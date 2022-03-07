Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-38) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-29) at Target Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,963,817 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,806,599 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday March 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
Catching up on the weekend’s action in the West. 22 year-old Brandon Williams (he plays guard for Portland) had 21 against the Wolves. Showed a lot of handle and burst. 66% TS on 27% usg in 97 mins so far. – 2:36 AM

