Pelicans vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-37) play against the Denver Nuggets (26-26) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Sunday March 6, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 130, Denver Nuggets 138 (Final/OT)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
#LineOfTheYear: Nikola Jokic 46 pts, 12 rebs, 11 asts, 4 blks, 3 stls, 16-22 FG (72%), 3-5 3FG (60%), 11-12 FT (91%), W
In his bag. pic.twitter.com/xUdLWqQb4n – 11:26 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Live shot of me when I finish Locked On Pelicans since the A/C is out in the room I record in and I am about to be very animated on this one pic.twitter.com/BzQVqgi8X1 – 11:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones gave the Pels a 130-126 lead with just over 3 minutes left in OT.
Here were the Pels’ final 6 possessions:
— McCollum missed 3
— Ingram offensive foul
— Ingram turnover
— McCollum missed 3
— Ingram missed layup
— Ingram missed 3 – 11:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said Will Barton’s ankle injury doesn’t appear to be too serious. – 11:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said Nikola Jokic was calm in the post-game locker room. Said that’s what he does.
“Cold-blooded killer.” – 11:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone watched the end of the game with Tim Connelly: “Just another reason, exhibition why Nikola Jokic is the MVP.” – 11:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green on experience of #Pelicans playing in a game like OT nail-biter at Den: “It’s really valuable for us. It’s going to continue to build our guys, our toughness, our mentality. You give Denver credit, they did what they needed to do down the stretch to win.” – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40/10/10/3/3 games in NBA history:
1. Nikola Jokic tonight (46/12/11/3/4)
End of list.
(Submitted by @AhaanRungta) pic.twitter.com/hAM5xgkn1o – 11:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is the 8th player to ever put up 46 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists or more in a single game. It has only ever happened 10 times in NBA history until tonight – 11:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Postgame recap ⬇️
#Pelicans | @PanzuraNews
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 11:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans overcome 21 first-half deficit via huge mid-game surge, then have chance to close late but can’t shake off Nuggets, who prevail 138-130 in overtime. Brandon Ingram 38 pts. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/AH6yJCzEVc pic.twitter.com/AmDOn9737h – 11:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Final stats from Denver ⤵️
@Brandon Ingram 38 pts, 9 ast, 5 reb
@CJ McCollum 24 pts, 9 ast, 5 reb
@Jonas Valanciunas 19 pts, 14 reb
@Devonte Graham 12 pts, 3 ast
#WBD | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/2nbtUSihBp – 11:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:07 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Winner’s Lounge!!! Come join.
✅ A Nikola Jokic masterpiece. That’s it. That’s the show.
youtube.com/watch?v=62p5ka… – 11:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
There are amazing players around the league. It’s in a very good place with the post-Bron generation stepping up. But there is no one I’d rather have as my star than Nikola Jokic. Every game is a gift in Denver. Looking forward to the rest of this decade as a basketball fan. – 11:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic non-advanced stats this season:
25.8 PPG
13.8 RPG
8.0 APG
1.4 SPG
57.1 FG%
The Nuggets are 38-26 without Jamal Murray and MPJ. pic.twitter.com/rhGJvF7JsT – 11:04 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It is bonkers that a 7-foot Steve Nash exists and is destroying the league, but Jokic is doing exactly that and he makes it look so easy. – 11:03 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets fans,
There’s no place on Earth as fun as the live chat for the Winner’s Lounge rn.
youtube.com/watch?v=62p5ka… – 11:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Postgame Interviews (3/6 at DEN):
Willie Green
Brandon Ingram
CJ McCollum – 11:01 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Jokic was out there with austin rivers, jeff green, monte morris, and aaron gordon. I mean, cmonnnn. – 10:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
How fitting Nuggets last two points came on a phantom foul call. Regardless, Pelicans fall 138-130.
New Orleans turned this game around, going from 21 down to up 11, but failed to close well. If Devonte & BI make both free throws down the stretch, it’s a 5-game winning streak. – 10:57 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pelicans spotted the Nuggets 21 points, then somehow completely blew a winnable game, but because of Jokic it’s all understandable.
