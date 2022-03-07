Hawks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (31-32) play against the Detroit Pistons (47-47) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday March 7, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 72, Detroit Pistons 73 (Q3 01:40)
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are cracking double digit FTAs with these DeRozan FTs.
Last 4 games FTAs:
76ers 26-10 (as of 5:41 of 3rd)
Bucks: 33-11
Hawks: 28-7
Heat: 26-15 – 8:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have done a pretty good job on #Hawks Trae Young, who is 3-of-11 FG. – 8:41 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
I am wayyy too into Marvin Bagley III being on the Pistons… and I love it. Fresh starts are the best starts. – 8:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have 10 turnovers, but the #Hawks only have 6 pts off them. That could be much worse. – 8:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Doesn’t look like Detroit is switching now that Stew is off the floor. – 8:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic has now made at least one three-pointer in his last 26 games, one shy of his career-best streak (27, three times). – 8:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Hawks 65, #Pistons 64, 8:09 3Q
Grant: 17 pts
Bagley: 11 pts, 7 rebs
Cunningham: 9 pts, 6 assts – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey calls an early timeout. Hawks lead by one. Stew’s presence is missed on defensive end. Have been able to see it on a few possessions already. – 8:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart (right knee) won’t return tonight, per Pistons – 8:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart (right knee) is out for the remainder of the game – 8:24 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Isaiah Stewart (right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart isn’t yet out here to warm up for the second half. – 8:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Pistons 59, Hawks 56
John Collins: 10 pts, 4 reb
Bogi: 9 pts, 3 ast
Trae Young: 8 pts, 6 ast
Gallo: 9 pts
Pistons shot 56.1% FG in that first half (6-12 from 3), Hawks shot 51.2% FG (6-15 from 3) – 8:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What. A. Dime.💰
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/38vLQdZj4B – 8:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks are down 59-56 to the Pistons at halftime. Pistons are scoring over 1.2 points per possession so far.
Collins: 10/4, 4/7 FG
Bogdanovic: 9/2/3, 4/8 FG
Young: 8/6, 3/9 FG – 8:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Vamos Los #Pistons 🔥
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 14 PTS / 3 REB / 5-7 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 3-6 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 5 AST
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 9 PTS / 5 REB
🔹 @Killian Hayes: 8 PTS / 3 AST / 4-4 FG pic.twitter.com/xI4oNfvYxo – 8:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 59, Hawks 56
Jerami Grant: 14 points
Cade Cunningham: 9 points, 5 assists
Saddiq Bey/Marvin Bagley: 9 points each
Killian Hayes: 8 points
This has been a fun one between two teams entering tonight having won 5 of their last 7. – 8:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 59, Hawks 56. Pistons shot 56.1% overall and 6-12 from 3. Hawks 50% and 6-15, respectively.
Grant: 14 points, 5-7 overall shooting
Cunningham: 9 points, 5 assists
Bagley: 9 points, 5 rebounds
Hayes: 8 points, 3 assists – 8:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 59, #Hawks 56
Grant: 14 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 9 pts
Bagley: 9 pts, 5 rebs
Hayes: 8 pts, 3 assts – 8:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It’s a right knee for Isaiah Stewart, per team. Questionable to return. – 8:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart (right knee) is questionable to return. – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Grant, Bey and Cunningham are a combined: 11 of 21 from the field.
Pistons lead Atlanta by 5. – 8:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons just executed a play where someone threw the ball up near the rim and a teammate caught it in the air and dunked it. #LobTownship – 8:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s a good shift for #Pistons Killian Hayes: 8 pts, 3 assts in 12 mins – 8:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Killian switchin’ gears ⚙️
@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/Cvl9E215gB – 8:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Not sure how Isaiah Stewart hurt his knee on that play. Might’ve bumped it against a Hawks player – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart looks to have some issue with his left knee and he’s being helped to the locker room. – 7:58 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
#Pistons center Isaiah Stewart limped off the court with some help after grabbing his right knee. – 7:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Livers just hit his first NBA and-one.
