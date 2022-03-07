Zion Williamson back in New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has returned to the city after spending nearly two months in Portland rehabbing his injured foot away from the team, sources told ESPN on Saturday. Williamson, who fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the summer, is set to rejoin the team next week. Sources told ESPN that Williamson will not travel with the team initially, and with the Pelicans set for a quick two-game road trip to Denver and Memphis, Williamson will be back around the team when it returns to New Orleans.
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Seriously hope Zion actually does come back because Pels/ Lakers look to be on play-in collision course. Loser leaves town match. Imagine that. – 10:20 PM
Seriously hope Zion actually does come back because Pels/ Lakers look to be on play-in collision course. Loser leaves town match. Imagine that. – 10:20 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
My votes for #ArchMadness All-Tournament team:
Roman Penn, Drake
Tucker DeVries, Drake
Gaige Prim, Missouri State
Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State
Lucas Williamson, Loyola
Tournament MVP:
Lucas Williamson, Loyola – 4:28 PM
My votes for #ArchMadness All-Tournament team:
Roman Penn, Drake
Tucker DeVries, Drake
Gaige Prim, Missouri State
Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State
Lucas Williamson, Loyola
Tournament MVP:
Lucas Williamson, Loyola – 4:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson returning to New Orleans, will be around team as he continues rehab nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/05/zio… – 6:01 PM
Zion Williamson returning to New Orleans, will be around team as he continues rehab nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/05/zio… – 6:01 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Drew Valentine says it’s “a joke” that Lucas Williamson isn’t on the watch list for the Naismith College Defensive Player of the Year Award. – 5:55 PM
Drew Valentine says it’s “a joke” that Lucas Williamson isn’t on the watch list for the Naismith College Defensive Player of the Year Award. – 5:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
After weeks away from the Pelicans, Zion Williamson is expected to rejoin the team next week. The process of reintegrating him will be gradual, and he remains out indefinitely. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:55 PM
After weeks away from the Pelicans, Zion Williamson is expected to rejoin the team next week. The process of reintegrating him will be gradual, and he remains out indefinitely. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson flew back to Louisiana yesterday. He will not join the team on its upcoming road trip, a source said. He is working toward becoming fully weight-bearing on his right foot and is out indefinitely, as the team said earlier this week. – 12:35 PM
Zion Williamson flew back to Louisiana yesterday. He will not join the team on its upcoming road trip, a source said. He is working toward becoming fully weight-bearing on his right foot and is out indefinitely, as the team said earlier this week. – 12:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities.
Pelicans have won four in arow and currently hold the 10th seed out West. – 11:25 AM
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities.
Pelicans have won four in arow and currently hold the 10th seed out West. – 11:25 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans started the season 1-12. They’re about to be 26-24 since then. All without Zion. They have found a coach in Willie Green. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:03 PM
Pelicans started the season 1-12. They’re about to be 26-24 since then. All without Zion. They have found a coach in Willie Green. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Herb Jones almost recreated the Zion three pointer block in an actual NBA game. Instead he settles for just a really good block. And then gets the ally layup on the other end! – 9:34 PM
Herb Jones almost recreated the Zion three pointer block in an actual NBA game. Instead he settles for just a really good block. And then gets the ally layup on the other end! – 9:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/6pam1BWm0c – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/6pam1BWm0c – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/bW1Sd0GJJe – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/bW1Sd0GJJe – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/ExyTR7XBmi – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/ExyTR7XBmi – 11:30 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
An accurate list of guys who can return and help?
Simmons-Nets, Caruso/Williams/Ball-Bulls, OG/Van Vleet-Raps, Davis-Lakers, PG/Kawhi-Clippers, Paul-Suns, Lowry/Tucker/Butler-Heat, Zion-Pels, Lopez/Connaughton-Bucks, Green/Wiseman-Warriors, Murray/MPJ-Nuggets, Collins-Hawks – 9:28 AM
An accurate list of guys who can return and help?
Simmons-Nets, Caruso/Williams/Ball-Bulls, OG/Van Vleet-Raps, Davis-Lakers, PG/Kawhi-Clippers, Paul-Suns, Lowry/Tucker/Butler-Heat, Zion-Pels, Lopez/Connaughton-Bucks, Green/Wiseman-Warriors, Murray/MPJ-Nuggets, Collins-Hawks – 9:28 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/hZZL1tS5JY – 9:21 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/hZZL1tS5JY – 9:21 AM
More on this storyline
While he remains out indefinitely, he is now set to take the next step in his rehab process around the team, sources said. Williamson has not progressed to the point where he can even play one-on-0 yet but will work toward that under the supervision of the Pelicans’ strength and training staff. -via ESPN / March 7, 2022
Andrew Lopez: The initial plan for Zion Williamson upon his return to New Orleans is to remain back while the team travels as he continues his rehab at the team facility, sources tell ESPN. But he will be around the team when they are in the city. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 5, 2022
Shams Charania: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and @Will Guillory. Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities. Pelicans have won four straight games and are in playoff race. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 5, 2022