Clippers vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (34-32) play against the Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 8, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 21, Golden State Warriors 21 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Game tied at 21-21. Golden State is 0-for-6 from 3, with Klay Thompson accounting for four of those misses. – 10:42 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The guys in the seats right next to the Warriors bench just unfurled a Ukrainian flag – 10:41 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Did Bjelica ask for the Bogut at the salon or is this more of a darwinian thing? – 10:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry commits a turnover out of the double team, bangs into Nic Batum while scuffling for the ball and comes up limping. Comes out with 2:37 left in the first. This after Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Steph likely to play full first/third quarters – 10:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The steal. The flush.
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/vzQWfC2LMW – 10:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is so bad lol…
Score is tied at 16, and it feels like -16 with 2:37 left in first quarter.
Nicolas Batum has 8 points, already his most in 7 games. His teammates have missed 11 of 13 shots.
Golden State (35% FGs) has missed all 4 3s, has one pair of FTs, and 4 turnovers – 10:35 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry with a slight limp heading to the bench after what looked like a tweak of his ankle – 10:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph walked over to Kerr, they’ve got a clipboard. Andre walked over to Poole. – 10:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Coming in hot 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/WFsnp1Kbyb – 10:33 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Tonight’s Curry Flow 9 for @Stephen Curry! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/b7iV67jcxi – 10:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
On TNT, @Chris Haynes says still no timeline being offered by the Clippers on Kawhi and PG’s progress. Added Ty Lue told him he wouldn’t feel all that comfortable playing them in the postseason if they can’t ramp up in the regular season. – 10:31 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
TNT’s Chris Haynes says the Clippers are “being cautious and still aren’t issuing a timetable.” (My feed came back in the middle of his thought, though?!)
Seems like Ty Lue is ready to rule PG and Kawhi out of the playoffs if they can’t go in the regular season. – 10:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Will Ferrell, er, Jackie Moon came out to help Klay Thompson warm up (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/08/wil… – 10:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 11-10 in Golden State, but we’re coming up on a five-minute field goal drought for the Clippers. Both teams off to rough offensive starts, as Warriors have missed 12 of first 17 shots. – 10:25 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
I don’t care how many Klay misses. He’s more than earned the right to shoot through this. – 10:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
this possession >>>>
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/XkFIwPA40T – 10:24 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry honors his daughters Riley & Ryan in the “Girl Dad” Curry 9 Flows on #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/VLzDv2qWZq – 10:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wholesome bday buckets 💙
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/rr9haWGbGq – 10:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Player
Coach
Owner
The Flint Tropics own, Jackie Moon pic.twitter.com/u2G2AZQmQJ – 10:11 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kawhi Leonard is back working out pre-game in the @NewBalanceHoops Kawhi Two 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3S4ASygCkn – 10:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ready to roll. 💪
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Acy8YxAzF6 – 9:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry expects Thursday’s game to resemble what Kevin Durant dealt with going back to OKC and LeBron James returning to Cleveland after signing with the Heat. – 9:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry said he had 20 people here tonight. Said it’s funny because it marked his third time here this season because of the trade. – 9:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry called Kyrie Irving’s performance special: “We needed *that* Kyrie.” – 9:54 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/rv4ybg4oM2 – 9:46 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight in SF:
LAC (34-32)
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
GSW (43-22)
Moses Moody
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 9:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Puttin’ in that pregame work.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/IESLBxszYI – 9:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Mikal Bridges Young Kawhi spider man meme and i won’t hear anything else about it – 9:32 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
$5.99 on Clippers store… couldn’t pass it up pic.twitter.com/gds9U4Hx5v – 9:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Athletic draft guru @Sam Vecenie rated Tre Mann’s floater as the best in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Mann is 3 for 3 on floaters tonight. – 9:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Flint Tropics can’t guard the Dubs 😎
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/pLFXm3RcQ7 – 9:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sure, Kawhi Leonard was here earlier, but now Jackie Moon is warming up… pic.twitter.com/JPtTXfItl6 – 9:15 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are on the court with Jackie Moon! pic.twitter.com/vrznJFiUEb – 9:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Extremely weird pregame scene in SF — Will Ferrell, as Jackie Moon, is warming up with Klay Thompson and Alex Rodriguez is watching pic.twitter.com/zJj5Ggan2r – 9:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving has 42 points and 9 threes in Charlotte. For those wondering, Klay Thompson holds the NBA record at 14, and Zach LaVine and Steph Curry are tied for 2nd at 13. – 9:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The need to know for tonight’s meeting.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:00 PM
The need to know for tonight’s meeting.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins warming up. pic.twitter.com/sy7nF2k3xj – 8:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Between Tre Mann and Josh Giddey, the Thunder have two of the most exciting rookies in the 2021 class. – 8:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Corner sighting 🎯
@oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/yuzcJkZhFo – 8:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked if Kawhi Leonard has been cleared to practice against any sort of contact, Ty Lue said no. He had no other update on Leonard’s recovery. – 8:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about Kawhi Leonard working out before the game, Ty Lue says no new update on Leonard. When asked if Leonard has been cleared for any contact, Lue said no. – 8:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“Looks like it” Kerr said regarding the March 14 date Draymond announced for his return. Kerr said Draymond will scrimmage tomorrow. No return date yet for Andre. – 8:34 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Asked whether he expects Andre Iguodala to return soon, Steve Kerr said, “Yeah, he’s doing well.” – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said there is no target date for Andre Iguodala’s return, but it’ll be soon: “Yeah. He’s doing well.” – 8:30 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II had an MRI on his left knee that has kept him out the last three games (including tonight). Scans came back clear, so there is not too much concern. – 8:30 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kerr, in short, on one particular rotation pattern: Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole will see a lot of time together. – 8:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Serge Ibaka with a really nice Loud City ovation.