Bad news: Beef Stew is in a ton of pain and is being helped to the locker room. Looks like a lower leg injury – 7:57 PM
Isaiah Livers just hit his first NBA and-one.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes’ 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer has been nullified because it came after the buzzer. – 7:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Hawks 44, #Pistons 42, 6:27 2Q
Hayes (!): 9 pts, 2 assts (7 in 2Q) – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good start for Killian Hayes so far — 3 for 3 with 7 points and 2 assists in eight minutes. Had a few other good reads that didn’t lead to assists. – 7:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s a tough fadeaway 3-pointer for #Pistons Killian Hayes. He’s done some good things already tonight: 7 pts, 2 assts in 8 mins. – 7:49 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks are on a 10-0 run and have taken a 44-35 lead on the Pistons, 8:17 Q2.
This is their largest lead of the game so far. – 7:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons: 29
ATL: 30
After 1.
🔹@SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 3-5 FG / 2-3 3PT
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 3-4 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 5 PTS / 3 AST / 1-2 3PT – 7:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Gallinari’s scored eight points in the last two minutes, and the Hawks are up 44-35 – 7:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The block. The bucket.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham – 7:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Livers, who started the 2Q, hit a contested spot-up 3. Just a beautiful stroke. – 7:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Livers hits his first shot of the game, a 3-pointer. – 7:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
It was something of an ensemble performance, but that was not the finest defensive quarter of Gallo’s career. – 7:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 30-29 over the Pistons at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 8/4, 3/6 FG
Collins: 7/3, 3/4 FG
Hawks shot 55 percent in the quarter – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Hawks 30, Pistons 29
Saddiq Bey: 9 points
Jerami Grant: 7 points
Cade Cunningham: 5 points, 3 assists – 7:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Hawks 30, #Pistons 29
Bey: 9 pts
Grant: 7 pts
Cunningham: 5 pts, 3 assts
DET shot 55% FG and 50% 3FG – 7:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Hawks 30, Pistons 29
Bey: 9 points
Grant: 7 points
Cunningham: 5 points, 3 assists – 7:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons did a nice job of running and getting a coast-to-coast lay-in from Cade Cunningham, to squeeze a 2-for-1 in the final minute of 1Q. – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade has scored or assisted Detroit’s last seven points. Game’s tied at 29 – 7:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons bench is off to a good start, with a jumper from Hayes and a nice drive from Bagley. – 7:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
JG is COOKING! 👀🔥🍳
@BallySportsDET | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/FfMbkNPjwQ – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 15, #Hawks 14, 6:38 1Q
Grant: 7 pts
Bey: 6 pts
Joseph: 2 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts – 7:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Seems like guards have been shooting over Isaiah Stewart on switches rather than trying to drive past him in recent weeks – 7:16 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
I’d love to see Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant in smaller roles on title contenders. – 7:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five on the floor tonight ⬇️
#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/f1tKTyBurt – 6:53 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Here’s a look at how some contending teams did after blockbuster deadline deals. James Harden & the #Sixers are hoping to follow the path of the #Lakers/Pau Gasol, #Pistons/Rasheed Wallace, #Rockets/Clyde Drexler & others (for subscribers): https://t.co/IPVak1cUPc pic.twitter.com/p2yfzyPFeA – 6:50 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Since 1/17, the Hawks hold a 14-7 record, which includes a 5-2 mark in their last seven games, averaging 116.7 PPG on .483 FG%, .381 3FG% and .815 FT%, while dishing out 25.0 APG.
Game Notes vs. Detroit: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Normal starters for #Pistons tonight vs. #Hawks: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 6:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. the Pistons:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 6:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Pistons
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 6:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Which fit is your style?
@Jerami Grant
@SaddiqBey
@Isaiah Stewart
@Marvin Bagley
@Killian Hayes
@Rodney McGruder
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams traveled with the team to Philadelphia, but will head home to Chicago for the Detroit game.
