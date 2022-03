Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo: He's in a much better place physically than when he arrived

The Miami Heat’s roster is slowly but surely becoming whole. Along with guard Victor Oladipo’s impending return, starting point guard Kyle Lowry was upgraded from out to questionable just hours ahead of Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets at FTX Arena. Lowry, 35, has missed the past four games because of the same personal reasons that kept him out for nine straight games over two weeks from Jan. 17 through Feb. 1. -via Miami Herald / March 7, 2022