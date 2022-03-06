Victor Oladipo questionable for Monday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After 11 months, Heat’s Oladipo on threshold of season debut, upgraded to questionable for Monday vs. Rockets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
On Victor Oladipo, and his looming return.
apnews.com/article/miami-… – 5:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo officially listed as questionable on Heat injury report for tomorrow vs Houston – 4:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Also for tomorrow, Kyle Lowry (personal) remains listed as out, along with Markieff Morris. Caleb Martin joins Oladipo as questionable. Javonte Smart back with Sioux Falls. Everyone else good to go. – 4:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday vs. Rockets:
Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) out
Markieff Morris (reconditioning) out
Javonte Smart (G League) out
Victor Oladipo (knee) questionable
Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable – 4:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Rockets.
Caleb Martin also questionable. Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and Javonte Smart are out. – 4:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo upgraded to questionable for Heat for Monday vs. Rockets. pic.twitter.com/cfvx3QYd3A – 4:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Oladipo is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow vs. Rockets. pic.twitter.com/HcPAmDajj1 – 4:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat ready to integrate Oladipo, explains the ‘scary thing’ about his return from injury. And the future financials about keeping him: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
Tyler Herro is making incredible on-ball scoring strides right at the return time of Victor Oladipo
His pick and roll presence and floater dominance is changing the game for him as a scorer
Film dive on what this means for this Heat team.. fivereasonssports.com/news/tyler-her… – 3:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After 11 months, Heat’s Oladipo on threshold of season debut. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… A breakdown of what comes next for both Oladipo and Spoelstra. – 12:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I keep talking about that spark bench unit that keeps doing things for Miami night in and night out
The new group to watch:
Gabe Vincent
Tyler Herro
Victor Oladipo
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
That’s an intriguing mixture for me that will do some things – 10:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is currently averaging 21 points a night this season off the bench and is currently top 15 in 4th quarter scoring per game
Now he’s getting the ultimate bench backcourt sidekick tomorrow in Victor Oladipo
6MOY aside, he’s the key element to this 1st seed in the East – 10:05 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
To the Victor go the spoils? Heat’s Oladipo on threshold of season debut. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… So what now? We look at how Oladipo’s return impacts the lineup, the rotation, the playing style, as well as take the long view concern a future with the versatile guard. – 9:40 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat ready to integrate Oladipo, explains the “scary thing” about his return from injury. Where he stands, the dynamics of keeping him this summer, what Spoelstra appreciates about him, and how he has looked, with a return imminent: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:38 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
An update on Victor Oladipo #miamheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:58 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin on Victor Oladipo:
“He looks really good.”
“He’s going to add a huge boost to us. When you add a guy of his caliber to our team, it’s always going to be a positive. He’s too good. He will find his way and we will adjust to him.” – 11:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on Victor Oladipo:
“I’m excited for him to get back…When they say it’s go time, I’ll be happy to have him suit up for us.” – 11:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says of Oladipo’s impending return, “I want my mom to open up a twitter account and she’ll be the one to drop the news whether it’s official or not official.” – 10:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said Oladipo is close and he will talk to training staff before determining whether he is available to play Monday against Houston, which has been the target for his return. – 10:42 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Victor Oladipo victory dance #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/eN0GAg89e8 – 10:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on tonight vs. 76ers says Jimmy Butler (toe), PJ Tucker (knee), Caleb Martin (Achilles) and Max Strus (shoulder) all expected to play.
Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, Kyle Lowry are out. – 6:19 PM
Erik Spoelstra on tonight vs. 76ers says Jimmy Butler (toe), PJ Tucker (knee), Caleb Martin (Achilles) and Max Strus (shoulder) all expected to play.
More on this storyline
Tim Reynolds: Erik Spoelstra says he doesn’t know yet if Victor Oladipo will play Monday. “He’s close,” Spo said, adding that he wants his mother — who doesn’t have Twitter — to break the news on Twitter. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / March 6, 2022
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra stops short of saying Victor Oladipo will be back Monday, but not very short. Says there still will be a meeting of the training staff. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / March 6, 2022
Tim Reynolds: The target for Victor Oladipo’s return is indeed Monday, source confirms. Between that and the reasonable assumption that the Heat will get clarity on Markieff Morris’ status soon, Spo might be able to go full mad scientist with rotations before long. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / March 4, 2022