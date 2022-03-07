Ben Simmons to travel with team to Philly but won't play

Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday’s Nets-76ers game, but is expected to make the trip to Philadelphia and join the Nets on the bench inside Wells Fargo Center, sources said. It will mark the first time Simmons is in his old home arena for a game since June 20, 2021, when the 76ers lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Atlanta. Simmons requested a trade out of Philadelphia in the offseason, and in October the three-time All-Star informed the 76ers that the he was not mentally ready to perform for the organization.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Tonight’s story from Boston is up. The Nets fell to Boston in a game where they could have really used Ben Simmons. His status remains unknown while the clock continues to tick and the team continues to drop in the standings: theathletic.com/3166330/2022/0… – 7:01 PM
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – March 6, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Brooklyn: Joe Harris, Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/wt2UBm0cXt – 12:36 PM
Nets hope Ben Simmons will start ramp-up this week, expect him to join team later on current road trip
https://t.co/4ZHEeRGotN pic.twitter.com/UgZ3mwV44h – 12:23 PM
Steve Nash admits it might be tricky getting Ben Simmons, a unique player, to fit without a ton of time. But because of all the things Ben does well, Nash doesn’t think it will be an overly mechanical process with square pegs and round holes.
#Netsworld pic.twitter.com/TFByi4M7Ty – 12:11 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons isn’t currently on the trip with the #Nets but will join them. Wouldn’t comment on whether Simmons is still on track to practice by the end of this coming week. – 11:37 AM
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is not with the team yet, he’ll join them on this trip eventually. Says what he’ll need to do to get back to high intensity practice is up to his performance staff. – 11:37 AM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons isn’t with the Nets in Boston, but will join them on this road trip, which ends in Philly. – 11:37 AM
Shams Charania: Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday’s Nets-76ers – but is expected to make the return trip to Philadelphia and join team on bench inside Wells Fargo Center, sources say. More: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 7, 2022
There’s optimism that Simmons will be able to make his debut later this month, according to sources. -via The Athletic / March 7, 2022
Danny Green: Now will we shake hands to start? Probably not. First, I’d be highly surprised if he even plays in that game. I don’t know where his health is mentally, physically, I know he had other issues, and we all know he does not like to play in Philly. If he does play in that game, I’d be highly surprised. But say that does happen, I see it as being a very hectic, playoff-like atmosphere and environment to where it may be very rough for him. I don’t have any ill will toward the guy, I don’t hate him I don’t dislike him, it’s just for me, it’s whatever. I waste more energy going out of my way to dislike him, or spend energy trying to go out of my way to hate him or do things to him. If he comes up and shows love, I’ll say what’s up, that’s the type of deal I’m on. I’m not the type of guy to not say what’s up to people that say what’s up to me. -via Philly Voice / February 23, 2022