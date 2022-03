The Los Angeles Lakers (28-35) play against the San Antonio Spurs (24-40) at AT&T Center

The Los Angeles Lakers are spending $5,871,017 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,318,975 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday March 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Away TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S)

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!