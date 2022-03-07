Jazz vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (40-23) play against the Dallas Mavericks (25-25) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday March 7, 2022
Utah Jazz 9, Dallas Mavericks 10 (Q1 08:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Foul on Dwight Powell, then they’re going to review the contact after to see if Gobert should get a tech – 8:47 PM
Foul on Dwight Powell, then they’re going to review the contact after to see if Gobert should get a tech – 8:47 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here’s my jinxable number of the night:
Dallas hasn’t had a game decided by double-digits since February 8.
They are in a ton of close games, but they’re 7-2 over the stretch. – 8:42 PM
Here’s my jinxable number of the night:
Dallas hasn’t had a game decided by double-digits since February 8.
They are in a ton of close games, but they’re 7-2 over the stretch. – 8:42 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Always with us ❤️
Remembering our friend Doug Birrell today and every day. pic.twitter.com/PHeWUq4PAu – 8:41 PM
Always with us ❤️
Remembering our friend Doug Birrell today and every day. pic.twitter.com/PHeWUq4PAu – 8:41 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Jazz/Mavs with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/tf5cmMRlwU pic.twitter.com/n603lSip7d – 8:35 PM
On the call for Jazz/Mavs with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/tf5cmMRlwU pic.twitter.com/n603lSip7d – 8:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
11 🏔 45 🕷 23 🍽 44 👟 27 🔮
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/3Yjx1NcWhv – 8:30 PM
11 🏔 45 🕷 23 🍽 44 👟 27 🔮
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/3Yjx1NcWhv – 8:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Jazz/Mavs! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/ZF9A77OSI6 pic.twitter.com/e7r1Fmb8Ic – 8:30 PM
We’re live for Jazz/Mavs! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/ZF9A77OSI6 pic.twitter.com/e7r1Fmb8Ic – 8:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Pullin’ up to the @AACenter on game day like ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/g1wyrbZP8U – 8:21 PM
Pullin’ up to the @AACenter on game day like ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/g1wyrbZP8U – 8:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:08 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
She’s @ESPNs #1 on college sidelines not to mention @WNBA. And still @sportsiren doesn’t have enough on her plate as she also does sidelines for @Utah Jazz TV. Our paths crossed often when I was on the CFB circuit. Great to catch up pic.twitter.com/WQfj25pAXp – 8:07 PM
She’s @ESPNs #1 on college sidelines not to mention @WNBA. And still @sportsiren doesn’t have enough on her plate as she also does sidelines for @Utah Jazz TV. Our paths crossed often when I was on the CFB circuit. Great to catch up pic.twitter.com/WQfj25pAXp – 8:07 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green finished the first quarter with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 9 minutes of play.
That is tied for his second-highest scoring quarter of the season (16 points against the Jazz). – 8:07 PM
Jalen Green finished the first quarter with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 9 minutes of play.
That is tied for his second-highest scoring quarter of the season (16 points against the Jazz). – 8:07 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs and Jazz are separated by 2 games in the loss column. Utah in 4th and Dallas in 5th in the West. They’ll play each other twice in 20 days here at AAC with the first of the two tonight at 7:30 on BSSW. – 8:07 PM
Mavs and Jazz are separated by 2 games in the loss column. Utah in 4th and Dallas in 5th in the West. They’ll play each other twice in 20 days here at AAC with the first of the two tonight at 7:30 on BSSW. – 8:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/JKI8xPrmCc – 8:05 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/JKI8xPrmCc – 8:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
We haven’t seen him in a game yet, but this is Moses Wright working out before Monday’s Utah game. pic.twitter.com/7A0iQYj67B – 8:04 PM
We haven’t seen him in a game yet, but this is Moses Wright working out before Monday’s Utah game. pic.twitter.com/7A0iQYj67B – 8:04 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jazz coach Quin Snyder on the #Mavs: “They’re really good, obviously. The way they’re playing right now, they’re as good as anybody in the NBA, and that’s obvious. You can point to what Luka (Doncic) does. It’s special the way that he scores, rebounds and play makes.” pic.twitter.com/xMOfXAenNC – 7:47 PM
Jazz coach Quin Snyder on the #Mavs: “They’re really good, obviously. The way they’re playing right now, they’re as good as anybody in the NBA, and that’s obvious. You can point to what Luka (Doncic) does. It’s special the way that he scores, rebounds and play makes.” pic.twitter.com/xMOfXAenNC – 7:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Are we destined for another memorable finish in Dallas? 🌵
Jazz Pregame Show at 6:00 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/OmsTKGD7oO – 7:31 PM
Are we destined for another memorable finish in Dallas? 🌵
Jazz Pregame Show at 6:00 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/OmsTKGD7oO – 7:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for UTA/DAL live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 7:30 PM
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for UTA/DAL live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 7:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert is available tonight against the @Dallas Mavericks.
