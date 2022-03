Stephen Curry on Warriors' struggles: 'We cannot give in to this losing mentality'

They’ve lost four games in a row for the first time this season. They’ve dropped eight of their past 10 games. They’ve slid down to third in the Western Conference standings. And there doesn’t appear to be a clear and easy solution for the 43-21 Warriors. “We cannot give in to this losing mentality,” Stephen Curry said. “We’re not that team, and I’m not going to let us be that team. … We cannot give in to this losing spirit of just finding different ways to lose basketball games. “We have 18 games left, we have to figure out how to turn things around pretty quick.”Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN