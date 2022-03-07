Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-38) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-29) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday March 7, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 16, Minnesota Timberwolves 31 (Q2 11:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Already wrote the “Timberwolves win in a blowout” lede. Sorry, had to write it down when it came to me. – 8:45 PM
Already wrote the “Timberwolves win in a blowout” lede. Sorry, had to write it down when it came to me. – 8:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 31-15.
Towns pacing everyone with 12 points and 5 rebounds. approaching his 30th double-double of the season. – 8:44 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 31-15.
Towns pacing everyone with 12 points and 5 rebounds. approaching his 30th double-double of the season. – 8:44 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Zombie Blazers 1st qtr:
15 pts
5-25 FG
0-6 3s
5 TOs
10 PFs
But they did have 2 assists on their 5 makes.
Wolves shot 36% and lead by 16. – 8:43 PM
Zombie Blazers 1st qtr:
15 pts
5-25 FG
0-6 3s
5 TOs
10 PFs
But they did have 2 assists on their 5 makes.
Wolves shot 36% and lead by 16. – 8:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of the first quarter, Timberwolves lead the Trail Blazers 31 to (checks notes) 15. Wolves shot just 8 for 22 but went to the FT line 16 times. The “Wolves never get a whistle crowd” can take the night off. – 8:42 PM
End of the first quarter, Timberwolves lead the Trail Blazers 31 to (checks notes) 15. Wolves shot just 8 for 22 but went to the FT line 16 times. The “Wolves never get a whistle crowd” can take the night off. – 8:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I can’t believe this is who is playing for the Blazers.
They scored 15 points in the first quarter — 0% from 3, 26% from 2
Wolves 31, Blazers 15 after 1 – 8:42 PM
I can’t believe this is who is playing for the Blazers.
They scored 15 points in the first quarter — 0% from 3, 26% from 2
Wolves 31, Blazers 15 after 1 – 8:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This was nice, @Trendon Watford pic.twitter.com/z0gzbXKiUH – 8:39 PM
This was nice, @Trendon Watford pic.twitter.com/z0gzbXKiUH – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 24-8 with 2:47 left in the first.
Towns has 12 points to lead all, his 20th 10+ point first quarter of the season and fourth in the last five games.
Led by Vanderbilt’s 6 rebounds, Minnesota is outrebounding Portland 17-10. – 8:33 PM
Timeout on the floor with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 24-8 with 2:47 left in the first.
Towns has 12 points to lead all, his 20th 10+ point first quarter of the season and fourth in the last five games.
Led by Vanderbilt’s 6 rebounds, Minnesota is outrebounding Portland 17-10. – 8:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves are 6 of 17 from the field and they’re still up by 16. – 8:32 PM
The Timberwolves are 6 of 17 from the field and they’re still up by 16. – 8:32 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
No Nurkic means KAT is just having his way with the Portland frontline. 11 points in 7 minutes – 8:28 PM
No Nurkic means KAT is just having his way with the Portland frontline. 11 points in 7 minutes – 8:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
THAT’S OUR PLAYER OF THE WEEK
😼😼😼😼😼 pic.twitter.com/BFbDLA8YP9 – 8:25 PM
THAT’S OUR PLAYER OF THE WEEK
😼😼😼😼😼 pic.twitter.com/BFbDLA8YP9 – 8:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After KAT had 36 last game against Portland, guarded by Elleby (with Eubanks lurking for the double), the Blazers are going with Eubanks in single coverage on KAT in this one.
Bold move… – 8:20 PM
After KAT had 36 last game against Portland, guarded by Elleby (with Eubanks lurking for the double), the Blazers are going with Eubanks in single coverage on KAT in this one.
Bold move… – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
if at first you don’t succeed,
try again ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/n6BAFyFIXB – 8:17 PM
if at first you don’t succeed,
try again ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/n6BAFyFIXB – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his first free throw of the night, Jaden McDaniels reached 1,000 career points. – 8:16 PM
With his first free throw of the night, Jaden McDaniels reached 1,000 career points. – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards went through a little workout prior to the game, in addition to the work he did this morning after shootaround. Seems to be getting closer to returning. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Edwards went through a little workout prior to the game, in addition to the work he did this morning after shootaround. Seems to be getting closer to returning. – 8:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves may not be on a back to back, but this reporter is here at Target Center.
Wolves-Blazers tonight, Dua Lipa tomorrow night. – 8:08 PM
The Timberwolves may not be on a back to back, but this reporter is here at Target Center.
Wolves-Blazers tonight, Dua Lipa tomorrow night. – 8:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
First career starts for Williams and Watford 🙌
8⃣ @TheeBWill
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/lXNQtAUgjF – 8:02 PM
First career starts for Williams and Watford 🙌
8⃣ @TheeBWill
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/lXNQtAUgjF – 8:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy), and D’Angelo Russell (Bilateral Hamstring Soreness) are OUT vs. Portland. pic.twitter.com/5E9r4q04B6 – 7:30 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy), and D’Angelo Russell (Bilateral Hamstring Soreness) are OUT vs. Portland. pic.twitter.com/5E9r4q04B6 – 7:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/111M4Cu5tJ – 7:18 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/111M4Cu5tJ – 7:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Video of Erik Spoelstra’s full answer to Qs about Victor Oladipo.
