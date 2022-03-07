Bulls vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (39-25) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (24-24) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday March 7, 2022
Chicago Bulls 63, Philadelphia 76ers 78 (Q3 05:30)
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 78-63. DeRozan and LaVine=31st. Embiid 30-10. Harden 12pts 10 assists. 5:30-3rd quarter. – 8:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double midway through the third quarter.
EMVPIID. – 8:43 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are cracking double digit FTAs with these DeRozan FTs.
Last 4 games FTAs:
76ers 26-10 (as of 5:41 of 3rd)
Bucks: 33-11
Hawks: 28-7
Heat: 26-15 – 8:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid with 11 of the #Sixers’ 19 points in the third quarter. He’s up to 30 points and 10 rebounds for the game. – 8:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Thompson picks up his fifth foul and this one is beginning to slip away from the Bulls, who are now down 77-61.
The Bulls were nagging Embiid better in the first half, but he’s becoming suffocating as that pressure fades away. – 8:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
4 fouls on Thompson.
Could be time for Tony Bradley again, although he drew 2 fouls in 3 minutes in 1st half, – 8:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
This is @Philadelphia 76ers @Joel Embiid‘s 37th game this season with at least 25 points. Only three @NBA players have more such performances.
Embiid leads the league in points per game.
h/t @Stathead – 8:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Danny Green (left middle finger laceration) will not return, team says – 8:38 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers say Danny Green has a left middle finger laceration and won’t return. – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Danny Green will not return in the second half because of a finger laceration. – 8:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT, who now drives more than any big in the league outside of Giannis, is now doing the Harden arm thing going to the basket — and getting calls. – 8:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Danny Green is out for the rest of the game with a lacerated left middle finger, per the Sixers. – 8:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Danny Green, who left middle finger laceration, will not return. – 8:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danny Green (left middle finger laceration) will not return, Sixers sat. – 8:31 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Danny Green has a left middle finger laceration and will not return, the #sixers say. – 8:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine hits a pair of 3-pointers to cool a 76ers surge out of half time. – 8:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers run the Iverson cut into a pick-and-roll for Harden, but the main option is for Harden to throw it back to Maxey for a straight-line drive.
As good as Seth Curry was for this team, there’s a pretty massive difference in attention that the defense gives to Harden. – 8:29 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls’ first 52 seconds of the second half:
– Tristan Thompson shooting foul on Embiid for two free throws
– Zach LaVine stepped out of bounds on corner 3 catch.
– Ayo Dosunmu allows straight-line drive to Tyrese Maxey.
– Billy Donovan timeout – 8:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Tristan Thompson picks up his third foul in the opening 30 seconds of the second half. Foul trouble was a major factor for the Bulls in the Bucks loss last week. – 8:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid attacked well in first half, also hit his first 3 after going 0 for 10 over past two games.
Blitzes, doubles on DeMar DeRozan relatively effective after his comfortable start.
Rebounding the Sixers’ biggest first-half issue. Ten offensive boards for the Bulls. – 8:13 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Maybe it’s a victory for #Bulls getting out of the first half with nobody getting a third foul. Entire starting five plus Bradley has 2.
Sixers are 17-20 at foul line, #Bulls just 3-12 from 3 and trail 59-53. Embiid 19, DeRozan 15. – 8:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
76ers 59-53. DeRozan=14-6-1. Embiid 19-5reb. Harden: 11pts 6 assts. – 8:12 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls hanging in this one even without Vučević, trailing 59-53 at the half.
DeRozan leads with 15 points despite being double teamed and shooting 5-for-12.
LaVine (8) and Dosunmu (9) help with ball movement/production.
Embiid (19) and Harden (11) cooking despite solid Bulls D. – 8:11 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Sixers 59, Bulls 53
DeRozan has 15 points and 4 assists
Embiid (19) and Harden (11) combined for 30 points
Philly has taken 20 FTA to Bulls’ 8… But Bulls are hanging around – 8:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 59, Bulls 53. Embiid with 19 on 6-of-11 shooting and 6-of-8 from the FT line. Harden with 11 and 6. DeRozan has 15-6-4 for the Bulls. Sixers are shooting 6-of-14 from 3 but are getting outrebounded 27-17. – 8:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has been more aggressive going to the rim tonight, and that’s a very good thing. Donovan said his left knee felt great all day Monday. Problem is who knows how it feels Tuesday? That’s who LaVine is now.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/7… – 8:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Danny Green heads to the locker room holding his hand or fingers. Hope he’s ok. – 8:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 59, Bulls 53 at half
DeRozan 15 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assists
Dosunmu 9 pts
LaVine 8 pts, 5 rebs
Embiid 19 pts
Harden 11 pts, 6 assists
Bulls have 14 2nd-chance points to keep them afloat but have to stop fouling. FTAs: 20-6, Philly – 8:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Danny Green jacked his finger bad. Walked off court and to training room immediately. – 8:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden did the Furk behind the back pass but it wasn’t a turnover. – 8:05 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls outrebounding 76ers: 22-13. Bulls down 54-47 DeRozan with 11. Embiid -16. – 8:04 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
For such a big guy, Tobias Harris sure is afraid of contact. Flat footed missed boards on defensive end, easy trips to line on offensive end. – 7:56 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
This is @Philadelphia 76ers @Georges Niang‘s 30th game this season with at least two threes made off the bench. He’s one of nine @NBA players with at least 30 such games.
