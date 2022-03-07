Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo: He's in a much better place physically than when he arrived

Brady Hawk: Spo on Dipo: “He’s in a much better place physically then where he was last year when he first arrived.”
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Came to Rockets-Heat (the TV broadcast, at least) for Victor Oladipo’s season debut. Stayed for the Rockets’ youngsters playing great. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo hits a corner three for his first points of the game on his third shot. – 8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Victor Oladipo back, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have yet to play tonight. – 8:15 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Victor Oladipo, officially back
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/AuBMDnSC5H – 8:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m not even kidding
Victor Oladipo has made 4 defensive stops in his first few possessions
He hasn’t lost his edge on that end
They’ve gone at him, and he doesn’t give up any ground – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rockets 32, Heat 25 at end of one on ‘Dipo Day. Butler with 10 for Heat. Oladipo two minutes so far of his likely limit of 15. Playing ahead of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of fist quarter: Rockets 32, Heat 25. Houston shooting 6 of 14 on threes. Victor Oladipo played the final 1:55 of the first quarter and took a charge. – 8:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Oladipo taking a charge on his first defensive possession in a year is one of the most Heat things ever. – 8:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
of course the first thing Victor Oladipo does in his Heat season debut is draw a charge. – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Oladipo takes a charge on first defensive possession of season. – 8:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As Victor Oladipo checks in, odd to think he is the only member of the short-lived WOW lineup playing tonight. – 8:03 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Victor Oladipo makes his season debut for the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/Q8mx3WwINj – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is about to enter the game as the fourth player off the Heat’s bench. – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So far, Herro, Dedmon, Martin all playing ahead of Oladipo off bench. Early nine-point deficit hasn’t helped. – 8:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jalen Green going off
Put Victor Oladipo on him and throw him in the fire – 7:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Video of Erik Spoelstra’s full answer to Qs about Victor Oladipo.
– Oladipo will be on a “strict” 15-min restriction
– Spo says it’s Oladipo is the best he’s been physically, per internal metrics, in the last three years.
– Unclear about his role but tempers expectations pic.twitter.com/puDgQwUTlD – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo back for Heat vs. Rockets, with Oladipo on “strict minutes restriction” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on feedback he’s received on Oladipo ahead of tonight’s return: “He’s in a much better place physically than last year when he first arrived.” – 5:51 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Victor Oladipo will be on a hard minute restriction of about 15 minutes, per Coach Spoelstra. – 5:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra said Victor Oladipo will be limited to about 15 minutes tonight, “We’re going to be very mindful, that this is a great step,” and “this is celebrating that he’s healthy.” – 5:50 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Victor Oladipo, Kyle Kowry and Caleb Martin will all warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Rockets. – 5:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo initially will have a “strict minutes restriction, about 15 minutes,” per Spoelstra. – 5:49 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo.
“They all went through shootaround, and they are all warming up with the intention to play.”
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/unxVWBUHv2 – 5:48 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, and Caleb Martin all went through their shooting and are warming up with the intention to play, per Coach Spoelstra. – 5:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin all went through shootaround and are warming up with the intention to play tonight vs. Rockets. – 5:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry warming up with the intention to play tonight
@5ReasonsSports – 5:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man that Victor Oladipo film breakdown tomorrow bouta hit different – 5:28 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Wonder if Victor Oladipo takes a page out of the Boogie throwback revenge game notebook tonight. – 5:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat could get both Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo back tonight vs. Rockets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo on Oladipo: “I’m mean, you’re bringing an All-Star back. And in my opinion, once he gets his groove back, he could be that version of Oladipo he was when he was in Indiana.” – 3:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat could get Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo back vs. Rockets. The latest on their status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Big day for Victor Oladipo, who plans to make his season debut tonight in Miami against the Rockets.
It’s been 333 days since he last played, rupturing his right quad tendon for the second time. – 12:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry questionable for tonight vs Rockets now
A Victor Oladipo and Lowry return on the same night?
Is that a healthy Heat squad? – 12:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Asked Bam where he thinks Oladipo can help most. He identified defense and in transition. pic.twitter.com/wt4tEMldRN – 11:27 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo on Victor Oladipo, who is expected to make his season debut tonight for the Heat.
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
GAME PREVIEW: Miami Heat host Houston Rockets, Victor Oladipo expected to make season debut hothothoops.com/2022/3/7/22965… – 9:11 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo was acquired by the Heat last March. He could play in his fifth game as a member of the Heat tonight. Happy Victor Oladipo day (probably)! – 9:03 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From AM: Heat ready to integrate Oladipo, explains the ‘scary thing’ about his return from injury: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:42 PM
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on those listed as questionable earlier today: Oladipo: Will play. Lowry: Will play. Martin: Will play. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / March 7, 2022
The Miami Heat’s roster is slowly but surely becoming whole. Along with guard Victor Oladipo’s impending return, starting point guard Kyle Lowry was upgraded from out to questionable just hours ahead of Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets at FTX Arena. Lowry, 35, has missed the past four games because of the same personal reasons that kept him out for nine straight games over two weeks from Jan. 17 through Feb. 1. -via Miami Herald / March 7, 2022