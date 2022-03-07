LeBron James' knee injury significant enough to miss tonight's game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Another new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Talen Horton-Tucker entering for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/HMReHdYqPX – 8:01 PM
Another new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Talen Horton-Tucker entering for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/HMReHdYqPX – 8:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at San Antonio for the LeBron- and AD-less Lakers:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, THT and Howard – 8:01 PM
Starters at San Antonio for the LeBron- and AD-less Lakers:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, THT and Howard – 8:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Two days after 56-point game, LeBron out vs. Spurs with knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/07/two… – 7:34 PM
Two days after 56-point game, LeBron out vs. Spurs with knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/07/two… – 7:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No LeBron for Lakers, no KBD for Spurs. Let’s call it a wash. – 7:10 PM
No LeBron for Lakers, no KBD for Spurs. Let’s call it a wash. – 7:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said the Lakers are hopeful that LeBron can play at Houston (Wednesday); they’ll see how his knee feels tomorrow and go from there.
There was some expectation that LeBron could miss a few games after the initial diagnosis of the knee swelling. – 7:06 PM
Vogel said the Lakers are hopeful that LeBron can play at Houston (Wednesday); they’ll see how his knee feels tomorrow and go from there.
There was some expectation that LeBron could miss a few games after the initial diagnosis of the knee swelling. – 7:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James sitting out in San Antonio tonight with a sore left knee, hoping to rest up to play the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday. – 7:06 PM
LeBron James sitting out in San Antonio tonight with a sore left knee, hoping to rest up to play the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday. – 7:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said, “We’re hopeful,” that LeBron James can play for Lakers in Houston on Wednesday. – 7:04 PM
Vogel said, “We’re hopeful,” that LeBron James can play for Lakers in Houston on Wednesday. – 7:04 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Frank Vogel confirms @Dave McMenamin report that LeBron James will be out due to soreness in the same knee that kept him out of five games earlier this season. – 7:04 PM
Frank Vogel confirms @Dave McMenamin report that LeBron James will be out due to soreness in the same knee that kept him out of five games earlier this season. – 7:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ knee: “The soreness today was significant enough to hold him out.” – 7:03 PM
Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ knee: “The soreness today was significant enough to hold him out.” – 7:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is not playing for Lakers vs Spurs. per Vogel, knee sorness. – 7:03 PM
LeBron James is not playing for Lakers vs Spurs. per Vogel, knee sorness. – 7:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio due to knee soreness. – 7:02 PM
LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio due to knee soreness. – 7:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Gregg Popovich on LeBron, discussing his evolution from early in his career where the jump shot wasn’t consistent, compared to where he is now:
“His game has been complete for a while.” – 6:51 PM
Gregg Popovich on LeBron, discussing his evolution from early in his career where the jump shot wasn’t consistent, compared to where he is now:
“His game has been complete for a while.” – 6:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with De’Aaron Fox (SAC), Brandon Ingram (NOP), Donovan Mitchell (UTA) and Ja Morant (MEM) pic.twitter.com/ZUvCdY7Zag – 3:37 PM
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with De’Aaron Fox (SAC), Brandon Ingram (NOP), Donovan Mitchell (UTA) and Ja Morant (MEM) pic.twitter.com/ZUvCdY7Zag – 3:37 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James is upset about the lack of respect he still gets as a scorer.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-f… – 3:01 PM
LeBron James is upset about the lack of respect he still gets as a scorer.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-f… – 3:01 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Chris Paul vs Isiah Thomas
James Harden vs Reggie Miller
LeBron James vs Michael Jordan
Anthony Davis vs Karl Malone
Joel Embiid vs Shaq
Kevin Durant vs Larry Bird
Steph Curry vs Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
3-time NBA champ James Posey on his dream pick-up game: basketballnews.com/stories/going-… – 2:09 PM
Chris Paul vs Isiah Thomas
James Harden vs Reggie Miller
LeBron James vs Michael Jordan
Anthony Davis vs Karl Malone
Joel Embiid vs Shaq
Kevin Durant vs Larry Bird
Steph Curry vs Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
3-time NBA champ James Posey on his dream pick-up game: basketballnews.com/stories/going-… – 2:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After LeBron James dropped 56 points to serve the Warriors their fourth consecutive loss, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
After LeBron James dropped 56 points to serve the Warriors their fourth consecutive loss, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New pod! NBA Weekend Winners & Losers | Whoa Boy Box Scores! (Tatum, Jokic, LeBron, etc.)