– Oladipo will be on a “strict” 15-min restriction
– Spo says it’s Oladipo is the best he’s been physically, per internal metrics, in the last three years.
– Unclear about his role but tempers expectations pic.twitter.com/puDgQwUTlD – 7:08 PM
Video of Erik Spoelstra’s full answer to Qs about Victor Oladipo.
– Oladipo will be on a “strict” 15-min restriction
– Spo says it’s Oladipo is the best he’s been physically, per internal metrics, in the last three years.
– Unclear about his role but tempers expectations pic.twitter.com/puDgQwUTlD – 7:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell are out tonight.
This season…
KAT ON, Ant + DLo OFF
O-rtg: 112.9 (61st percentile)
D-rtg: 115.5 (19th)
Net: -2.6 (37th)
Possessions: 466
KAT + Ant + DLo all ON
O-rtg: 118.1 (92nd)
D-rtg: 107.9 (79th)
Net: +10.2 (94th)
Possessions: 1769 – 7:03 PM
Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell are out tonight.
This season…
KAT ON, Ant + DLo OFF
O-rtg: 112.9 (61st percentile)
D-rtg: 115.5 (19th)
Net: -2.6 (37th)
Possessions: 466
KAT + Ant + DLo all ON
O-rtg: 118.1 (92nd)
D-rtg: 107.9 (79th)
Net: +10.2 (94th)
Possessions: 1769 – 7:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Blazers 2.0
Vando under 9.5 points
Elleby over 5.5 rebounds
Hart over 3.0 made FTs
KAT over 1.5 made 3s – 6:46 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Blazers 2.0
Vando under 9.5 points
Elleby over 5.5 rebounds
Hart over 3.0 made FTs
KAT over 1.5 made 3s – 6:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
The Player of the Week has arrived 😼 pic.twitter.com/OhOnfXvdzL – 6:39 PM
The Player of the Week has arrived 😼 pic.twitter.com/OhOnfXvdzL – 6:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers will start Brandon Williams, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby, Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks tonight versus Minnesota. – 6:32 PM
Blazers will start Brandon Williams, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby, Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks tonight versus Minnesota. – 6:32 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Timberwolves Injury Update: Anthony Edwards (left patella; tendinopathy) and D’Angelo Russell (bilateral hamstring; soreness) are out for tonight’s game against the #Blazers. Patrick Beverley, Taurean Prince, and Naz Reid are available. – 6:25 PM
#Timberwolves Injury Update: Anthony Edwards (left patella; tendinopathy) and D’Angelo Russell (bilateral hamstring; soreness) are out for tonight’s game against the #Blazers. Patrick Beverley, Taurean Prince, and Naz Reid are available. – 6:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards are OUT tonight. Patrick Beverley, Naz Reid, Taurean Prince are IN, Chris Finch says. – 6:23 PM
D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards are OUT tonight. Patrick Beverley, Naz Reid, Taurean Prince are IN, Chris Finch says. – 6:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Russell and Edwards out tonight. Rest of the guys – Beverley included, Reid, Vando – all in, per Finch – 6:23 PM
Russell and Edwards out tonight. Rest of the guys – Beverley included, Reid, Vando – all in, per Finch – 6:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Injury update from Chris Finch…
Edwards OUT
Russell OUT
Beverley IN
Prince IN
Reid IN – 6:23 PM
Injury update from Chris Finch…
Edwards OUT
Russell OUT
Beverley IN
Prince IN
Reid IN – 6:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. Karl-Anthony Towns won the award, but Fox has been on a roll. – 4:24 PM
De’Aaron Fox was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. Karl-Anthony Towns won the award, but Fox has been on a roll. – 4:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
28.0 PPG
9.0 RPG
3.0 APG
64.1 FG%
and a perfect 4-0 record
well deserved, @Karl-Anthony Towns. 👏 pic.twitter.com/kykDNTri6V – 3:51 PM
28.0 PPG
9.0 RPG
3.0 APG
64.1 FG%
and a perfect 4-0 record
well deserved, @Karl-Anthony Towns. 👏 pic.twitter.com/kykDNTri6V – 3:51 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/jayson-tatu… – 3:44 PM
Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/jayson-tatu… – 3:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙒𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙀𝙉𝘾𝙀
𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 🐺 pic.twitter.com/twbMdR9N7K – 3:38 PM
𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙒𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙀𝙉𝘾𝙀
𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 🐺 pic.twitter.com/twbMdR9N7K – 3:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 20 of the 2021-22 season (Feb. 28 – Mar. 6). pic.twitter.com/yKJZqJC2oL – 3:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 20 of the 2021-22 season (Feb. 28 – Mar. 6). pic.twitter.com/yKJZqJC2oL – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 20: Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. – 3:30 PM
NBA Players of the Week for Week 20: Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. – 3:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Monday night hoops.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/BXCOSsz03h – 2:30 PM
Monday night hoops.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/BXCOSsz03h – 2:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: The @Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has transferred two-way guard McKinley Wright IV to the @iawolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. – 2:23 PM
NEWS: The @Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has transferred two-way guard McKinley Wright IV to the @iawolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. – 2:23 PM