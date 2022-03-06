Spencer Dinwiddie on difference between Dallas and Washington: 'Not to beat a dead horse, our commitment to the collective'

Asked why he seems to fit so much better in Dallas than Washington, Dinwiddie said, “Not to beat a dead horse, I just think our commitment to the collective and to winning games is all that matters.” The Mavs are 6-1 when Dinwiddie plays, including Saturday’s win, when he filled Luka Doncic’s spot in the starting lineup while the superstar rested with a minor toe injury. Dinwiddie said he feels the freedom to be aggressive while understanding exactly what the Mavs need from him, specifically his ability to penetrate.
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Leading scorer for the Mavs in their 114-113 win vs the Kings tonight, Spencer Dinwiddie w/ 36 pts. That’s his highest scoring game since 12/30/19 when he had 36 for the Nets at Minnesota. In 5 games since the All-Star break, Dinwiddie now at 22.2 ppg, 6 apg, 57% FG, 45.8% on 3s – 10:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Spencer Dinwiddie had a lot to say when asked about the rumblings that he was a bad teammate in Washington. “To be bashed on my way out the door hurt my feelings for sure,” he said. He’s been a phenomenal fit and has starred in his role for the Mavs. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spencer Dinwiddie today:
36 PTS
7 AST
11-22 FG
He’s averaging 22 PTS, 6 AST on 57/46/83% shooting in his last 5 games with the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/fKOPeyUQ5n – 7:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie since the All-Star break for the Mavs (4-1)
– 20 points, 2 assists
– 24 points, 5 assists
– 14 points, 9 assists
– 17 points, 7 assists
– 36 points, 7 assists
Sets a season-high starting for Luka Doncic today, Wizards high was 34 vs. Pacers – 7:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Wow Spencer Dinwiddie with 36 now as he took it right over Domantas Sabonis. Mavs retake the lead 111-110 with 44.3 to play. Kings with the timeout. – 7:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell beats the end of the period buzzer with a strong layin. Kings lead the Mavs 92-85 headed to the 4th in Dallas. De’Aaron Fox leads Sac with 34pts, Spencer Dinwiddie with 23 for Dallas. – 6:56 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Another Lakers blowout loss
🏀 Spencer Dinwiddie found his groove again
🏀 Are the Celtics Finals sleepers?
🏀 How far can Trae Young carry the Hawks?
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/0n02HY… – 4:13 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
At this moment @tpinsonn thought we were actually listening to him. #mffl @ American Airlines Center instagram.com/p/CasNoBApLWq/… – 12:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Why is Spencer Dinwiddie an early smash-hit in Dallas — after leadership unwelcomed in Washington? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:27 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
For the second time in five days, Spencer Dinwiddie is playing a major role in the Mavericks closing out the Warriors. – 10:47 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Spencer Dinwiddie has appeared in 50 games and will now earn a $1.5M bonus. His cap hit next season will be adjusted to $19.5M. If Dinwiddie appears in 50 games during the 2022-23 season, his $18.9M salary in 2023-24 will now become guaranteed. – 8:57 PM
More on this storyline
Dinwiddie arrived in Dallas at the trade deadline along with forward Davis Bertans in a deal for Kristaps Porzingis. Dinwiddie signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Wizards during the offseason, but there were reports that he wasn’t well-liked inside the Washington locker room. “I think that’s what hurt the most,” Dinwiddie said after a 36-point, seven-assist performance in the Mavericks’ 114-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. “I’ve never bashed Washington. I’ve never said an ill thing about the team. In fact, I thank the owner or chairman Ted [Leonsis], I thank Tommy Sheppard the GM and I thank [Bradley Beal] for those three kind of collectively deciding to give me my contract. They didn’t have to pay somebody coming off an ACL. “I’m appreciative of that, appreciative of my time there. … So to be bashed out on the way out the door hurt my feelings for sure. I think I’m human, of course.” -via ESPN / March 6, 2022
Dinwiddie also noted that his Wizards tenure began well before issues arose. He averaged 17.0 points and 6.0 assists during Washington’s 10-3 start, hitting several clutch shots during that stretch despite being early in his return from knee surgery. “I was fighting through for those guys,” said Dinwiddie, who averaged only 8.4 points on 27% shooting as the Wizards lost eight of his last nine games in a Washington uniform. “When the role changed and they wanted me to pass more — they felt like I was scoring a lot — I did that. I took my foot off the gas scoring-wise because that’s what they felt — the team needed to get [Kyle Kuzma] and [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] and those guys shots. I said, ‘Look, I already got paid. This is about y’all trying to get the shots that y’all need, whatever.’ -via ESPN / March 6, 2022
Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans at the deadline, they attempted to send him to the Toronto Raptors in a deal for Goran Dragic and Gary Trent Jr. While the Mavericks hoped Porzingis would be a second star to pair with Luka Doncic, it never played out that way on the floor. -via RealGM / March 4, 2022