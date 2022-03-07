Nikola Vucevic out tonight

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
No Vooch, no chance. Not that they had one with him. #MurderSheWrote – 6:48 PM
No Vooch, no chance. Not that they had one with him. #MurderSheWrote – 6:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Normal starters for Sixers. Vooch out for Chicago tonight, Tristan Thompson starts at center. – 6:35 PM
Normal starters for Sixers. Vooch out for Chicago tonight, Tristan Thompson starts at center. – 6:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls with a major challenge tonight with their starting center Nikola Vucevic out against Joel Embiid. 5:45 pre @670TheScore – 6:33 PM
Bulls with a major challenge tonight with their starting center Nikola Vucevic out against Joel Embiid. 5:45 pre @670TheScore – 6:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Vucevic is out tonight, per the Bulls, after being a game-time decision with a hamstring issue.
Tristan Thompson will get the start and draw the assignment of attempting to slow down Joel Embiid. – 6:31 PM
Nikola Vucevic is out tonight, per the Bulls, after being a game-time decision with a hamstring issue.
Tristan Thompson will get the start and draw the assignment of attempting to slow down Joel Embiid. – 6:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) is out vs. Sixers, Bulls say. Starting five:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
Javonte Green
DeMar DeRozan
Tristan Thompson – 6:31 PM
Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) is out vs. Sixers, Bulls say. Starting five:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
Javonte Green
DeMar DeRozan
Tristan Thompson – 6:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Whether or not the Bulls have to face Joel Embiid without Vooch, Billy Donovan said the defensive plan is centered on disrupting every ball fed to him: “With him, it’s got to be a collective team effort. Nobody’s gonna be able to stop him one-on-one.” – 6:04 PM
Whether or not the Bulls have to face Joel Embiid without Vooch, Billy Donovan said the defensive plan is centered on disrupting every ball fed to him: “With him, it’s got to be a collective team effort. Nobody’s gonna be able to stop him one-on-one.” – 6:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch is still a game time decision with a hamstring injury. Billy Donovan says it will depend on how he warms up and how medical feels before tip. – 5:40 PM
Vooch is still a game time decision with a hamstring injury. Billy Donovan says it will depend on how he warms up and how medical feels before tip. – 5:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says Nikola Vucevic is a game-time decision with a hamstring. Says it isn’t a long-term issue, but will go through a pregame workout and see if he can go tonight against Philadelphia. – 5:34 PM
Billy Donovan says Nikola Vucevic is a game-time decision with a hamstring. Says it isn’t a long-term issue, but will go through a pregame workout and see if he can go tonight against Philadelphia. – 5:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Vucevic (hamstring) is a game-time decision. #Bulls – 5:34 PM
Donovan says Vucevic (hamstring) is a game-time decision. #Bulls – 5:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic (right hamstring tightness) is gametime decision vs. Sixers, per Billy Donovan – 5:34 PM
Nikola Vucevic (right hamstring tightness) is gametime decision vs. Sixers, per Billy Donovan – 5:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls at Philadelphia tonight. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 35.7 pts, 7.7 rebs, 4.0 asts and shooting 57% vs. Sixers this season.
Vucevic listed as questionable with sore hamstring. Probably more likely he plays, but we’ll see.
Sixers are 4-0 with Harden on the floor – 2:18 PM
#Bulls at Philadelphia tonight. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 35.7 pts, 7.7 rebs, 4.0 asts and shooting 57% vs. Sixers this season.
Vucevic listed as questionable with sore hamstring. Probably more likely he plays, but we’ll see.
Sixers are 4-0 with Harden on the floor – 2:18 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Injury report isn’t out yet but Nikola Vucevic didn’t practice today with hamstring tightness. He did do weightlifting work. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 6, 2022