He’s also one of 12 players league-wide with at least 100 threes off the bench this season.
h/t @nbastats – 7:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
1 v 1
pick your poison…we got Harden. pic.twitter.com/3oSwrWkIGv – 7:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. is giving souvenirs in Philly ❌
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/OZFfsNfKIy – 7:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Continuing a recent trend . . .
76ers 16 FTAs
Bulls 4 FTAs
And, no, it’s not an officiating thing. Bulls are having trouble defending without fouling. – 7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Airplane mode with the putback dunk 🧹
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/1bfdfbRdzG – 7:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Isaiah Joe checking in early in the 2nd quarter, which both makes sense given Furkan Korkmaz’s recent struggles, and is also simultaneously entirely unexpected. – 7:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
We have an Isaiah Joe sighting in the second quarter. No Korkmaz so far. – 7:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Bulls first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/ryyUZLjVpS – 7:42 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That was close to being a good 1stQ for #Bulls, but 12 FTs and 6-10 3-ptrs give Sixers a 37-32 lead.
Bulls will get enough fouls as it is, they’ve got to avoid the unnecessary ones – 7:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls played really solid defense that first quarter — high energy, disruptive, committed to the double team.
The 76ers still scored 37 points. Embiid has 11, Harden has 9 and both Niang and Green got hot from 3-point range in the final three minutes. – 7:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden found Niang on back-to-back possessions for 3, then hit a stepback 3 moments later and the Sixers used a late run to take a 37-32 lead after 1. Harden has 9 points and 3 assists, Embiid has 11 and 3 rebounds, and the Sixers are shooting 58% from the field and 60% from deep – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 37, Bulls 32 at the end of the first. This looked like it was going to be an Embiid/DeRozan duel (both have 11 points) but the Sixers’ defense did a great job swarming DeRozan late in the period. Harden with 9 and 3 for Philly. – 7:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers scored 25 points in first 9:30 and 12 points (on 4 3s) in final 2:30 of 1st. – 7:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Was hoping to see more of this Harden-Embiid and 3 (not shy) 3 point shooters. So far it’s pretty lethal – 7:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan is being hounded the moment he gets across the half-court line, and no one has been able to help him out with Dosunmu and LaVine on the bench. Two turnovers in the last minute from this pressure. – 7:38 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
DeAndre Jordan just got a LOUD standing ovation ahead of his #Sixers debut – 7:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
DeAndre Jordan checks in now for his first minutes with the @Philadelphia 76ers. – 7:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
DeAndre Jordan gets a standing ovation when he makes his 76ers debut late in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
There’s the Harden-to-Niang connection. Back-to-back 3s gives the Sixers the lead. Then Harden hits a vintage step-back and lets out a yell. Sixers up 34-29 with less than a minute left in the first. – 7:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
At this rate, Harden is going to make Niang an extra 7 figures on his next contract – 7:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden finds Georges Niang for 3.
They both smack their heads in unison.
The James Harden effect, meet the Georges Niang effect. – 7:37 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
DeAndre Jordan’s at the scorer’s table, set to check in for his Sixers debut. – 7:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Two early rotation notes: Shake Milton getting bumped up to the first wing off the bench and DeAndre Jordan checking in as the backup center. – 7:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
These rotations with Tony Bradley lined up against Embiid will be a huge test for the Bulls. Obviously still utilizing those double teams, but these are big moments for a backup center. – 7:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tristan Thompson checked out with 4 points (2-2 FG), 4 rebounds in first stint
Did his job against Embiid, though picked up 2 fouls (one a moving screen). Bulls have done a good job getting ball out of Embiid’s hands with double-teams + disrupting flow with deflections/denials – 7:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 25-21. 3:14 left 1st. DeRozan with 10. Embiid with 10.Thanks for listening to @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy Where are you listening? – 7:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After Embiid ran into the front row and knocked over a drink, the woman stood up and licked the palms of her hands. Have we learned nothing during the past two years?! #reporting – 7:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Nice footwork from Tristan 🔥
@NBCSChicago | @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/X1FGdtznRH – 7:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Do not think you could’ve made the over-under for DeRozan-Embiid combined points high enough. – 7:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Sixers look awful, but Bulls defense has been a big reason why. Let’s see if this has staying power for the night. – 7:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Sixers have all but 11 of the game’s 13 rebounds vs. #Bulls. – 7:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton has taken the Korkmaz spot in the rotation, at least in this first quarter. He’s out there with Maxey, Green, Niang and Embiid right now. – 7:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
they way @James Harden takes control on the court…🤯 pic.twitter.com/Nlm4jp3751 – 7:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Love the blitzing double-team on Embiid and Harden … keep doing it. – 7:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Thybulle a lot more involved in the offense coming out of the timeout. He’s gotten two feeds from Harden for easy looks at the basket. – 7:26 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Too early to tell, but Tristan Thompson + the double team have been decently effective on Embiid so far.
