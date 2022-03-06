Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (34-29) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-27) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday March 6, 2022
Toronto Raptors 0, Cleveland Cavaliers 0 (7:30 pm ET)
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This was probably a given with both players listed as DOUBTFUL on the injury report, but #Cavs won’t have Rajon Rondo or Caris LeVert tonight against Toronto, I’m told. Both are progressing well tho. – 6:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse’s trip to Duke for Coach K’s final game was as a guest of Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, whose son AJ is a star at Duke and a projected lottery pick. It was Nurse’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Arena. – 6:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ 10-day signee Armoni Brooks is available in Cleveland tonight. He participated in their shootaround this morning. – 6:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Armoni Brooks is available tonight, and went through shoot around this morning. – 6:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
“We’ll see, you never know” Nick says of Armoni Brooks with the Raptors tonight; if it gets to that, there are issues so counting on it might not be wise
The guys they’ve got have to play better – 6:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse thinks Fred VanVleet should be back soon. With a two-day break after tonight, he could be ready to go in San Antonio on Wednesday. – 6:10 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse believes VanVleet will be back shortly, suggests even as soon as after the upcoming 2 day break – 6:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says Siakam and Barnes will handle bulk of point guard duties with Flynn and VanVleet out. Banton will play too. – 6:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“I think he’ll bounce back quickly.” – Nick Nurse on Malachi Flynn – 6:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Without VanVleet and Flynn, Nurse says Barnes will start the game running the point. Siakam will handle plenty of PG duty, with Banton getting some run as well. – 6:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Five hours of Nets-Celtics, Suns-Bucks is a helluva way to spend a Sunday as it turns out
Can’t wait for Raptors-Cavaliers – 5:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Malachi Flynn will be out indefinitely with a hamstring strain. Tough break for Malachi, who’s been taking advantage of his recent opportunity and playing the best basketball of his young career, and for the Raptors, with VanVleet also banged up and their lack of PG depth. – 5:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: Fan favorite Tacko Fall continues to hope he finds the right fit in the NBA #Celtics #Cavaliers bostonglobe.com/2022/03/05/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 5:01 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Malachi Flynn is out indefinitely because of his hamstring strain, the Raptors announce. – 4:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors take all the pressure off Nick having to answer “when is Malachi coming back” questions with a pre-emptive “he’s going to be out indefinitely” statement a few minutes ago – 4:22 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
From the Raptors:
guard Malachi Flynn sustained a strained left hamstring in Friday’s game against ORL. Flynn is out indefinitely & his condition will be updated as appropriate. Flynn had started the previous 4 games, averaging 16p.
Raps & Cavs tonight on @FAN590. 7pm pre game – 4:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Cowley’s Eastern Conference Power Poll as of the week of Mar. 6:
1. Miami
2. Philly
3. Milwaukee
4. Boston
5. Brooklyn
6. BULLS
7. Cavs
8. Raptors – 4:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Malachi Flynn will be out indefinitely due to his strained left hammy – 3:59 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors announced Sunday that guard Malachi Flynn sustained a strained left hamstring in Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic. Flynn is out indefinitely, and his condition will be updated as appropriate. – 3:58 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
After Boston’s 126-120 win over Brooklyn today, here are the top teams in the NBA since Dec. 31. Suns 24-5, Mavs 23-7, Grizzlies 22-7, Celtics 23-8, Sixers 20-8, Heat 21-9, Nuggets 20-10, Timberwolves 20-11, Raptors 20-12, Cavs 16-12. I’m just saying. @Dallas Mavericks @NBA #Mavs – 3:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sunday night fun 🏀
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE, @ESPNNBA
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/UTCPQaEjG1 – 3:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
That was a helluva game of men’s professional basketball
Raptors-Cavs up later – 3:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I’ve seen two 50-point games in TD Garden. Caris LeVert in March 2020 and Tatum today. Both crazy in their own right. – 3:26 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown with 10 in the first half passed Rajon Rondo into the Top 5 all-time leading scorers in TD Garden history.
(If you were ever wondering when you see this list, Pierce’s TD Garden total is higher than both Bird’s (11,630) and Havlicek’s (11,760) at Boston Garden) pic.twitter.com/woz1DXUIG8 – 2:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn both will not play vs. Cleveland tonight. – 2:10 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
The Raptors have had plenty of moving obstacles this season, the latest being a stretch of six games in eight nights with injuries in between. Spoke to the team’s Director of Wellness and Development Alex Auerbach about how the team manages it all.
nba.com/raptors/news/m… – 1:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another 20+ point performance under @Isaac Okoro‘s belt 🥶🔥
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 1:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Malachi Flynn (hamstring); Fred VanVleet (knee) and OG Anunoby (finger) are out vs. Cavs, per Raptors. – 1:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This ought to be interesting
Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet (knee) and Malachi Flynn (hamstring) tonight in Cleveland.
OG Anunoby out, too.
It’s not the debacle of Boxing Day but it’s not too far off that – 12:53 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
VanVleet and Flynn are out, Raptors say. Point Siakam and Point Barnes activated. – 12:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors will not have a traditional point guard available for tonight’s game in Cleveland. Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have both been ruled OUT. – 12:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones top four scoring games as #NBA rookie this season:
26 pts vs. CLE
25 pts at DEN
19 pts vs. DEN
19 pts vs. DEN – 12:44 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I think this is a crazy question to ask, but I’m suddenly seeing it pop up from time to time. So… should the Raptors try to tank to keep their first-round pick this year or go for the play-in/playoffs? Remember, the protections on the pick just roll over to next year. – 12:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After 3 injury-plagued years & the summer Team USA situation, questions surrounding #Cavs Kevin Love amplified. But conversations with Channing Frye and the Bickerstaffs, along with some self-reflection, has allowed Love to embrace this Sixth Man role
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/h… – 12:01 PM