Hand him the MVP now. – 10:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brandon Ingram last 5 games:
38 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST | 50 FG%
29 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST | 69 FG%
33 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST | 79 FG%
19 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST | 44 FG%
28 PTS | 5 REB | 7 AST | 53 FG% pic.twitter.com/O3WwVsEDv9 – 10:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
That’s such a tough ending for #Pelicans, who played so well for a long stretch and were in position to close out Nuggets and pick up another win. Overall there were more very good signs but frustrating late 4Q/OT – 10:57 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Nikola Jokic is the first player to record a 40-point triple-double and 4 blocks in a game since LeBron James in 2010 vs the Nuggets.
LeBron also did this in OT. – 10:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic tonight: 46 points (16-22 shooting), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks. He had 23 in the fourth. Another seven in OT. It was an absolute takeover. A complete masterclass. Maybe the most dominant game I’ve ever witnessed. – 10:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic finished with:
46 points
12 rebounds
11 assists
3 steals
4 blocks
He shot 16-22 from the field, 3-5 from deep, and 11-12 from the foul line. That is one of the greatest stat lines I’ve seen. – 10:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final (OT): Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130
Ingram 38 pts & 9 assts
McCollum 24 pts & 9 assts
Valanciunas 19 pts & 14 rebs
Pels allowed what would’ve been a huge win slip away due to a supernova performance from Nikola Jokic (46 pts, 12 rebs & 11 assts). Jokic had 30 in the 4th/OT – 10:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they SURVIVE against the Pelicans 138-130 in OT.
-Nikola: 46-12-11-4-4. Maybe the best single game performance I’ve seen from him.
-AG 28 points, shot 15 free throws, was relentless on both ends when it mattered
-Monte 18 and 6
-Good lord pic.twitter.com/N6Ocsjvych – 10:56 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
If you weren’t watching this Nuggets game: Jokic was COASTING. He was facilitating, maintaining… then everything went south for Denver in the 3rd. So in the 4th and OT he put up THIRTY POINTS while playing in god mode & creating defensive moments. Unstoppable. Amazing. Nikola. – 10:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 (OT)
– Ingram: 38p, 9a, 5r
– CJ: 24p, 9a, 5r
– JV: 19p, 14r
Pels: 47.5 FG%, 14/33 3P, 20/29 FT
Nuggets: 54.0 FG%, 10/33 3P, 34/43 FT – 10:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130
New Orleans’ four-game winning streak comes to an end in OT.
Nikola Jokic. Mother of god. – 10:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Jokic: 46 points on 16-22 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks, was game-high plus-22 and led Denver to a come-from-behind OT win.
Not bad. – 10:55 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
MVP was COOKIN, and we eatin’ GOOD TONIGHT 😏🙌 pic.twitter.com/wqP8RjCRag – 10:55 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
No idea what I did to deserve Nikola Jokic in my life but I sure am thankful. – 10:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Epic game by Nikola Jokic against the Pelicans
46 points
12 rebounds
11 assists
3 steals
4 blocks
16/22 FG
42 minutes
+22
He did it all. MVP-caliber performance! #MileHighBasketball – 10:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic tonight:
46 PTS (30 in 4Q and OT)
12 REB
11 AST
3 STL
4 BLK
16-22 FG
He is the 2nd player in NBA history with a 45-point triple-double on 70% shooting. The other was Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/2GLnZnDWfr – 10:55 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Nikola Jokic finished with 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks and three steals.
He had 30 in the fourth and overtime. – 10:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ball game.
Nikola Jokic finishes with 46 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
30 came in the 4th and OT.
#Nuggets win. – 10:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.
It’s just joyful to watch Nikola Jokic on a basketball court; pure basketball joy. – 10:55 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation, say it with us…
MVP‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/pcOtIc8Sl8 – 10:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Nikola Jokic has:
30 Points*
3 Rebounds*
3 Assists*
*in only the 4th Quarter + Overtime. – 10:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans missed two free throws in the final 17.9.
