Stephen Curry on Warriors' struggles: 'We cannot give in to this losing mentality'

They’ve lost four games in a row for the first time this season. They’ve dropped eight of their past 10 games. They’ve slid down to third in the Western Conference standings. And there doesn’t appear to be a clear and easy solution for the 43-21 Warriors. “We cannot give in to this losing mentality,” Stephen Curry said. “We’re not that team, and I’m not going to let us be that team. … We cannot give in to this losing spirit of just finding different ways to lose basketball games. “We have 18 games left, we have to figure out how to turn things around pretty quick.”
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
Wrote about how LeBron James destroyed the Warriors tonight and the worrisome ‘losing spirit’ Stephen Curry eluded to postgame.
Wrote about how LeBron James destroyed the Warriors tonight and the worrisome ‘losing spirit’ Stephen Curry eluded to postgame.
Stephen Curry on LeBron James’ 56 point performance against his Warriors.
Stephen Curry on LeBron James’ 56 point performance against his Warriors.
After the Warriors’ fourth consecutive loss, Stephen Curry proclaimed “We cannot give in to this losing mentality. We’re not that team, and I’m not going to let us be that team.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:39 AM
Here’s Steve Kerr when asked about the decision not to send Curry, Klay, Wiggins to Denver for the rescheduled game
This week
Monday: at Denver
Tuesday: vs Clippers in SF
Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson:
Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson:
Steph Curry on the concern level about this 2-8 stretch: “Giving in to a losing mentality. We’re not that team. I’m not gonna let us be that team.” pic.twitter.com/Lr4TWI6c63 – 11:57 PM
Steph Curry urges that this team cannot give in to a losing mentality. pic.twitter.com/yt2mjpPtyS – 11:49 PM
Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins won’t be traveling to Denver tomorrow, Steve Kerr says. – 11:34 PM
Next up for Warriors: at Denver on Monday, followed by Clippers on Tuesday. No Curry, no Thompson, no Wiggins vs Nuggets.
Next up for Warriors: at Denver on Monday, followed by Clippers on Tuesday. No Curry, no Thompson, no Wiggins vs Nuggets.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins won’t travel to Denver, per Steve Kerr. – 11:32 PM
The Warriors aren’t bringing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins to Denver. Steve Kerr: “The decision was pretty easy.” This is the rescheduled game from earlier in the season. – 11:31 PM
LeBron James 56 points is second-most scored against a Steve Kerr Warriors team ever … Damian Lillard had 61 points against Warriors in January 2020, but Stephen Curry didn’t play in that one – 11:09 PM
Curry has 30 points. His last bucket makes it a 119-116 game with 1:06 left. – 10:58 PM
Curry thought he was fouled, then compounded it with a frustration 3 – 10:55 PM
Earlier in tonight’s ABC broadcast, Mike Breen noted that LeBron James and Steph Curry went head-to-head 22 times in the Finals.
Earlier in tonight’s ABC broadcast, Mike Breen noted that LeBron James and Steph Curry went head-to-head 22 times in the Finals.
B2B2B 3’s from LeBron, for a personal 9-0 run.
LAL, quickly, lead 100-97.
Bombs came at: 9:09, 8:39 and 7:53.
Curry checks in at 8:53 and presumably will close the game and hit his target number if 36 minutes – 10:42 PM
This is a new wrinkle: Curry doesn’t start the fourth even after sitting to end the third.
This is a new wrinkle: Curry doesn’t start the fourth even after sitting to end the third.
Warriors have Curry/Thompson/Poole all shooting above 91pct from the line. Only team in the NBA with 3 regulars above 90.
Warriors have Curry/Thompson/Poole all shooting above 91pct from the line. Only team in the NBA with 3 regulars above 90.