Javonte and Ayo especially bringing a ton of energy to those disruptions, forcing a couple of early turnovers. The fouls are still nagging. – 7:26 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls off to a sharp offensive start vs. Sixers, lead 14-10 at 6:47 mark of first
DeMar DeRozan (6 points) getting anything he wants on Tobias Harris. Zach LaVine has 4 points on strong drives, which is a good indicator for him – 7:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
LaVine picks up 2 fouls early for the Bulls, so you’d expect Thybulle to rotate over and cover DeRozan after this timeout. DeRozan is up to 6 points on 3-4 shooting as the Bulls have a 14-10 lead 5 minutes into this one. – 7:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Did you know ??? Career games— the Bulls have held James Harden to 20 ppg-second fewest in Harden’s career ( 22 games) only to Houston 15ppg in 15 games. – 7:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combine for 10 points as the Bulls lead 14-10.
Concern area: Zach already has 2 fouls, both courtesy of James Harden drives. – 7:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Two fouls in five minutes for Zach LaVine — both drawn by James Harden on drives – 7:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel Embiid rolled his left ankle a a bit there. He’s still in, hopefully nothing. – 7:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s getting crafty early.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/xYdPPDVkgR – 7:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid grimaced after trying to pirouette through that contact to flip the ball in the basket, but appears to be OK. – 7:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan spoke pre-game about how important it is for Zach LaVine to get back into the groove of cutting to the basket.
He just sliced to the rim for his first basket of the night. Creating downhill like that is essential for the Bulls to match the Sixers production. – 7:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Thompson starts out on Embiid and immediately hops in the passing lane to start that disruption plan early.
Bulls are bringing a double off-ball whenever Embiid collects — LaVine and Green have both come over to pick up so far. – 7:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some in-game reading on DeAndre Jordan’s first media avail as a Sixer and Billy Donovan comparing Tyrese Maxey’s second-year rise to when he had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander post-Paul George trade in OKC inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Here’s a look at how some contending teams did after blockbuster deadline deals. James Harden & the #Sixers are hoping to follow the path of the #Lakers/Pau Gasol, #Pistons/Rasheed Wallace, #Rockets/Clyde Drexler & others (for subscribers): https://t.co/IPVak1cUPc pic.twitter.com/p2yfzyPFeA – 6:50 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
No Vooch, no chance. Not that they had one with him. #MurderSheWrote – 6:48 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @James Harden
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/5QfZRIAIQA – 6:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Warming up for business against the 76ers.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/vp4LPfxSmK – 6:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Normal starters for Sixers. Vooch out for Chicago tonight, Tristan Thompson starts at center. – 6:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls with a major challenge tonight with their starting center Nikola Vucevic out against Joel Embiid. 5:45 pre @670TheScore – 6:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Vucevic is out tonight, per the Bulls, after being a game-time decision with a hamstring issue.
Tristan Thompson will get the start and draw the assignment of attempting to slow down Joel Embiid. – 6:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) is out vs. Sixers, Bulls say. Starting five:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
Javonte Green
DeMar DeRozan
Tristan Thompson – 6:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch is OUT for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/vctFSKrgW7 – 6:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden’s back at it tonight vs. the Bulls: pic.twitter.com/f6OKCQyjdz – 6:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar’s choice of Kobe’s for tonight.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/dwE7jqZYrX – 6:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Went from snow in Milwaukee ❄❄ to windy in Philadelphia 💨💨 to hot and humid in Orlando 🥵🥵.
Then the ✈ had to wait for an alligator 🐊to cross before getting to our gate.
Welcome to Florida.
#Suns at #Magic tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/9ob4n86rSr – 6:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Whether or not the Bulls have to face Joel Embiid without Vooch, Billy Donovan said the defensive plan is centered on disrupting every ball fed to him: “With him, it’s got to be a collective team effort. Nobody’s gonna be able to stop him one-on-one.” – 6:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan repeats on Zach LaVine’s knee: “He is not dealing with pain.” Issue is occasional swelling leading to tightness/stiffness, which impacts mobility
Said LaVine feels better after treatment than pre-All-Star. Focus is on maintaining that for rest of season – 5:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan on the health of Zach LaVine on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy 5:45 CT pre – 5:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams traveled with the team to Philadelphia, but will head home to Chicago for the Detroit game.