Instead of a tough win, they get Jokic’d. – 10:53 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Nikola Jokic heard about that Blazers protected lottery pick, I guess – 10:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I didn’t turn on NOP-DEN until midway through the fourth quarter but OMG Jokic this is just insane. – 10:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Another Jokic jumper. He’s got 46 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He’s got 30 points since the end of the 3rd.
All-time stuff from him right now. – 10:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nikola Jokic entered averaging 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists through 3 meetings against the Pelicans.
He’s sitting on 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists tonight.
Despite the crying, just unstoppable. – 10:50 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic is trying to make @ChrisMarlowe lose his voice in his first game back. The MVP just keeps delivering. – 10:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Have seen Jokic make those stepback moonball jumpers so many times in the clutch over the last few years, sometimes to win games. Big 3 puts Denver up 4 and gives him 44 pts – 10:50 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has 44 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and just hit the 3-pointer to give the Nuggets a 134-130 lead in OT. pic.twitter.com/YKn0sEnMkC – 10:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jokic splashes a 3 to give him 44. He’s got 28 points since the end of the 3rd quarter.
This dude is unreal. – 10:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Great start to the OT period as Pelicans grab 130-126 lead with 3:31 left.
– CJ McCollum said Austin Rivers was too small
– Brandon Ingram middy
– Not On Herb steal and fast break bucket – 10:46 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Out of bounds plays and entry passes: the ways the Nuggets just cut my heart out with a spoon. – 10:46 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herb gets a steal and ends up with fast-break layup for 4-point lead mid OT. He was bumped a bit by Aaron Gordon on way up to rim, maybe there will be a whistle after the timeout – 10:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
yeah B.I. 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Llsn0Ftwgd – 10:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
This may shock you, but Herb Jones just came up with a huge defensive play.
Stole the inbounds pass and converts on the other end to push the Pels lead up to 130-126. Jones has 3 steals tonight. – 10:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Thank YOU. Double Jokic EVERY TIME down the floor. Let anyone ELSE beat you. – 10:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic has 41-11-10-4-4 and there is still 4 minutes left in overtime. – 10:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jokic is absolutely demolishing these guys. He’s completely taken the Pelicans apart. – 10:42 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has willed the Nuggets into OT in a game that looked like it was over in the 4th.
Jokic scored 23 points in the fourth quarter alone.
He is at 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. – 10:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic is 1 point, 1 steal, 1 block away from a 40 point triple-double 5×5. – 10:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jokic ended up with 23 points in the 4th quarter, including two free throws with 3.2 seconds left to send it to OT. – 10:40 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
This game is nuts.
Pelicans and Nuggets headed to OT.
Pels had chance to end this by making FTs and couldn’t finish. – 10:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
An incredible regular season game goes to OT. #Pelicans dodged one on the last play just before clock expired – 10:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans headed to overtime in Denver as New Orleans misses several big FTs down the stretch.
More Nikola Jokic complaining ahead. – 10:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nikola Jokic refused to lose against the Pelicans. He put the Nuggets on his back in the last minutes. Overtime in Denver. #milehighbasketball – 10:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
23 fourth quarter points for Nikola Jokic, plus this huge block down the stretch. He’s at 39 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists heading to OT.
pic.twitter.com/qtXsj7Ms26 – 10:39 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels almost give that one away. Herb with a bad pass and Jokic steal almost gives Jeff Green a look at the rim.
Instead, it’s free basketball in Denver.
124-124. – 10:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The refs are WILDING. Nuggets goin to OT anyway so we get more of this because Jokic just would not be denied. Buckle up. – 10:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Unreal sequence a the end. Jokic makes both free throws. Pels turn it over on the inbounds play. Jeff Green barely misses a floater at the buzzer.
Pretty bad collapse by Pels in the final minutes.
We’re headed to OT. – 10:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Devonte’ Graham and Brandon Ingram both went 1 of 2 at the line in the final seconds of regulation. To overtime we go. – 10:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic entered the fourth quarter with 16 points.
