Draymond Green targeting March 14 return

Draymond Green is targeting March 14 as his return date from the lower back injury that has held him out since Jan. 9. “Next Monday, the 14th, against the Wizards. That is the date I am targeting,” Green said on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” “I am excited as hell. It’s been two and a half months, almost … I have never missed that much time during the season … this is something different for me. I am extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to try right this ship.”Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN