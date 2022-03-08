Bucks vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (40-25) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-44) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 8, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 76, Oklahoma City Thunder 65 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting us started ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/Oid8F3UCRm – 8:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jordan excited to start tonight.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/wqksOb86fG – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris hit 40+ points for the 5th time in his career on Sunday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/hHcN1NcSOc – 7:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NBA teams with the greatest % chance to win the title, according to ESPN’s BPI:
1. Phoenix – 17.0%
2. Boston – 14.2%
3. Miami – 13.8%
4. Denver – 10.0%
5. Milwaukee – 8.9%
6. Philadelphia – 7.4%
7. Utah – 5.4%
8. Dallas – 5.0% – 7:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver’s odds of avoiding the play-in tournament are good. They have a balanced schedule over the last 17 games & a 3-loss lead on the Timberwolves.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee never trailed in their 96-89 win over the Thunder on Nov. 19, 2021.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Oklahoma City announced that Lu Dort had season ending surgery to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder.
Dort has a $1.9M team option for 2022-23.
He will become a RFA if the option is declined.
If the option is picked up, he is eligible for a 4 year $58M extension. – 6:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault is holding the starters because Isaiah Roby is a game-time decision.
If Roby plays, he will start. – 6:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort is out for the year with a torn labrum.
Ty Jerome is out for the year with a sports hernia.
Mike Muscala is out for the year with an ankle injury.
All three underwent successful surgery today.
Looking forward to seeing them play with Jabari Smith Jr. next year. – 6:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Update
🔗 | https://t.co/LdiiwZtZ9Z pic.twitter.com/6rBcG9qirF – 6:25 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One player on the injury report for tomorrow in MIL:
Kevin Huerter (left shoulder soreness) is probable. – 6:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Ready to keep it rolling in OKC.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/YqjaUbu5Vo – 6:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee:
Kevin Huerter (left shoulder soreness) is probable. – 6:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee:
Kevin Huerter (left shoulder soreness) is probable. – 6:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks record more or less than 10.5 offensive rebounds tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 4:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
On #InternationalWomensDay we celebrate all the amazing women who work in all facets of our organization.
Today and every day we honor your contributions. pic.twitter.com/vga7FqAXUQ – 3:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1970, the @Boston Celtics John Havlicek scored 43 points in a loss to the Bucks, matching his career high.
He and Kevin Garnett are the only players in NBA history to score at least 25,000 points without recording a 50-point game (Havlicek had one in the postseason). pic.twitter.com/4vCgdZxSEo – 2:01 PM