He’s now got 39. And the game is tied at 124. – 10:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nuggets complain more than any team I’ve ever seen about calls. It’s wild. – 10:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Refs call a foul on Hernangomez but rule it was on the floor. Jokic will take two free throws with a chance to tie it with 3.2 seconds left. – 10:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devonte’ Graham makes one of two to put the Pels up 123-120 with 17.9 seconds left.
Nuggets will get the ball back with a chance to tie it. – 10:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Man that’s a bad break for #Pelicans to foul Jokic 94 feet from basket and get him 2 free throws at 0:52. Pels by 2 – 10:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
you know the midrange is money pic.twitter.com/mHADsE4kLv – 10:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has his league-leading 17th triple-double, BTW.
34/10/10 – 10:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic with 17 points in the fourth quarter and counting. This one’s not over. – 10:22 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Seriously hope Zion actually does come back because Pels/ Lakers look to be on play-in collision course. Loser leaves town match. Imagine that. – 10:20 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets just don’t have it tonight. It’s unfortunate because it’s not getting any easier this week, just more tiring. – 10:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies will be back in action on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans on TNT. Stick with GBB as we prepare you for that game, and the rest of the games to come!
@bcabraham signing off – 10:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
McCollum and Ingram so far tonight:
55 points, 18 assists, 18-33 FG, 5-10 3PT, 4 TOs – 10:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Off the dribble made three by CJ. The Pelicans needed someone to add that element to this offense so badly – 10:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets got COOKED after the first quarter. Roasted on a spit COOKED. – 10:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum just got fouled on a 3-pointer, made 2/3 FTs.
Since Clippers were in Denver January 19, Batum had a TOTAL of 2 FT attempts entering today. – 10:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I love Herbert Jones so much and it hurts me to watch him bein the Jones I love while he’s playing against Denver. – 10:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram’s last 3-pointer was changed to a 2-pointer.
Score is now 110-103. – 10:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green’s challenge was succesful.
The call has been overturned to an offensive foul on Jokic – 10:13 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I don’t think there’s a quantitative way to express how much happier Brandon Ingram seems from last year to this year.
A complete revelation. – 10:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Brandon Ingram has been putting on a show here. He’s definitely underrated at this stage. Sandbagged a bit early in the year by a roster finding itself (also by being out at times). He’s legit. – 10:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Good challenge by #Pelicans here. Jokic ran over Herb. Would only be Jokic’s second foul but worth the possession with 8-point lead and Nuggets needing to get some momentum – 10:12 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
smart challenge by willie green. looked like a charge on jokic. should be overturned. – 10:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The MVP is waking up.
Brandon Ingram checking back in for New Orleans with 5:50 left to play. The presence of CJ McCollum definitely allowed Willie Green to buy BI a little more rest.
Pels up 108-103. – 10:10 PM
The MVP is waking up.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
got the bounce!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/20UYi2rC7y – 10:05 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
What a huge shot by Devonte’ Graham.
Every time it looks like Denver is about to claw within striking distance, the Pels have pushed back out.
And Ingram will be checking back in shortly. – 10:05 PM
What a huge shot by Devonte’ Graham.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A lot of variance going against the Nuggets today. 5 techs. Bad bounces. Injury. – 10:03 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Barton’s gotta come out. That ankle is a problem. Jokic every time down now, please. – 10:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton just went back into the tunnel with Denver’s medical team. Sprained his left ankle pretty bad a few minutes ago. – 10:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Barton has come out of the game after a take foul. Denver absolutely needs him and if he is out with a left ankle issue, that could be bad.
Entering tonight, Denver is two games up on the 7th-seeded T-Wolves. – 10:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans are +60 in the third quarter since the All-Star break including tonight. – 10:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets are last in the NBA in defensive rating, but have been ninth since the All-Star break. And that’s with games against the Clippers twice, the Jazz, Nuggets and Grizzlies since the game in Orlando. – 10:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will Barton goes down holding his left ankle. Noticeable limp as he heads to the FT line. – 9:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
David Adelman bringing Nikola Jokic back into the game at the 10:23 mark of the fourth. Way ahead of schedule. – 9:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Another technical for Denver.