#TakeNote | @KSLSports – 7:27 PM
Rudy Gobert is available tonight against the @Dallas Mavericks.
#TakeNote | @KSLSports – 7:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rudy Gobert remains a game-time decision, per Quin Snyder. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is good to go after missing Saturday’s game. – 7:20 PM
Rudy Gobert remains a game-time decision, per Quin Snyder. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is good to go after missing Saturday’s game. – 7:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert will warm up before his status is decided for tonight. – 7:09 PM
Rudy Gobert will warm up before his status is decided for tonight. – 7:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Quin Snyder still isn’t sure whether Rudy Gobert (left calf soreness) will play tonight as a game-time decision.
But he knows this about Mavs: “The way they’re playing right now, they’re as good as anybody in the NBA.” – 7:08 PM
Jazz coach Quin Snyder still isn’t sure whether Rudy Gobert (left calf soreness) will play tonight as a game-time decision.
But he knows this about Mavs: “The way they’re playing right now, they’re as good as anybody in the NBA.” – 7:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The status Jazz C Rudy Gobert (calf soreness) vs. Mavs tonight has yet to be determined, per Quin Snyder. Gobert will go through his pregame routine. – 7:07 PM
The status Jazz C Rudy Gobert (calf soreness) vs. Mavs tonight has yet to be determined, per Quin Snyder. Gobert will go through his pregame routine. – 7:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
“The way they are playing right now, they’re as good as anybody in the NBA.” —Utah coach Quin Snyder on the Mavericks. – 7:07 PM
“The way they are playing right now, they’re as good as anybody in the NBA.” —Utah coach Quin Snyder on the Mavericks. – 7:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on Bojan Bogdanovic playing through the broken finger: “He’s got a level of toughness and a level of mental toughness, regardless of what’s not making him 100%.” – 7:06 PM
Quin Snyder, on Bojan Bogdanovic playing through the broken finger: “He’s got a level of toughness and a level of mental toughness, regardless of what’s not making him 100%.” – 7:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie is thriving with Dallas, averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 threes and just 1.4 turnovers, while shooting 56.3% from the field and 41.4% from three. In his first start, he had a season-high 36 points and 7 assists. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/spence… – 7:02 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie is thriving with Dallas, averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 threes and just 1.4 turnovers, while shooting 56.3% from the field and 41.4% from three. In his first start, he had a season-high 36 points and 7 assists. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/spence… – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is back tonight, but Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) is officially out, per Jason Kidd.
Mavs start No. 2 incoming for Spencer Dinwiddie tonight vs. Jazz. – 6:57 PM
Luka Doncic is back tonight, but Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) is officially out, per Jason Kidd.
Mavs start No. 2 incoming for Spencer Dinwiddie tonight vs. Jazz. – 6:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber are playing for Dallas against the Jazz tonight – 6:55 PM
Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber are playing for Dallas against the Jazz tonight – 6:55 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs G Jalen Brunson is out tonight due to a foot contusion, but Jason Kidd says “no concerns” that it will be a lingering issue. Hope is he will play Wednesday vs. Knicks. – 6:55 PM
Mavs G Jalen Brunson is out tonight due to a foot contusion, but Jason Kidd says “no concerns” that it will be a lingering issue. Hope is he will play Wednesday vs. Knicks. – 6:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left toe sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) will be available to play against Utah tonight. – 6:55 PM
Luka Dončić (left toe sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) will be available to play against Utah tonight. – 6:55 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Join me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass, tonight at 8:30 ET for Jazz/Mavs!
Will be answering your NBA questions throughout the broadcast, send yours in using #NBACast – 6:30 PM
Join me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass, tonight at 8:30 ET for Jazz/Mavs!
