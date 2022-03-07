Russell Westbrook's wife reveals she has been sent obscenities and death threats

The Los Angeles Lakers have been arguably the NBA’s most disappointing team relative to expectations entering the season. Los Angeles had title hopes coming into the season but have fallen short of that lofty goal, as they currently sit at 28-35, good for ninth place in the Western Conference. One of the more frustrating players on the Lakers has been guard Russell Westbrook, who was acquired via a trade this past offseason. Westbrook has often been booed by fans, which isn’t a surprising reaction considering the passion of some fans. However, sometimes, fans take it too far, which is exactly what happened with Westbrook and his family. Westbrook received some ‘death wishes’ from fans. The All-Star guard’s wife Nina sounded off on such fans with emotional messages on Twitter.
Frank Vogel on what he wants from Russell Westbrook tonight: “Be aggressive and make the right reads.” – 7:05 PM
The #Lakers may need to consider a last-resort option to move on from Russell Westbrook.
The discourse around whether Russell Westbrook should come off the bench seems to dance around the biggest question.
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss new reports of tension between Russell Westbrook and the Lakers, whether with his role, film session attitude, the assistant coach that got away, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
THE HIGHEST-PAID TRADED PLAYERS EVER
Russell Westbrook may be further sealing his fate with the #Lakers
Lakers’ Frank Vogel feeling push to demote Russell Westbrook from starting lineup
Russell Westbrook on his game tonight that included 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting, four assists, five fouls and five turnovers: “Just trying to find ways to be active. That’s about it.” – 12:10 AM
Russell Westbrook on LeBron James’ 56-point game pic.twitter.com/UbFmm0gFcq – 11:31 PM
LAL went up 119-112 with a ridiculous alley-oop dunk from LeBron (Monk pass), but then turned it over, unforced, on B2B possessions (Westbrook, then Anthony), with GSW scoring both times to get within 3 points.
Russell Westbrook is going to be in the closing lineup for this one. – 10:50 PM
“Look, I’m not saying the triangle would automatically fix Westbrook. I’m just saying, you never know until you try it.” AK pic.twitter.com/8TqgSsVE0C – 10:21 PM
6 of the 9 Lakers who played in the 1st half – Anthony, Monk, Bradley, Reaves, Johnson, Augustin – are on minimum salaried contracts
The Lakers open the quarter with Russell Westbrook essentially at the 3, with Augustin-Bradley in the backcourt. Let’s get weird, baby! AK – 9:13 PM
First quarter: Lakers 32, Warriors 25
That was the Lakers’ best first quarter post-All-Star break. They lived at the rim, scoring 18 paint points. This small-ball starting group works well together. LeBron James has 13 points. Russell Westbrook has 6 points. – 9:08 PM
I came into this season thinking that the absolute worst-case scenario for Russell Westbrook was that he’d be something resembling bubble Rondo, and if he was, this team would still be pretty good.
This Lakers roster is full of former stars who have effectively transitioned into role players. Dwight Howard. Carmelo Anthony. Rajon Rondo earlier on.
ESPN Sources: There’s an increasing push among many in the Lakers organization to demote nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, but so far coach Frank Vogel has resisted bringing him off the bench: es.pn/3sKJXe5 – 8:28 PM
Despite some questions about it, Russell Westbrook is in the Lakers starting lineup for tonight’s game vs the Warriors. – 8:01 PM
Report: Lakers got pushback from Westbrook on changing role, “impossible” he returns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/05/rep… – 8:00 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has passed Jeff Green for sixth on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list.
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin (@Dave McMenamin) joins The Woj Pod to discuss the Lakers’ freefall, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, much more. Plus, @Kendra Andrews on the Warriors and Draymond Green.
Raul Neto with his best Russell Westbrook impression from last season maintaining his dribble as he falls to the floor, nifty – 7:55 PM
After watching Reggie Jackson dance through Lakers defense for 36 points, Russell Westbrook said he is still trying to figure out his role which changes “every single night.” Asked if Russ off bench is possibility, Vogel says everything has been discussed espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:22 PM
Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina spoke about how ‘obscenities’ and ‘death wishes’ have been sent the way of she and her family. That is something that should never happen in the sports world, but unfortunately seems to be happening to the Westbrook family. Westbrook’s wife went on to speak about how she supports her husband through all the negativity he receives and that she hopes that the players who come after him don’t have to deal with what he has had to endure. -via Clutch Points / March 7, 2022
The coaching staff and Westbrook have had differing visions on how best to utilize the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player, and that has partly accounted for some tense moments between Vogel and Westbrook in the past several days, including during a Friday team film session, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / March 5, 2022