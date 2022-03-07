Lakers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-35) play against the San Antonio Spurs (40-40) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday March 7, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 9, San Antonio Spurs 12 (Q1 07:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dwight Powell getting in his nightly hit to the face early tonight. – 8:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Zach Collins is getting some early 1Q minutes after Poeltl got into foul trouble.
Vogel has gone small though, pulling Howard for rest. We’ll see if Pop responds one keeps one big on the floor – 8:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Foul on Dwight Powell, then they’re going to review the contact after to see if Gobert should get a tech – 8:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Good start for Westbrook driving right into the shot blocker, Poeltl, and drawing his 1st PF. Getting him in foul trouble could open things up for LAL in San Antonio. – 8:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Another new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Talen Horton-Tucker entering for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/HMReHdYqPX – 8:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at San Antonio for the LeBron- and AD-less Lakers:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, THT and Howard – 8:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs’ accuracy on wide open 3s.
They haven’t been able to shoot over 33% on their wide open 3s in the last 8 games. pic.twitter.com/jpH00MefCI – 7:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Two days after 56-point game, LeBron out vs. Spurs with knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/07/two… – 7:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Malone said he understands why the Warriors aren’t playing Steph, Klay, Wiggs, etc. “Every coach has to do what’s best for their team.” He had the Nuggets watch video of the Warriors’ shorthanded win over the Spurs to caution them it could still be a dangerous game. – 7:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No LeBron for Lakers, no KBD for Spurs. Let’s call it a wash. – 7:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said the Lakers are hopeful that LeBron can play at Houston (Wednesday); they’ll see how his knee feels tomorrow and go from there.
There was some expectation that LeBron could miss a few games after the initial diagnosis of the knee swelling. – 7:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James sitting out in San Antonio tonight with a sore left knee, hoping to rest up to play the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday. – 7:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on what he wants from Russell Westbrook tonight: “Be aggressive and make the right reads.” – 7:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said, “We’re hopeful,” that LeBron James can play for Lakers in Houston on Wednesday. – 7:04 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Frank Vogel confirms @Dave McMenamin report that LeBron James will be out due to soreness in the same knee that kept him out of five games earlier this season. – 7:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ knee: “The soreness today was significant enough to hold him out.” – 7:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is not playing for Lakers vs Spurs. per Vogel, knee sorness. – 7:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio due to knee soreness. – 7:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will not play tonight against the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. – 7:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Gregg Popovich on LeBron, discussing his evolution from early in his career where the jump shot wasn’t consistent, compared to where he is now:
“His game has been complete for a while.” – 6:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stray thought from the Spurs converting Devontae Cacok and Joe Wieskamp over the weekend: Both players were straight converted to one-year deals. No second year for either player.
That tells me the Spurs are likely all-in on creating the max cap space they can this summer. – 5:21 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with De’Aaron Fox (SAC), Brandon Ingram (NOP), Donovan Mitchell (UTA) and Ja Morant (MEM) pic.twitter.com/ZUvCdY7Zag – 3:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