Will be answering your NBA questions throughout the broadcast, send yours in using #NBACast – 6:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Bojan stands alone this season 🌧
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/PAV1ecGVgA – 5:32 PM
Bojan stands alone this season 🌧
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/PAV1ecGVgA – 5:32 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham has totaled 815 pts, 289 rebs and 255 asts in 50 career games, joining Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Alvan Adams, Ben Simmons & Luka Doncic as the only players to reach such minimums through 50 games in NBA history. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) – 5:05 PM
Cade Cunningham has totaled 815 pts, 289 rebs and 255 asts in 50 career games, joining Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Alvan Adams, Ben Simmons & Luka Doncic as the only players to reach such minimums through 50 games in NBA history. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) – 5:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Two teams that have each won 10 of 12 hook up at AAC tonight. Mavs need a win over Jazz to tighten the screws in the race for home court in the West. We’ll keep the Twitterverse updated throughout. – 4:57 PM
Two teams that have each won 10 of 12 hook up at AAC tonight. Mavs need a win over Jazz to tighten the screws in the race for home court in the West. We’ll keep the Twitterverse updated throughout. – 4:57 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call tonight for UTA/DAL at 8:30 ET with @Danny Leroux!
Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBACast – 4:45 PM
On the call tonight for UTA/DAL at 8:30 ET with @Danny Leroux!
Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBACast – 4:45 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The big game in the NBA tonight is right here in Dallas. The Utah Jazz (40-23) pay a visit to America Airlines Center tonight at 7:30 to take on the @Dallas Mavericks (39-25). The Jazz are 4th in the Western Conference– one-and-a-half games ahead of the 5th place #Mavs. – 4:32 PM
The big game in the NBA tonight is right here in Dallas. The Utah Jazz (40-23) pay a visit to America Airlines Center tonight at 7:30 to take on the @Dallas Mavericks (39-25). The Jazz are 4th in the Western Conference– one-and-a-half games ahead of the 5th place #Mavs. – 4:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
You can win tuition for a year, courtesy of @WGU 🎓
𝙻𝙴𝙰𝚁𝙽 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝙴: https://t.co/kbwmchMLAG pic.twitter.com/RTrGLsdU1w – 3:55 PM
You can win tuition for a year, courtesy of @WGU 🎓
𝙻𝙴𝙰𝚁𝙽 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝙴: https://t.co/kbwmchMLAG pic.twitter.com/RTrGLsdU1w – 3:55 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
WAC Awards:
Player of the Year: Teddy Allen, NM State
Coach of the Year: Chris Victor, Seattle U
Defensive Player of the Year: Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley
Newcomer of the Year: Teddy Allen, NM State
Freshman of the Year: Taran Armstrong, California Baptist – 3:53 PM
WAC Awards:
Player of the Year: Teddy Allen, NM State
Coach of the Year: Chris Victor, Seattle U
Defensive Player of the Year: Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley
Newcomer of the Year: Teddy Allen, NM State
Freshman of the Year: Taran Armstrong, California Baptist – 3:53 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Pressure Index with @Bill Simmons: Harden, Nets, Suns/CP3, Warriors, Bucks, Lakers, fake AD trades, Pelicans, Hawks, Jazz, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3HS2vx8
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HJSwtW – 3:48 PM
Lowe Post podcast: Pressure Index with @Bill Simmons: Harden, Nets, Suns/CP3, Warriors, Bucks, Lakers, fake AD trades, Pelicans, Hawks, Jazz, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3HS2vx8
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HJSwtW – 3:48 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Injury update for Mavs-Utah:
Jalen Brunson is out missing just his 2nd game all season.
Rudy Gobert is questionable with a calf issue that earlier this year forced him to miss nine games.
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 3:46 PM
Injury update for Mavs-Utah:
Jalen Brunson is out missing just his 2nd game all season.
Rudy Gobert is questionable with a calf issue that earlier this year forced him to miss nine games.
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 3:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with De’Aaron Fox (SAC), Brandon Ingram (NOP), Donovan Mitchell (UTA) and Ja Morant (MEM) pic.twitter.com/ZUvCdY7Zag – 3:37 PM
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with De’Aaron Fox (SAC), Brandon Ingram (NOP), Donovan Mitchell (UTA) and Ja Morant (MEM) pic.twitter.com/ZUvCdY7Zag – 3:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert is QUESTIONABLE tonight vs. the Mavs with left calf soreness. – 2:42 PM
Rudy Gobert is QUESTIONABLE tonight vs. the Mavs with left calf soreness. – 2:42 PM