Lakers getting away with a lot of hand-checking on Curry. – 10:22 PM
Curry’s up to 19 points on the night, heating up from 3. Warriors lead the Lakers 77-65 with 8:09 left in the third quarter. – 10:06 PM
Steph Curry threw up one of the most ridiculous shots that won’t count. 😂 – 10:02 PM
Curry and Klay both hit shots in the first 2 minutes of the 3rd, while LAL start 0 for 6, including a pair of missed layups, as the deficit grows back to double digits at 72-62. – 10:01 PM
Warriors hold a 67-62 half-time lead over the Lakers. LeBron James (26 points on 10-of-15 shooting) keeping the Lakers in it, while Jordan Poole (16 points) and Steph Curry (14) are leading the Warriors. But both teams plagued with bad stretches of play. – 9:44 PM
Jordan Poole with 16 first half bench points in 11 minutes. He has 39 in 38 minutes the last six quarters. Warriors are a +14 with Steph Curry on the bench the past five minutes. – 9:23 PM
Still no Curry at 7-minute mark. The sub mishap and this great run by the subs have brought back the original Curry rotation – 9:22 PM
After 1 in LA: Warriors trail Lakers 32-25
-Outrebounded 13-10
-Outshot 54.2pct to 41.7pct
-Lakers making more hustle plays
Steve Kerr tried to get Klay Thompson in the game for Steph Curry with about two minutes left in the first quarter, but no whistle. Curry ends up playing the entire first — his old pattern — and will probably now sit the first 6ish of second quarter. – 9:06 PM
Looks like Curry is going to play the entire first. Klay was at the table but play never stopped – 9:05 PM
Stephen Curry breaks out the Curry 4 Flowtro again tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dnsq2Mx2g6 – 8:20 PM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry is ready for Saturday night showdown with Lakers pic.twitter.com/ZapOA1GXgA – 7:46 PM
Steph Curry working on his 3’s and mid-range game pic.twitter.com/Olntym2ZYB – 7:38 PM
Steph Curry is good with his ball handling, too. pic.twitter.com/IAUCn21naW – 7:27 PM
Steve Kerr was asked about Steph Curry approaching GSW’s all-time steals record:
Steve Kerr was asked about Steph Curry approaching GSW’s all-time steals record:
Otto Porter Jr. will start tonight with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. – 7:04 PM
Nets injury report for tomorrow at the Celtics:
Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Warriors starters tonight at Lakers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter
Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available tonight.
One thing Frank Vogel said the Lakers are improving upon with Anthony Davis out: “Growing with switch execution … we’re getting better at it.”
Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available tonight.
One thing Frank Vogel said the Lakers are improving upon with Anthony Davis out: “Growing with switch execution … we’re getting better at it.”
Nets status report for tomorrow in Boston: Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow at the #Celtics – 4:31 PM
Per Nets PR, status report for tomorrow:
Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
In Australia, this season’s top-selling NBA jerseys are:
1. Patty Mills
2. Stephen Curry
3. LeBron James
4. Josh Giddey
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Dayton 82, Davidson 76… (Subtract $5 from Steph Curry’s net worth.) – 2:49 PM
Mark Haynes: Stephen Curry: “If playoffs started tomorrow, we would be in some trouble…We’ll end up winning games and feeling good about ourselves but it’s not gonna happen on its own. You got to do something about it. We have 18 games to do that.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / March 6, 2022
The Warriors are 14-11 without Green in the lineup and 28-6 when Green is active. The Warriors led the league in net rating at 8.7 prior to Jan. 9, but have a net rating of just 3.1 (ninth in the NBA) since then. As one Warriors staff member told ESPN: “He’s the control center of everything we do.” -via ESPN / March 4, 2022
In those 25 games without Green, the Warriors’ league-best start has given way to glaring weaknesses on both ends of the court as they struggle to find consistency, desperately searching for the chemistry they were sure was going to be there once Thompson stepped back out on the court. The Warriors started the season looking like legitimate title contenders for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Now, with 19 games left of the regular season, those title hopes seem contingent upon Green’s return. -via ESPN / March 4, 2022