Suns vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (51-12) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (25-25) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday March 6, 2022
Phoenix Suns 9, Milwaukee Bucks 11 (Q1 08:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You guys made us better.” Monty Williams on results of losing to Bucks in finals last year. #Suns pic.twitter.com/eGKh2PasoH – 3:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
God bless the lone Suns fan here at Fiserv chanting “ONE! TWO! THREE! FOUR! FIVE!” during Giannis’ free throws. He’s really giving it his all out there – 3:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis powers through Ayton for dunk. Has four, but #Suns up 9-7 as all their points have come on 3s. – 3:48 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Sunday school in session with The Professor Hubie Brown #Bucks #Suns #NBA – 3:46 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Celtics are in the same tier as the Heat, Sixers, and Bucks in my opinion.
The Nets are a wildcard depending on Kyrie’s status and how Ben looks.
Eastern Conference playoffs are going to be great. – 3:39 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A three way tie for 8, 9 and 10 in the East- Brooklyn, Charlotte and Atlanta.
The Nets are in danger of having to win 2 elimination games just to have the opportunity to face either Miami, Philly, Milwaukee or Chicago in round 1.
Nets play at Charlotte on Tues. – 3:34 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
After Boston’s 126-120 win over Brooklyn today, here are the top teams in the NBA since Dec. 31. Suns 24-5, Mavs 23-7, Grizzlies 22-7, Celtics 23-8, Sixers 20-8, Heat 21-9, Nuggets 20-10, Timberwolves 20-11, Raptors 20-12, Cavs 16-12. I’m just saying. @Dallas Mavericks @NBA #Mavs – 3:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Two 50-point games in a row in nationally televised games… who’s scoring 50 in the Bucks-Suns games? – 3:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA fines Julius Randle $50K after dust up with Cam Johnson in #Suns-#Knicks matchup (w/video of altercation from @Ballislife) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Mamu, the unofficial photographer of the Holiday family. 🤳 pic.twitter.com/lkLsYUgKjD – 3:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Bucks guard Pat Connaughton tells Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine why Giannis’ personality is just as important as his ability. #FearTheDeer
You can catch a Finals rematch of Bucks-Suns NOW on NBA Radio: https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/c07NoA9MTy – 3:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue is shooting a career-high 50.8% overall and a career-high 41.6% from three this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/6QWoYYR7Ey – 3:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Julius Randle fined $50K for multiple issues as he shoved Cam Johnson in #Suns win over #Knicks pic.twitter.com/7922t8s6XB – 3:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded a season-high third straight game with 25+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists on Friday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/J9TsV4GCWU – 2:50 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Lunch time hoops.
@beatsbydre | #BeatsOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/Cn6O4Vsio0 – 2:44 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
50 years ago today, the Milwaukee Bucks promoted Wayne Embry to general manager, making him the first black GM in pro sports and opening doors for others.
But in Milwaukee, Embry was SO the logical hire that one newspaper didn’t even mention his race.
nba.com/news/front-off… – 2:30 PM
50 years ago today, the Milwaukee Bucks promoted Wayne Embry to general manager, making him the first black GM in pro sports and opening doors for others.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns-Bucks storylines outside main one of finals rematch and #Suns w/o Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cam Johnson.
1. Jrue Holiday facing younger brother Aaron Holiday.
2. Jevon Carter vs. former team.
3. PTs, FGAs, REBs, PFs for Deandre Ayton in matchup vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 2:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Don’t forget a guy named Devin Booker too, he’s pretty decent.”
Mike Budenholzer was asked about playing the Suns without Chris Paul and made sure to mention Book before being highly complimentary of the way this team competes no matter who’s on the floor: pic.twitter.com/Wz5i1hjmr9 – 2:22 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Cheshire Phoenix breeze to a 115-72 win over Glasgow Rocks in the second leg of their semi – a 205-174 aggregate victory and a showdown with either London or Bristol at the Emirates Arena on 20 March.
Rocks simply awful defensively. – 2:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Game 6. NBA Finals. Never gets old.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/pA6LYFl0bu – 2:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not going to write a poem.”
Monty Williams when asked about being back in Milwaukee where #Suns season ended last year and what it means to be back here.
Says they just want win today, but talked about how he’s gone out of his way to express respect for Bucks beating them. pic.twitter.com/dqmRq9eDQf – 2:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Talking about how the Bucks made his team better, Monty Williams compared it to a boxer getting caught with a cross and then keeping their left up after that. He said he told Giannis at the All-Star Game that he made the Suns better – 2:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams emphasized the importance of Deandre Ayton having a great game today that is within the Suns’ system. For example, they didn’t prominently feature Cam Johnson the other night. Williams said he’s fine with DA mixing in the jumpers. Called it a balance for him. – 2:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there is not a timeline they’re willing to share for a return to action for center Brook Lopez, but reiterated that being cleared to scrimmage with contact is a big step.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said there’s respect for “every Suns player” as Phoenix will be without Chris Paul (thumb), Devin Booker (protocols) and Cam Johnson (quad) #Suns pic.twitter.com/o3Jb1C3pKy – 1:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mike Budenholzer said the Suns do a great job of playing without anybody because of the culture they’ve established. Credited their level of execution and said you have to respect anyone in a Suns jersey. – 1:50 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
He would have a ring, but with KD leading the way…. it is not my point that he isn’t an all-star player… it’s that he isn’t at that NEXT level…. Kawhi, Giannis, KD level… Did you watch the Olympics? – 1:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Cam Johnson’s quad injury, Devin Booker watching Friday’s game-winner from afar, the Suns’ return to Milwaukee and more practice notes from the road: https://t.co/2qZGjUZiS1 pic.twitter.com/HwUUnE941Y – 1:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Here’s a little Sunday morning reality check – Miami, Brooklyn, Philly (if Harden does in fact re-up) and Milwaukee currently will be running back very similar squads the next two years. Bulls current core will never beat that. What to look for? Jokic free agency ’23 offseason. – 1:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Today is the 1st time the #Suns are in town since, ya know. But remember #TheBlock in Game 4?
Deandre Ayton does.
“I think Giannis stole that ball more than block because I didn’t even like try to slam it.”
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“We’ve got the hardest schedule in the NBA. That doesn’t scare us.” pic.twitter.com/Urqv6DMlar – 12:33 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Sunday matinee with the Suns.
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
🕜 1:30PM
📺 ABC
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/2jFCarZYTa – 11:44 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle’s psyche a #Knicks concern after Phoenix fiasco #NBA #Clippers nypost.com/2022/03/05/jul… – 11:33 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 100 points today?
📊 @betwayusa – 10:42 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A couple of updates from practice yesterday for @PHNX_Suns, including Cam Johnson’s quad, how Devin Booker is handling being away from the team, the Suns’ return to Milwaukee and more: https://t.co/2qZGjUZiS1 pic.twitter.com/zr3fB7X8tK – 10:03 AM
