Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum named Players of the Week

James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. Karl-Anthony Towns won the award, but Fox has been on a roll. – 4:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
After averaging 41.3 points over three games, Jayson Tatum has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. More from @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/jayson-tatu… – 3:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In other news, Trae Young was a nominee for the East Player of the Week award that went to Jayson Tatum. – 3:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro a finalist for Eastern Conference Player of the Week that went to Boston’s Jayson Tatum. – 3:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Fresh off his 54-point game to beat the Nets, Jayson Tatum has won East player of the week for the second time this year and sixth time in his career. – 3:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 20 of the 2021-22 season (Feb. 28 – Mar. 6). pic.twitter.com/yKJZqJC2oL – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 20: Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. – 3:30 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Jayson Tatum tied Larry Bird for the most 50-point games in Celtics history with 4. He turned 24 last week…
frontofficesports.com/jayson-tatum-i… via @FOS newsletter – 2:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Jayson Tatum a Top 5 player in the NBA?
@Brian Scalabrine thinks so ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DzUT5Z6xUk – 2:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum talks @theBAL, diversity in #NBA coaching and front offices and much more with @andscape_ from Senegal. bit.ly/3hK2lO3 – 2:26 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New pod! NBA Weekend Winners & Losers | Whoa Boy Box Scores! (Tatum, Jokic, LeBron, etc.)
📼: https://t.co/s4FmazxvcH
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/ORKBeY2CqF – 12:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks third in the NBA in total points since the All-Star break.
1. Jayson Tatum (204 pts, 46.9% shooting)
2. Ja Morant (203 pts, 49%)
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (200 pts, 56.6%) – 11:17 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from March 6:
– J. Tatum: 54 pts, 5 reb, +12
– N. Jokic: 46 pts, 12 reb, 11 ast
– K. Middleton: 44 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast
– B. Ingram: 38 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast
– Boj. Bogdanovic: 35 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast
– S. Gil-Alexander: 33 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast
– C. Wood: 28 pts, 13 reb, 2 blk – 10:42 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Brooklyn are up for @celticsblog:
-Statement win in a statement week
-Tatum takes over
-Brown big too
-Horford keeps getting it done
-Smart’s happy birthday
-Ball movement on point again
-White’s transition D
-Ime’s rotation tweak
celticsblog.com/2022/3/7/22965… – 10:31 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum was awesome yesterday. He also made some plays defensively too. KD was great, because he IS great. But this was terrific defense by Tatum. Watch the middle of this clip, as KD walks it back. Tatum spreads his full wingspan like a pterodactyl unfurling its wings. pic.twitter.com/33bUeFZRzG – 9:39 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum yesterday:
✅ 54 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 8-15 3P
It’s his fourth career 50-point game, tying Larry Bird for the most in @Boston Celtics history.
Tatum is the only player in franchise history to record multiple 50-point games in a season. He’s done so in back to-back seasons. pic.twitter.com/5xuRNev2Lo – 9:11 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Top-5 Tatum was on something Sunday night, delivering one big shot after another in leading Boston to another win, the C’s 14th in their last 16 games. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/durant-he-s-ta… – 11:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
This will undoubtedly hold up with more sample size…
POINTS PER GAME – AGE 24 – NBA HISTORY
JAYSON TATUM 45.5
Wilt Chamberlin 38.4
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 34.8
Michael Jordan 34.7
Tiny Archibald 34.0 – 10:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in town, Boston knew it would be offense — not their elite defense — that would beat the Brooklyn Nets.
Luckily for the Celtics, they had Jayson Tatum.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:29 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jayson Tatum is not far from becoming an MVP candidate. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 7:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Jayson Tatum explode for 54, lead Celtics past Durant, Irving, Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/06/wat… – 6:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Boston Celtics 126, Brooklyn Nets 120 – Jayson Tatum puts on MVP-level performance in playoff-level win
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum made franchise history on Sunday with another 50-point performance. Why Marcus Smart thinks the All-Star is playing ‘much smarter’ than earlier this season: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:45 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant’s 37 points not enough as Jayson Tatum’s 54 lead Celtics past Nets newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns was asked after the game about how he’s grown as a leader.
He had a long answer about how so many voices were telling him how to lead, but that this year he decided to lead by being himself.
KAT closed his response with: “In essence, giving less of a fuck.” – 12:03 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns’ 36-point performance:
“Tonight, it was a lot of guys were just spent so moving around wasn’t really going to be the answer. So really, it was set up shop with KAT as much as we possibly could.” – 10:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on how Karl-Anthony Towns’ role changes when Anthony Edwards is out of the lineup:
“He understands how important he is to getting Ant going. And when Ant’s not out there, he just gets more aggressive. Which is what you want to see.” – 6:49 PM
