Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (37-27) play against the Indiana Pacers (44-44) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 8, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 26, Indiana Pacers 22 (Q1 00:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte with an and-1, but he gets up grimacing. Something to keep an eye on. #Pacers – 7:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tough baskets are normal for @Lamar Stevens 🐶 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/psR0XdA04R – 7:34 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs G Rajon Rondo returns after missing last 5 games with sprained big toe. Enters at 5:18 in first quarter – 7:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo checks in at the 5:18 mark. His first action since the post-break opener in Detroit. Saw someone sitting courtside with a Kentucky Rondo jersey. – 7:26 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Pacers have turned the ball over six times here so far in the first quarter, and the #Cavs have turned those into 10 points. Cavs lead 18-10 halfway through the first. – 7:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Capitalizing on the opportunity 😏
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/uHjSaUmdNs – 7:25 PM
Capitalizing on the opportunity 😏
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I don’t think the Pacers are going to score 47 in the first quarter tonight. Might not even do it in the first half. – 7:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After conversations the last few days, there’ll be some matchups #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff will be comfortable using Evan Mobley at 5. But perhaps not all of them. Tonight, against young, slender Isaiah Jackson is a great matchup. Jackson can’t exploit Mobley not being overly bulky – 7:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Alley-oopin’ early in Indy 🤩
@Darius Garland ↗️ @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/n2AIC9CIII – 7:20 PM
Alley-oopin’ early in Indy 🤩
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson with his second foul. He’s getting subbed for Goga Bitadze. #Cavs up 8-2 on the #Pacers early. – 7:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Good to see Nancy Leonard back in her usual spot at Pacers games, row 3 behind the team bench, after a recent health concern. – 7:17 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs starting Dean Wade, keeping Kevin Love in his sixth man role against Pacers – 7:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert is out tonight for the Cavs, but he got a workout in pregame and talked with members of the Pacers — including these two interns pic.twitter.com/6snbFf8KkH – 7:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s starters ⬇️
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/NFhYVXjyw1 – 6:40 PM
tonight’s starters ⬇️
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Pacers: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 6:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Your #CavsPacers Starting Five! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mXNDBRNSoD – 6:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mood 😛
@Rajon Rondo is ACTIVE tonight for #CavsPacers! pic.twitter.com/uy5MqaTjAq – 6:23 PM
Mood 😛
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
More from J.B. Bickerstaff on Jarrett Allen:
“Once we get a little more clarity when a longer-term decision has been made, then you’ve got to put a plan in place for Jarrett …” pic.twitter.com/g1omb9Pk0L – 6:13 PM
More from J.B. Bickerstaff on Jarrett Allen:
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo gave the thumbs up to the training staff after his pregame workout. He is good to go for tonight. – 6:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland (1/2):
Chris Duarte – Available (left big toe)
Goga Bitadze – Available (sore right foot)
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland (1/2):
Chris Duarte – Available (left big toe)
Goga Bitadze – Available (sore right foot)
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
A piece of good #Cavs news. Rajon Rondo is active this evening vs. Indy. – 6:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said he is still unsure if Jarrett Allen will be back before the end of the regular season. Allen is not with the team in Indy, but Bickerstaff said they spoke today.
“He’s disappointed. He really cherishes being a part of this team.” – 6:01 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said he is still unsure if Jarrett Allen will be back before the end of the regular season. Allen is not with the team in Indy, but Bickerstaff said they spoke today.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade will enter the starting lineup tonight against Pacers for injured center Jarrett Allen, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Rookie Evan Mobley will play center. – 5:58 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson is actually OUT tonight, per source. Late scratch due to an ankle sprain. #Pacers – 5:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Rajon Rondo will go through his pregame workout “and see how everything goes.” He was listed as questionable with a toe sprain. – 5:46 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he doesn’t know if Jarrett Allen (fractured left middle finger) will return before the regular season ends. Allen is not with the Cavs on their three-game trip that opens tonight in Indiana. – 5:40 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rajon Rondo is a game-time decision, per #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Former #Pacers starter Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen are already OUT. – 5:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle opened his pre-game availability on #InternationalWomensDay by naming all the women who contribute to the team. About a dozen names in all. – 5:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte (left big toe), Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are all available for tonight’s game, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson, Chris Duarte and Goga Bitadze are IN tonight, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte and Lance Stephenson are available tonight vs Cavs. – 5:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
LANCE JERSEYS ARE OFFICIALLY ON SALE 🚨
rep No. 6 ⤵️
https://t.co/RKjvzgWVzZ pic.twitter.com/HGcYdUhYOw – 5:13 PM
LANCE JERSEYS ARE OFFICIALLY ON SALE 🚨
rep No. 6 ⤵️
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/aJC5tF46h6 – 5:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Nate Duncan
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After Wednesday’s game against the #1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, the Bulls get their third look at Cavs big man Evan Mobley- taken 3rd from USC-he reminds me so much of Chris Bosh. The following Monday-Davion Mitchell of the KIngs. Great rookie class. Who is ROY for 21-22 ? – 4:56 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Raul Neto, who sprained his left ankle during Sunday’s win over the Pacers, was a full participant in the Wizards’ practice this afternoon in Los Angeles, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 4:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Win up to $10,000 in tonight’s latest edition of Cavs Pick ‘Em, presented by @FuboSportsbook!
MAKE YOUR FREE PICKS: https://t.co/qrR6uIfSZa pic.twitter.com/QUIcaU7cey – 4:15 PM
Win up to $10,000 in tonight’s latest edition of Cavs Pick ‘Em, presented by @FuboSportsbook!
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/QpukC9TlR4 – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Danny Leroux
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/X8CnTsIbHe – 3:53 PM
Get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code 2KINPACERS.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Goin’ for the season sweep!
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/Qfd4OEstRm – 3:00 PM
Goin’ for the season sweep!
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/Cq74Oq3zgk – 3:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Nate Duncan
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/WwEeIJvSY5 – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Danny Leroux
