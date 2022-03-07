Knicks vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (26-38) play against the Sacramento Kings (42-42) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday March 7, 2022
New York Knicks 48, Sacramento Kings 63 (Half)
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings take a 63-48 lead into the half in Sacramento. Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis each with 15 points for the Kings. RJ Barrett with 15 for NY – 11:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 63-48 at the half. Fox, Sabonis and Barnes all putting up big numbers. Knicks already have 16 personal fouls. – 11:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Kings 63, Knicks 48. Sabonis has 13 points and 10 rebounds. Fox has 10-5-5. Kings shooting 50%; Knicks 36.5%. – 11:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry gets hit with a tech after Damian Jones whistled for a foul. There were 7 seconds on the clock and Kings are about to give up three easy points. – 11:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis extends his league-leading active double-double streak to eight games with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half vs. New York. – 11:37 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson won’t return. Knicks say he has “an illness”. – 11:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (illness) will not return tonight vs SAC. – 11:31 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
“Blocking out is a lost art. No one blocks out anymore” – @Walt Frazier @KnicksMSGN #NewYorkForever #SacramentoProud #Knicks #Kings #NBA @MSGNetworks – 11:31 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (illness) will not return to tonight’s game at Sacramento. – 11:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Third foul on Randle. So many fouls by the Knicks. Kings up 20 at 49-29. – 11:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Knicks in the penalty already with 6:16 remaining in the 2nd quarter. Julius Randle with 3 fouls already – 11:26 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Had to take a pic with the legend Walt Clyde Frazier. His style matches his game. #newyorkknicks #sacramentokings #sacramento #NBA #Legend #nba75 @ Golden 1 Center instagram.com/p/Ca1FBG4rd3j/… – 11:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I’m liking the new policy that any Kings player is allowed to bring the ball up the court. – 11:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Josh Jackson just recorded his first two points as a member of the Kings. – 11:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Failed to send this last week, but here’s the interview I did with Domantas Sabonis, who talked about still trying to acclimated to his new team & Sacramento before the road trip. Success without making the play in games?
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/yOYyLUAMdT pic.twitter.com/erONQFFWN8 – 11:10 PM
Failed to send this last week, but here’s the interview I did with Domantas Sabonis, who talked about still trying to acclimated to his new team & Sacramento before the road trip. Success without making the play in games?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Knicks 33-17 at the end of the first quarter. The Knicks are 7 of 26 (.269) from the field and 1 of 9 (.111) from 3-point range. – 11:10 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks left their legs in La-La land. Trail moribund Kings 33-17 after one quarter. Mitchell Robinson to bench in opening two minutes with 2 fouls. – 11:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well, we’ll see how that start of the second quarter lineup works – since Knicks are down 33-17 after the first quarter. Barrett in for Randle, but Taj staying on with the bigs in foul trouble. So RJ, Taj, McBride, Reddish and Quickley. – 11:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I think the Kings were a bit homesick. Up 33-17 on the Knicks after the 1st quarter. – 11:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead big over the Knicks after 1Q. 33-17. Sabonis leads with 11 points. 9 points for Harrison Barnes. 3 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists for Fox. – 11:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
dunkology from @Damian Jones is now in session 🤓 pic.twitter.com/5DqGR2b3Su – 11:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry going with a three guard set of Fox, Mitchell and DiVincenzo with Sabonis and Jones. – 11:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is 4-for-8 – the rest of the Knicks are 1-for-12 so far. Kings lead Knicks 27-13. – 11:03 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Thanks to my guy @sacnina91 for jumping on the #Kings PreGame Show w me and @matthewkbarnes Two Sactown products doing big things. @nbcsauthentic #NBA #Sacramento @ Golden 1 Center instagram.com/p/Ca1CFG-LWCW/… – 10:59 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sims has 3 fouls already. 5 fouls between the two Knicks centers with 4:50 remaining in the 1Q. – 10:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry is going with two centers. Sabonis and Jones playing together with Richaun Holmes out of action. – 10:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
It’s all Sabonis early. 11 points. Kings lead 14-4. Knicks already have 4 team fouls. Kings to the line the rest of the quarter with 6:54 remaining. – 10:51 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Steal on one end + finish on the other. pic.twitter.com/07dnzXrGXy – 10:50 PM
Steal on one end + finish on the other. pic.twitter.com/07dnzXrGXy – 10:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Proof that an Ox can dunk 🐂
@Domantas Sabonis leads all scorers with 9 PTS, a perfect 3-3 FG, in the first 3 minutes of the night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3JjIDnIKdd – 10:49 PM
Proof that an Ox can dunk 🐂