This one of Brynn Forbes for punching the ball. – 9:57 PM
This one of Brynn Forbes for punching the ball. – 9:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bryn gets a T for smashing the ball with his fist. #Nuggets doing themselves no favors.
Acting head coach putting Jokic and Barton back in with 10:23 left. – 9:57 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Checking out NO-DEN. Pels are much improved and Ingram has been playing out of his mind post ASB. DEN falls behind by 10+ once Jokic leaves the game, making the case, yet again, why he is the MVP. – 9:55 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram in the first quarter: 0-6, 0 points, 1 assist
Brandon Ingram in the second and third quarters: 9-12, 31 points, 8 assists – 9:54 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans have won their third quarters since the All-Star break by a total of 1,816 points #analytics – 9:54 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets were up 75-74 with 3:50 left when Jokic checked out. Finished the quarter down 94-84 and Malone ejected. – 9:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets led by 21 points in the first half, but then fell apart on defense. Brandon Ingram’s up to 31 after Aaron Gordon held him scoreless in the first quarter. Denver now trails by 10 entering the fourth and in need of a Jokic takeover. – 9:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram has 31 points and 9 assists three quarters in. Just making the right play over and over. – 9:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 94, Nuggets 84
Ingram 31 pts (17 in the 3rd) & 9 assts
McCollum 17 pts
Valanciunas 13 pts & 12 rebs
BI dominated the 3rd and helped the Pels build a 10-point lead (with some help from Michael Malone’s ejection). Pels have won the last 2 quarters 75-49. – 9:52 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram with the double #AlwaysHeave tonight because the first one went so well.
The second… did not. – 9:51 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Took the Pelicans +12.5 live in the 1Q avalanche.
Very much regretting not pounding a +550 moneyline. These guys are legit. – 9:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Aaron Gordon doing the Cupid shuffle out there isn’t worth getting ejected over but #Pelicans will gladly take the free throws – 9:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone just got tossed. Was irate over Aaron Gordon getting called for a travel on his last drive attempt. Thought it was a good call in real time. – 9:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Michael Malone just got ejected after getting into it with the refs.
You know your coach is wilding when Boogie has to come over and calm him down – 9:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This was a successful 3-point attempt by Brandon Ingram. pic.twitter.com/EQnYq5kpgk – 9:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
WILLY BUCKETS
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/ujflShbgnc – 9:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
In the past 10 minutes, this has become an @Aaron Gordon stan account 🤌 pic.twitter.com/8R2jyHTi35 – 9:40 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
(whispers) The Grizzlies are 3-4 over their past 7 games.
Here’s hoping Dillon Brooks is back in the lineup Tuesday against New Orleans. Team needs a spark. – 9:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Aaron Gordon can be among the league’s best cutters, rebounders and defenders if he wants to be. That’s who he is. The three point shot just isn’t that important for him unless he settles for it as much as he has recently. – 9:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Aaron Gordon has been the best player on the floor in the 3rd quarter – 9:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Memphis unexpectedly loses to the Houston Rockets, so the Jazz end tonight::::
One game behind in the loss column to Memphis
Two behind in the loss column to Golden State
Two ahead in the loss column of Dallas with one tomorrow
Three ahead of Denver in the loss column – 9:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets shot selection this quarters has been abysmal. Settle after settle after settle. – 9:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Like AD said, “B.I.’s on the GRILL” 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/RIqv7CUyI3 – 9:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Man, I need someone to find the tape of Herb Jones playing in the secondary in peewee football. – 9:33 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Per my Pelicans media contract I am required to say Brandon Ingram is cooking – 9:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
good stuff JV
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/wIFxUV9QZq – 9:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
This should be worth 4 points for Brandon Ingram 😳😂
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/3v3g14pg0i – 9:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Some really great possessions from Will Barton on both ends to start this quarter. Doing lots of little things. – 9:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Foul trouble will be an issue for the Nuggets this half. Aaron Gordon has 3 fouls. So does Boogie (and a tech). – 9:21 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
AG had some great defense on Brandon Ingram in the first quarter but got into foul trouble. Nuggets defense struggled after that.