Billy Donovan said medical felt this was a good time for them to make recovery progress and “the best place to do that is in Chicago.” – 5:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine isn’t dealing with pain in his knee, but that at times he deals with swelling and stiffness that can limit his mobility. LaVine has been dealing with issues with the knee since before the All-Star Game. – 5:43 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch is still a game time decision with a hamstring injury. Billy Donovan says it will depend on how he warms up and how medical feels before tip. – 5:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says Nikola Vucevic is a game-time decision with a hamstring. Says it isn’t a long-term issue, but will go through a pregame workout and see if he can go tonight against Philadelphia. – 5:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Vucevic (hamstring) is a game-time decision. #Bulls – 5:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic (right hamstring tightness) is gametime decision vs. Sixers, per Billy Donovan – 5:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what he expects from DeAndre Jordan tonight: pic.twitter.com/cSctF7QRGD – 5:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey is putting in some work back at home tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/yLepJaF8QQ – 5:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Time to get to work in Philly!
@Klarna | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/UnOWIQPWNF – 5:05 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: 8 in 80: BRK/BOS; CLE/PHI; MIL/CHI; DET/TOR w/
@Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 5:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Sixers face the #Bulls at the WFC beginning in three hours. pic.twitter.com/ph3A6pt909 – 4:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets just officially ruled out Ben Simmons for Tuesday’s trip to Charlotte, with the formal scratch for Thursday in Philadelphia to come.
The Cavs, meanwhile, say there is no timetable for Jarrett Allen’s return from a left quad contusion and fractured left middle finger. – 4:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: 8 in 80: BRK/BOS; CLE/PHI; MIL/CHI; DET/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/3kk9YelE36
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/O3KqacBSo3 – 4:00 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Pressure Index with @Bill Simmons: Harden, Nets, Suns/CP3, Warriors, Bucks, Lakers, fake AD trades, Pelicans, Hawks, Jazz, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3HS2vx8
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HJSwtW – 3:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Can the #Sixers win a title after acquiring 10-time all-star James Harden? Here’s how other contending teams fared in the wake of major deals at trade deadline, though nobody on the list is a former MVP (for subscribers): https://t.co/rTe9x9iWLF pic.twitter.com/VKfSjtQVYw – 3:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls’ Derrick Jones Jr. denies dirty intent behind flagrantly fouling Bucks guard Grayson Allen nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/07/bul… – 3:22 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: 8 in 80: BRK/BOS; CLE/PHI; MIL/CHI; DET/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 3:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
You don’t want to jump with Airplane Mode ✈️
Our @DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: pic.twitter.com/ANwYk1LYhp – 3:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls need to strike a balance if they want to break out of their current skid: playing aggressive defense without racking up fouls.
On the team’s disparity at the free throw line: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 2:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls at Philadelphia tonight. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 35.7 pts, 7.7 rebs, 4.0 asts and shooting 57% vs. Sixers this season.
Vucevic listed as questionable with sore hamstring. Probably more likely he plays, but we’ll see.
Sixers are 4-0 with Harden on the floor – 2:18 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Chris Paul vs Isiah Thomas
James Harden vs Reggie Miller
LeBron James vs Michael Jordan
Anthony Davis vs Karl Malone
Joel Embiid vs Shaq
Kevin Durant vs Larry Bird
Steph Curry vs Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
3-time NBA champ James Posey on his dream pick-up game: basketballnews.com/stories/going-… – 2:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: 8 in 80: BRK/BOS; CLE/PHI; MIL/CHI; DET/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/3kk9YeDeUE
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/SFu05o1bxJ – 2:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers center Joel Embiid is 10-0 against the #ChicagoBulls. Embiid averages 28.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.8 blocks and 3.2 turnovers vs. Chicago. He’s shooting 55% from the field, including 39.4% on threes. Embiid is a +140. pic.twitter.com/mtXtQB4qsA – 1:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s game between the #Sixers vs. #ChicagoBulls. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. #NBA #PhilaUnite #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/JhqCQXlNAq – 1:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers added Paul Millsap to the injury report. He’s out tonight due to personal reasons – 1:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons will sit on Nets bench vs. 76ers in Philadelphia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/07/rep… – 1:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
DeAndre Jordan on reuniting with Doc Rivers: “He’s the best coach I’ve ever had, he’s more than a coach to me … when a new player comes to a team, it’s always everybody trying to get them to feel acclimated, but with Doc, he’s gonna curse me out like I’ve been here all season” – 1:00 PM