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Awesome, it’s 12-2 Kings and that is just encouraging the cowbell. – 10:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dallas is going to come away with a win here. The Jazz will finish the current trip 3-2….the Jazz have Portland, San Antonio and Sacramento coming up the remainder of the week, before getting the bucks, Bulls and Clippers next week – 10:47 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis with 9 of the Kings first 12 points. Sacramento jumps out to a 12-2 start vs. Knicks. – 10:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox to Sabonis. Kings lead 12-2. Sabonis already has 9 points with 9:27 remaining in 1Q. – 10:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mitchell Robinson picks up his second foul in the first 1:40. – 10:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Second foul on Mitchell Robinson in the first 1:40. Sims into the game. – 10:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with a pair of free throws. 2-0 Kings. – 10:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Oh, they gave away cowbells to all the fans tonight here in Sacramento. Great. Just great. – 10:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Pretty good intro for visiting Knicks – as the PA announcer gives the Knicks lineup the voice is drowned out by the sound of car horns and jackhammers and images of NYC. – 10:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Taj Gibson is out on the floor during warmups so looks like he’s available – but being that he hasn’t been in the rotation I imagine that doesn’t mean they’ll use him. – 10:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/NKF81wCvDE – 10:09 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks – 3/7:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 10:08 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks – 3/7:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Knicks:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 10:08 PM
Kings starters vs. Knicks:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Update for Kings tonight vs. Knicks:
Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Jeremy Lamb (left hip soreness) – OUT – 10:06 PM
Update for Kings tonight vs. Knicks:
Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report vs. New York Knicks – 3/7:
Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Jeremy Lamb (left hip soreness) – OUT – 10:06 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. New York Knicks – 3/7:
Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain) – OUT
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. New York Knicks – 3/7:
Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Jeremy Lamb (left hip soreness) – OUT – 10:06 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. New York Knicks – 3/7:
Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs F Dorian Finney-Smith, fresh off shutting out Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win, is doing a phenomenal job on Donovan Mitchell (4-16 FG). – 10:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Have seen a few comments on Bulls falling to play-in. Not a reasonable fear at this point. Still 4.5 up on 7th-place Toronto, have winnable games vs. DET/CLE/SAC up next. Staying in 4 is important, but they’re still there, and still have opportunity to get tiebreaks vs. BOS/CLE – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The countdown of the top 15 moments in ARCO Arena continues 👑
At No. 13: Former owner Gregg Lukenbill’s iconic game-saving trip to the rafters to stop a leak in the roof 😳 pic.twitter.com/PtaT7376Gn – 9:45 PM
The countdown of the top 15 moments in ARCO Arena continues 👑
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Top Moments in Sacramento Women’s History: Nancy Lieberman
READ MORE 📝 | https://t.co/gqvEf68KK7 pic.twitter.com/W1NFu46eRY – 9:15 PM
Top Moments in Sacramento Women’s History: Nancy Lieberman
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Same old here in Sacramento – Burks, Barrett, Randle, Fournier and Robinson starting, Obi, Noel and Grimes out. – 9:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
gotta look fresh to start the week 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/wQUEE9V88i – 8:35 PM
gotta look fresh to start the week 💧
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson one of Knicks’ few bright spots newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton (ankle) is pretty much going through his regular warmup right now. He’s out tonight but I don’t think he’s sidelined for long. Guessing he’s back Wednesday in Sacramento. – 8:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Noel won’t play again until he’s healthy; Jericho Sims will play; and the kids defended, the easiest path to Thibs heart newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Play Game Day Memory Match for your chance to win courtside seats, sleep accessories and more!
Courtesy of @mattressfirm 👉 https://t.co/hrEuuqsP9C pic.twitter.com/bBxl0n9HAX – 7:30 PM
Play Game Day Memory Match for your chance to win courtside seats, sleep accessories and more!
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs G Jalen Brunson is out tonight due to a foot contusion, but Jason Kidd says “no concerns” that it will be a lingering issue. Hope is he will play Wednesday vs. Knicks. – 6:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks latest injury report has Noel and Toppin out again vs. Sacramento tonight. – 5:49 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
“I think he can talk his way out of anything.” 😂
Who’s the smoothest talker of the bunch? | @wingstop pic.twitter.com/IUPj1LAksc – 5:30 PM
“I think he can talk his way out of anything.” 😂
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tickets for the Farewell to ARCO Arena are now available! Join us for one last look on Saturday, March 19 before construction begins for new development.
🎟: https://t.co/8MTEk0N7mS pic.twitter.com/4cWFFB9qbq – 5:26 PM
Tickets for the Farewell to ARCO Arena are now available! Join us for one last look on Saturday, March 19 before construction begins for new development.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: Knicks at Kings
Knicks: QUESTIONABLE – Taj Gibson (illness). OUT – Quentin Grimes (patella); Nerlens Noel (foot); Derrick Rose (ankle); Obi Toppin (hamstring); Kemba Walker (not with team).
Kings: QUESTIONABLE – Jeremy Lamb (hip). OUT – Terence Davis (wrist). – 4:33 PM
Injury report: Knicks at Kings
Knicks: QUESTIONABLE – Taj Gibson (illness). OUT – Quentin Grimes (patella); Nerlens Noel (foot); Derrick Rose (ankle); Obi Toppin (hamstring); Kemba Walker (not with team).
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. Karl-Anthony Towns won the award, but Fox has been on a roll. – 4:24 PM