Jokic with 14-6-5-1-3 at the half.
Nuggets up 62-57. – 9:09 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Rocky 1st half but Nuggets lead 62-57 going into the halftime intermission after Ingrams half-court fling that goes in.
Jokic with a pedestrian 14 pts, 6 rebs, 5 ast, Morris & Hyland with 9 points apiece & Gordon with 8 pts
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Pelicans 62-57.
-Joker +12 in 19 minutes. 14-6-5-1-3. He’s been mostly fantastic on both ends
-Bones also mostly great. Couple loud mistakes but he and JMyke carried the bench
-Ingram has 14, but just 2 on AG on FTs pic.twitter.com/MHCQhNosRH – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Nuggets 62, Pels 57
– CJ: 15p, 3r, 3a
– Ingram: 14p, 5a
– JV: 6p, 7r
– Jose: 6p, 2/2 3P
Pels: 47.8 FG%, 7/12 3P, 6/9 FT
Nuggets: 59.0 FG%, 7/16 3P, 9/12 FT – 9:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Nuggets 62, Pels 57
McCollum 15 pts (6-8 FG)
Ingram 14 pts & 5 assts
Valanciunas 6 pts & 7 rebs
Pels came back with a strong 2nd quarter after falling behind by 21 early. McCollum and Ingram have been really good. NOLA has to find some production elsewhere – 9:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
hook shot at half court? yeah why not pic.twitter.com/tRosg2L0Bw – 9:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels have gotta feel really good the deficit is 5. Brandon Ingram scored 14 points in the second quarter. Those Jose Alvarado 3s were big. – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans with a great second quarter to cut the lead from 21 to as little as 3.
They go into halftime down just 5 after Brandon Ingram’s nonchalant half court heave. – 9:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
NBA boxscore says: B. Ingram 45′ 3PT Turnaround (14 PTS)
Uhh, no justice! Incredible shot!!
Pelicans trail the Nuggets 62-57 at halftime. – 9:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Brandon Ingram just slung the ball from halfcourt and drained it to beat the first-half buzzer.
Nuggets’ once double-digit lead is down to five at the break. – 9:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Brandon Ingram was NOT looking at the rim on that halfcourt heave. What a shot. – 9:06 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
One thing the Pelicans do pretty consistently is push back from big deficits. – 9:02 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jose Alvarado not getting minutes for like 4 straight games before the ASB remains baffling – 9:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram have combined for 13 of the last 17 points to bring the Pelicans from 18 down to just 6 over the last 5+ minutes. 🔥 – 9:00 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would love the Nuggets to finish these Jokic passes, please. New Orleans is cutting this lead down with no one willing to make a shot or hold onto the ball. – 8:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Down to 6 lol. This Pelicans team is really good. Nuggets keep bricking Jokić dimes. – 8:58 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones Hyland’s feel for the pro game improves every week. Extremely impressive. His weakness right now is finishing from 2, but as he gets his body right for playing against those big bodies that’ll improve too. – 8:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
stepback 💰
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/sseQK825nC – 8:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones whips a pass to J-Myke in the paint for a dunk.
Pels call TO, and Barton jumps off the bench with “goggles” on at Bones.
Meanwhile, JaMychal continues feasting inside. – 8:49 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones is out here slinging it. Some great dimes in his 7 minutes so far tonight. – 8:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins argued that offensive foul call (his third foul in five minutes) all the way back to Denver’s sideline. Michael Malone stepped in and pushed him towards the bench so he didn’t pick up a technical. Cousins kept arguing. He now owes the league another $2,000. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones has played really well so far. Playing with great feel and pace. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeMarcus Cousins was whistled for his third foul on a screen and then just received a technical from the bench. – 8:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
JaMychal Green just Big Body Benz’d the Pels’ frontcourt.
CC @MarkJonesESPN – 8:44 PM
JaMychal Green just Big Body Benz’d the Pels’ frontcourt.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Denver’s Michael Malone may be the league’s leader in Angry Timeouts™️ #Pelicans get him to call one after Naji cuts for an uncontested layup. New Orleans starting to settle in after a very rough start – 8:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans score on first three possessions to start 2nd quarter to reduce deficit to 37-27.
