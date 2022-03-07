Luka Doncic to return tonight after one-game absence

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:08 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jazz coach Quin Snyder on the #Mavs: “They’re really good, obviously. The way they’re playing right now, they’re as good as anybody in the NBA, and that’s obvious. You can point to what Luka (Doncic) does. It’s special the way that he scores, rebounds and play makes.” pic.twitter.com/xMOfXAenNC – 7:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rudy Gobert remains a game-time decision, per Quin Snyder. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is good to go after missing Saturday’s game. – 7:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is back tonight, but Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) is officially out, per Jason Kidd.
Mavs start No. 2 incoming for Spencer Dinwiddie tonight vs. Jazz. – 6:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber are playing for Dallas against the Jazz tonight – 6:55 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Injury updates from the Mavs for tonight’s big game vs Utah. Luka who missed Saturday w/ a toe sprain is probable, so is Maxi Kleber who was out the last 2 w/ a sore right ankle. Jalen Brunson is out (R foot contusion) & so is Frank Ntilikina (non-Covid illness). 730p tip, BSSW – 12:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
All signs point to Luka Dončić (left toe sprain) playing tonight for Dallas after a one-game absence but the Mavericks now list fellow starter Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) as out for the home date with Utah.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ
in just a moment at youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
* A splintless Bogey was on fire
* A mess in New Orleans
* Trends Monday
* Big one v. Dallas and Luka – 9:48 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
With Giannis, Embiid, Joker and Luka it will be a long time before an American born player wins MVP again. – 11:50 PM
