part-time and Simmons is weeks away. pic.twitter.com/PL9tSLg466 – 3:41 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Celtics just keep rolling. Kind of crazy they lost to the Pistons and got blown out by the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/FqzaVlSARo – 3:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sneaker Stories, presented by @MichelobULTRA:
We recently held a panel discussion around all things sneakers – from access to kicks, shoes to hoop in and more.
Listen in as @Bradley Beal, @Chris Miller, @ItsBrittWaters, @DJHeatDC and @_theSoleTruth give their takes. pic.twitter.com/zB5NNcJh80 – 2:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kristaps Porzingis expected to make Wizards debut Sunday vs. Pacers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/06/kri… – 2:01 PM