– Devonte triple
– CJ And-one
– Naji cut & easy lay-in – 8:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
2️⃣+1️⃣ for CJ
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Exbh8IhqYs – 8:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets‘ 21-point first quarter lead already down to 10. Denver doesn’t exactly have a great track record of holding big leads. – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st*: Nuggets 35, Pelicans 19
McCollum 7 pts
Hayes 4 pts & 3 rebs
Ingram 0-6 FG
Pels fell behind by 21 almost immediately in this one. They’re gonna need BI and the bench to wake up to make this one respectable. – 8:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans scored 28+ points in 10 straight quarters (H/T to longtime ace TV statistician Tommy Cooper), but only had 13 with about a minute left in 1Q. Den takes 35-19 lead end 1Q – 8:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I used to cover the Bulls back in 2015. Will never forget Tony Snell’s nickname coined by Joakim Noah:
“Snelly Cat.” – 8:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
That was an All-NBA caliber defensive quarter from Aaron Gordon on Brandon Ingram — the type of lockdown effort we haven’t seen a ton from him lately. Gordon did pick up two fouls but held Ingram to 0-6 shooting with a turnover. – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
three ball for Tony 👌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/04aEghxq9V – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Looking for the Pelicans post All-Star break team through nearly the first 10 minutes of action pic.twitter.com/a1kNSwecu2 – 8:29 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
It’s always hilarious to see Jokic control a game when he’s not even taking it out of first gear. – 8:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pels are getting torched by Denver’s ball movement. All five Nuggets starters have made at least two shots already.
Meanwhile, BI is off to an 0-5 start. Aaron Gordon is doing a good job against him, but Ingram needs to get downhill more often. – 8:28 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Nuggets come out swinging, scoring practically every possession.
Pels are ice cold. Willie Green calls his second timeout.
Denver up 30-13. – 8:28 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
This one looks like the exact opposite of Friday night’s contest for New Orleans. – 8:27 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Best opening stint from the starting lineup in awhile. And against a very good Pelicans starting unit.
13-30 Nuggets. – 8:27 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Monte Morris and Jokic are so good at finding and forcing switches. Phenomenal chemistry on inverted screens, slips, and PnRs. – 8:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets with nine assists on 10 made field goals. Tons of unselfish passing going on right now, and Joker already with four dimes. Denver up 26-13. – 8:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku has blocked Jokic, KAT and Gobert in back to back to back games. – 8:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone teaching moment with Bones. A defensive stance? pic.twitter.com/nYjEUQSjEy – 8:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The best shooter in Denver Nuggets history opens 2-2 from 3-point range. Nuggets look focused tonight. – 8:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets have come out with plenty of intensity and attention to detail tonight. Pelicans burned them last game, and the Nuggets are clearly taking them seriously. – 8:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will Barton heard Jamal was coming for his record and started bombing. Barton knocks down two 3-pointers in the first five minutes tonight. – 8:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton’s out to create some separation in the record books. He hits his first two 3s. Nuggets up 13-9 five minutes into the first. – 8:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The crowd at Ball Arena knows what a Will Barton 3 means 😏 pic.twitter.com/T3Mk9Bac9E – 8:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Game time.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/dBRvcbnPSM – 8:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
My favorite random thing about this next month is Grizzlies and Pelicans execs scoreboard-watching otherwise meaningless Wizards games because of the implications for the Lakers’ pick (1-10 Pelicans, 11-30 Griz). Washington will be one game ahead of L.A. with a win tonight. – 7:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Zeke Nnaji getting healthy is good for Denver. He gives Denver another perimeter oriented big man option that has proven to be helpful.
I also think, based on Malone’s pregame comments, that he’s out of the rotation. – 7:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Coming off a dud in Denver, Sengun doing a lot well early. had a slick drive, three quick, slick assists. – 7:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
My March Madness and yours may not be the same.
Yours: I’m pretty excited to put together this NCAA bracket.
Mine: Did Tony Snell go another full year without missing a free throw?