📼: https://t.co/s4FmazxvcH
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/ORKBeY2CqF – 12:01 PM
New pod! NBA Weekend Winners & Losers | Whoa Boy Box Scores! (Tatum, Jokic, LeBron, etc.)
📼: https://t.co/s4FmazxvcH
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/ORKBeY2CqF – 12:01 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Using 538’s minute projections for full strength playoffs, the Celtics are currently projected as the best team in the East using LEBRON (just this season), the 2nd best team in the East using DRIP and DPM (behind the Bucks). See more here: bball-index.com/team-strength-… – 11:23 AM
Using 538’s minute projections for full strength playoffs, the Celtics are currently projected as the best team in the East using LEBRON (just this season), the 2nd best team in the East using DRIP and DPM (behind the Bucks). See more here: bball-index.com/team-strength-… – 11:23 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Evan Mobley last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 9-15 FG
Mobley is the first @Cleveland Cavaliers rookie to record at least 20p/15r in a game since LeBron James on Nov. 29, 2003. pic.twitter.com/lELtWVoVkk – 9:41 AM
Evan Mobley last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 9-15 FG
Mobley is the first @Cleveland Cavaliers rookie to record at least 20p/15r in a game since LeBron James on Nov. 29, 2003. pic.twitter.com/lELtWVoVkk – 9:41 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces presented by @UnderdogFantasy
• Jokic explodes to MVP lead
• Celtics resurrection
• Middleton just like old times
• LeBron Sat night
• Nets Defcon 2
• 1883 Finale
• Op. Eisenhammer
Taking your calls⬇️ twitter.com/i/spaces/1LyGB… – 12:45 AM
Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces presented by @UnderdogFantasy
• Jokic explodes to MVP lead
• Celtics resurrection
• Middleton just like old times
• LeBron Sat night
• Nets Defcon 2
• 1883 Finale
• Op. Eisenhammer
Taking your calls⬇️ twitter.com/i/spaces/1LyGB… – 12:45 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
There are amazing players around the league. It’s in a very good place with the post-Bron generation stepping up. But there is no one I’d rather have as my star than Nikola Jokic. Every game is a gift in Denver. Looking forward to the rest of this decade as a basketball fan. – 11:05 PM
There are amazing players around the league. It’s in a very good place with the post-Bron generation stepping up. But there is no one I’d rather have as my star than Nikola Jokic. Every game is a gift in Denver. Looking forward to the rest of this decade as a basketball fan. – 11:05 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Nikola Jokic is the first player to record a 40-point triple-double and 4 blocks in a game since LeBron James in 2010 vs the Nuggets.
LeBron also did this in OT. – 10:56 PM
Nikola Jokic is the first player to record a 40-point triple-double and 4 blocks in a game since LeBron James in 2010 vs the Nuggets.
LeBron also did this in OT. – 10:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Evan Mobley tonight:
20 PTS
17 REB
4 AST
3 BLK
9-15 FG
He is the first Cavs rookie with a 20/15 game since LeBron. pic.twitter.com/reZLzhXB5j – 10:07 PM
Evan Mobley tonight:
20 PTS
17 REB
4 AST
3 BLK
9-15 FG
He is the first Cavs rookie with a 20/15 game since LeBron. pic.twitter.com/reZLzhXB5j – 10:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After LeBron James dropped 56 points to serve the Warriors their fourth consecutive loss, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 PM
After LeBron James dropped 56 points to serve the Warriors their fourth consecutive loss, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The consistent year-by-year averages suggest LeBron James’ game is unchanging.
But that actually undersells the incremental changes he’s made as a shooter to put up similar numbers as well 10 years ago in a completely different way: ocregister.com/2022/03/06/ana… – 9:49 PM
The consistent year-by-year averages suggest LeBron James’ game is unchanging.
But that actually undersells the incremental changes he’s made as a shooter to put up similar numbers as well 10 years ago in a completely different way: ocregister.com/2022/03/06/ana… – 9:49 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Did Osman play for the Cavs during Lebron’s first stint?
I’m always surprised he is still on their roster when I see the Cavs. – 8:31 PM
Did Osman play for the Cavs during Lebron’s first stint?
I’m always surprised he is still on their roster when I see the Cavs. – 8:31 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will not play tonight against the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @mcten / March 7, 2022
James, who has missed 17 games this season because of various injuries and most recently sat out five games from late January through early February with swelling in his left knee, has no plans to shut his season down at any point, sources close to James told ESPN. James is committed to play out the season, wherever it goes. -via ESPN / March 2, 2022