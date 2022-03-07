Coaching staff made unsuccessful push for Russell Westbrook trade at February deadline

Sources say the coaching staff made an unsuccessful push for Westbrook to be traded before the Feb. 10 deadline, when the Lakers passed on Houston’s John Wall, in part, because of the draft considerations that it would have required to make the deal. There were also significant concerns about the fact that Wall hadn’t played all season and, thus, didn’t instill confidence in his ability to help the Lakers turn their season around.
Source: Sam Amick, Bill Oram, Sam Amick and Bill Oram @ The Athletic
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss new reports of tension between Russell Westbrook and the Lakers, whether with his role, film session attitude, the assistant coach that got away, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mor… – 12:23 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
THE HIGHEST-PAID TRADED PLAYERS EVER
1. –
2. Russell Westbrook in 2021
3. Russell Westbrook in 2020
4. –
5. –
6. –
7. Russell Westbrook in 2019
hoopshype.com/lists/the-high… – 3:06 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook may be further sealing his fate with the #Lakers
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 2:04 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers’ Frank Vogel feeling push to demote Russell Westbrook from starting lineup
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-fran… – 3:26 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on his game tonight that included 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting, four assists, five fouls and five turnovers: “Just trying to find ways to be active. That’s about it.” – 12:10 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on LeBron James’ 56-point game pic.twitter.com/UbFmm0gFcq – 11:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL went up 119-112 with a ridiculous alley-oop dunk from LeBron (Monk pass), but then turned it over, unforced, on B2B possessions (Westbrook, then Anthony), with GSW scoring both times to get within 3 points.
Time out LAL, with 1:06 to play. – 10:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook is going to be in the closing lineup for this one. – 10:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“Look, I’m not saying the triangle would automatically fix Westbrook. I’m just saying, you never know until you try it.” AK pic.twitter.com/8TqgSsVE0C – 10:21 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
6 of the 9 Lakers who played in the 1st half – Anthony, Monk, Bradley, Reaves, Johnson, Augustin – are on minimum salaried contracts
The only Lakers who played and make more than the minimum are LeBron, Westbrook and THT – 9:43 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers open the quarter with Russell Westbrook essentially at the 3, with Augustin-Bradley in the backcourt. Let’s get weird, baby! AK – 9:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Warriors 25
That was the Lakers’ best first quarter post-All-Star break. They lived at the rim, scoring 18 paint points. This small-ball starting group works well together. LeBron James has 13 points. Russell Westbrook has 6 points. – 9:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I came into this season thinking that the absolute worst-case scenario for Russell Westbrook was that he’d be something resembling bubble Rondo, and if he was, this team would still be pretty good.
It’s about as wrong as I’ve ever been about a Lakers topic. – 9:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This Lakers roster is full of former stars who have effectively transitioned into role players. Dwight Howard. Carmelo Anthony. Rajon Rondo earlier on.
Russell Westbrook has so many examples to look up to and he’s rejecting them all. His pride is more important than winning. – 8:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: There’s an increasing push among many in the Lakers organization to demote nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, but so far coach Frank Vogel has resisted bringing him off the bench: es.pn/3sKJXe5 – 8:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Despite some questions about it, Russell Westbrook is in the Lakers starting lineup for tonight’s game vs the Warriors. – 8:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers got pushback from Westbrook on changing role, “impossible” he returns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/05/rep… – 8:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has passed Jeff Green for sixth on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list.
Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka, Steven Adams and Paul George are the five ahead of SGA. – 8:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin (@Dave McMenamin) joins The Woj Pod to discuss the Lakers’ freefall, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, much more. Plus, @Kendra Andrews on the Warriors and Draymond Green.
ESPN: es.pn/3Mo1WP8
Apple: apple.co/3vEpGbX – 8:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Raul Neto with his best Russell Westbrook impression from last season maintaining his dribble as he falls to the floor, nifty – 7:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After watching Reggie Jackson dance through Lakers defense for 36 points, Russell Westbrook said he is still trying to figure out his role which changes “every single night.” Asked if Russ off bench is possibility, Vogel says everything has been discussed espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:22 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook coming off the bench: “I’m not really going to get into that.” – 5:13 PM
Yet now, it appears, the friction between Westbrook and the coaching staff has only grown worse. Sources confirmed the recent rising of tensions between Westbrook and the coaching staff, which were first reported by Marc Stein. If only for a night, Westbrook’s 20-point, four-assist, four-rebound, plus-13 outing against the Warriors on Saturday offered a reminder that he is capable of being part of the solution. But the performance was an outlier, to say the least. -via The Athletic / March 7, 2022
Sources say Jackson, the Lakers legend and ex-fiancé of Buss, whose presence at Saturday’s win against Golden State was highlighted by the team’s Twitter account, has been in frequent contact with Buss about team matters all season long. The complicated and often uncomfortable dynamics surrounding the Westbrook situation, in particular, are known to have drawn his interest. As unofficial consultants go, they don’t get much more experienced or credible than Jackson. Truth be told, Buss’ desire to hear Jackson’s point of view on this team should surprise no one. Especially because of his close ties with Rambis, who — like Pelinka with Bryant — has the kind of close connection with Jackson that has long been considered a factor when it comes to his own stature. -via The Athletic / March 7, 2022
Magic Johnson: “This [Westbrook] trade could down as the worst trade in Lakers history if we don’t get out of the play-in game”. ￼ -via reddit / March 6, 2022