(His last miss was March 12, 2019.) – 7:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Back with these 5⃣ to kick off the night! pic.twitter.com/TQEJmz5Sfc – 7:33 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame lounge is LIVE. Come join.
✅ Jokic back!
✅ Should Malone try Boogie-Jokic together?
✅ Nuggets begin 4 games in 5 days
youtube.com/watch?v=Bwu994… – 7:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Look who else is back!! We get @ChrisMarlowe AND Nikola Jokić once again tonight. It’s going to be a great night Nuggets Nation 😎 pic.twitter.com/ab36AHTFV2 – 7:18 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I know it’s a snowy day in Denver. But I haven’t done this in a while…
Two tickets to tonight’s game vs the Pelicans, tip off at 6pm to the first correct answer:
There are 5 centers in the NBA with 30+ point games this season…
Embiid, Towns, Turner and who are the other two? – 7:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bogey stripped as he dribbles the ball on the Jazz’s first play, kind of like a helpful sitcom flashback to the NOP game – 7:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce Nikola Jokic, Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji are all available for tonight. – 7:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, Austin Rivers, Zeke Nnaji are all available tonight vs. New Orleans, Nuggets announce. Nnaji has missed the last eight games with knee soreness. – 7:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
📍 Denver
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Vy24E9Iy1C – 6:59 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
For tonight:
Nikola Jokic – non-Covid illness – AVAILABLE
Austin Rivers – non-Covid illness – AVAILABLE
Zeke Nnaji – bilateral knee soreness – AVAILABLE pic.twitter.com/Qk6uHgbmSz – 6:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff Green and Larry Nance Jr. catching up. They spent time together on the 17-18 Cavs Finals team.
Time flies. pic.twitter.com/15hjeHf1f2 – 6:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I also asked Malone about the defense Denver played on Ingram last game (at the level) that reduced Ingram’s shooting efficiency but opened up passing lanes.
He said he didn’t think the Nuggets are at the level ENOUGH with their bigs. That will probably be a point of focus. – 6:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he showed his team the scores of the Pelicans’ last 4 games. “It’s not just 4-0. It’s 4-0 and they’re winning by 30 points a night.” – 6:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram had 12 assists and only 1 turnover in Feb. 4 win at Denver. Michael Malone described that game as the “Herbert Jones Highlight Film in transition” due to all of the fast-break scores the rookie converted – 6:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone was very complimentary of Herb Jones and his ability to impact the game in so many different ways. Pointed out the steals numbers the Pelicans were getting were “off the charts” the last four games.
Denver’s gonna need to focus up on Herb. – 6:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Michael Malone said “that’s the expectation” that Nikola Jokic will play vs. #Pelicans. Said Jokic is feeling much better compared to Friday, when Jokic sat out game vs. Rockets due to illness – 6:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is expected to play tonight vs. New Orleans, Michael Malone says. – 6:16 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić (probable with non Covid related sickness) is warming up at his normal time ahead of Nuggets vs Pelicans tonight pic.twitter.com/CVAveQfSZ1 – 6:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic, who’s probable for tonight’s game against New Orleans with a non-COVID illness, just took the court for his regular pregame shooting session. – 6:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic just walked out on the court for his typical pre-game shooting workout. Good sign for his availability tonight. – 6:08 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Pelicans are out here warming up early, no Nuggets players yet. So @pawsthemusic is blasting Celine Dion.
Setting the tone behind the scenes 😂 pic.twitter.com/pOMLYkaFtm – 6:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon is playing the best basketball of his career. Nikola Jokic helped him get there.
“Jok’s IQ is through the roof,” Gordon told @denverpost. “He’s a basketball savant. Just genius. It’s great talking to him, understanding how he sees the game.”
denverpost.com/2022/03/06/nug… – 4:57 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
My votes for #ArchMadness All-Tournament team:
Roman Penn, Drake
Tucker DeVries, Drake
Gaige Prim, Missouri State
Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State
Lucas Williamson, Loyola
Tournament MVP:
Lucas Williamson, Loyola – 4:28 PM