Billy Donovan said medical felt this was a good time for them to make recovery progress and “the best place to do that is in Chicago.” – 5:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Atlanta Hawks: pic.twitter.com/y21mNwQPel – 5:41 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter is out for tonight’s game, Nate McMillan said. – 5:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “His next step is his 3-point shooting. Being able to step into it with confidence. He has the light. If you’re open, shoot it. You’re not going to get a better shot.” – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says that going through some of the down times and experiencing different situations has contributed to their recent win surge. – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says the recent good play has been fueled some by better defense leading to offense, plus more connectivity, with Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk back and moving the ball better. – 5:22 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham has totaled 815 pts, 289 rebs and 255 asts in 50 career games, joining Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Alvan Adams, Ben Simmons & Luka Doncic as the only players to reach such minimums through 50 games in NBA history. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) – 5:05 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: 8 in 80: BRK/BOS; CLE/PHI; MIL/CHI; DET/TOR w/
@Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 5:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo is questionable (non-covid illness) and Frank Jackson is OUT tonight against the Hawks. – 4:51 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
marvin bagley is playing with really good energy so far in detroit. some nice movement off the ball. nifty overall touch, with glimpses into his floor game. shooting 74.1% at the rim and 50% combined on hooks, turnarounds and floaters (7-of-14). pic.twitter.com/cqAFn5dXtj – 4:26 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Don’t forget to stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour today before tipoff!
Doors open at 5:30PM ⏰ pic.twitter.com/dehD3eQRv7 – 4:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: 8 in 80: BRK/BOS; CLE/PHI; MIL/CHI; DET/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/3kk9YelE36
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/O3KqacBSo3 – 4:00 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Pressure Index with @Bill Simmons: Harden, Nets, Suns/CP3, Warriors, Bucks, Lakers, fake AD trades, Pelicans, Hawks, Jazz, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3HS2vx8
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HJSwtW – 3:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In other news, Trae Young was a nominee for the East Player of the Week award that went to Jayson Tatum. – 3:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Introducing… the Sushi Bros: Kev Knows & Kelly O!
@Kelly Olynyk and @KevKnows give some of Detroit’s best sushi spots a try. Fun fact: for Kelly, eating and creating sushi has been an off-court hobby since the fourth grade.
Episode 1 drops tomorrow at 3:13PM. pic.twitter.com/YavoQgIi7B – 3:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the Hawks’ Bob Pettit had 48 points and 21 rebounds in a loss to the Nationals.
Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor are the only players in NBA history to record more 40p/20r games than Pettit.
(Somehow, @Tim MacMahon remains unimpressed.) pic.twitter.com/ARSuD7atxY – 3:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: 8 in 80: BRK/BOS; CLE/PHI; MIL/CHI; DET/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 3:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
📊 NBA ROOKIE RANKINGS 📊
Mobley, Barnes and Cunningham are separating themselves from the rest, but there’s a newcomer to the top five this month 📈
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime. 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL with @Danny Leroux Join us! duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 2:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: 8 in 80: BRK/BOS; CLE/PHI; MIL/CHI; DET/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/3kk9YeDeUE
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/SFu05o1bxJ – 2:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“It’s not the greatest, in terms of me just having no pain, but in terms of me being able to come back and play and play at a high level and obviously knock some of the rust off, I feel like it’s going to help a lot.”
Spoke w/ John Collins about his foot:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:57 PM
Delon Wright @delonwright
It’s official, I’m coming to @_NFTU on March 14!
Collect my #NFTU NFTs and show your @utahathletics pride!🗣️#goutes
Site: https://t.co/e9Fc7y96bI
Discord: https://t.co/WAFFMBWEHd pic.twitter.com/yl2sCXzC8N – 1:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Spoke with Trae Young yesterday about the Hawks’ high expectations, what makes him so confident in this team, All-NBA and why he thinks Atlanta could make history.
“I’ve been doubted before and beat the odds.”
Our $1/month deal is still going. Join us
theathletic.com/3166107/2022/0… – 1:51 PM