Air Congo was a fan favorite in OKC.
And he’s arguably the biggest reason why the Thunder have SGA, Tre Mann and all those Clippers draft picks. – 8:29 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said the training staff told him the MRI on GP2’s knee is “clear” when @Kendra Andrews asked what’s the concern level. GP2 misses his third game tonight. – 8:28 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that Draymond will scrimmage tomorrow and that March 14th is the goal for his return. Kerr also says that James Wiseman will play in at least the two G League games this weekend, but there’s no target date for him to be active for the Warriors. – 8:28 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr says Moses Moody had been “lighting it up” during practice. So him being more aggressive and his improvement wasn’t overly shocking. – 8:27 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on GPII’s injured knee: “Not a huge concern, but obviously we want to get him right. We don’t want to have any setbacks.” – 8:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Steph Curry
Moses Moody
Klay Thomspon
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 8:26 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Moses Moody will start tonight against the Clippers.
#DubNation – 8:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green will scrimmage tomorrow. Steve Kerr confirms that March 14th has been “pinpointed” for his return. James Wiseman will get at least these two G-League games. Warriors haven’t committed to any after, but want to get him chunk minutes down there. Kerr mentioned 20-25. – 8:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Clippers
Steph Curry
Moses Moody
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 8:25 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman playing in the G League: “We’re just committing to the first two games, then we’ll go from there.” – 8:24 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the James Wiseman update: ‘Just committing to the first two (G League) games.’ Will reevaluate next week. Don’t be surprised if he’s in the NBA in the next 10 days – 8:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will scrimmage tomorrow with the Warriors. – 8:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann took an awkward fall and is favoring his left ankle. He’s headed to the locker room. – 8:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Wiseman to play two G-League games as he nears Warriors return nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/08/jam… – 8:17 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Everyone has to take some blame for that awful first half. Silly fullcourt passes trying to get it all back in one possession. Atrocious defense. Cold offense. Gotta make some better adjustments to ensure guys like Kyrie, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond don’t get free passes. – 8:14 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kawhi Leonard is out on the court at Chase Center getting some shots up. pic.twitter.com/hgbZORRPf9 – 8:06 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kawhi Leonard is looking good while getting shots up before the Clippers and Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/LHLThcX1vE – 8:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kawhi Leonard out on the court a couple hours before tip in SF going through a shooting routine. Playoffs five weeks away. pic.twitter.com/P871PHfR40 – 7:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
It’s really target practice for Seth Curry when he’s wide open. That thing is going in. – 7:57 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Clippers pic.twitter.com/IvdrefkWiy – 7:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Three former Duke teammates on the court to start the game. Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Mason Plumlee all played together. – 7:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton (ankle) and Bones Hyland (knee soreness) are both questionable tomorrow at Kings. Hyland left last night’s win over the Warriors in the third quarter and didn’t return to the bench. – 6:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Charlotte: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 6:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation, did you know that @Reggie Jackson‘s favorite snack is a PB&J?
During the Clippers’ home game tomorrow, Reggie’s PB&J Bites will be passed out every time he’s at the free-throw line. Here’s what YOU do:
1️⃣ Chant “Reggie”
2️⃣ Catch PB&J Bites
3️⃣ Unwrap & Enjoy pic.twitter.com/5CBwdwXl1G – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond are your Nets starters tonight against the Hornets. – 6:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Charlottes’s own Seth Curry is a popular man back home. pic.twitter.com/aSWmJhCXVr – 6:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman is cleared for two G-League games, which means he’s physically cleared for his NBA return, once he shakes off the cobwebs. Quick story. theathletic.com/news/warriors-… – 5:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Step closer for James Wiseman to return to Warriors. pic.twitter.com/utFFH0g25a – 5:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ James Wiseman to play for Santa Cruz in first game in 11 months
https://t.co/2pI8nN8Unb pic.twitter.com/8tTjm2P39f – 5:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on James Wiseman playing in two upcoming G League games — his first game action since April 2021: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors center James Wiseman cleared to play G-League games as injury return looms
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 4:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors’ injury report for tonight vs Clippers: Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and James Wiseman all out. – 4:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Out for the Warriors tonight: Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green, James Wiseman. Everyone else available. Third straight missed game for Payton with a left knee issue. – 4:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📸 | Frames from shootaround.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/F4dfe6zV9X – 4:30 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
More good news for the Warriors: James Wiseman has been cleared to play for the team’s G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz on Thursday and Sunday after missing the last 65 games because of surgery to repair a right meniscal tear. – 4:26 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No official timeline for Wiseman’s return, but whispers since AS break pointed toward March 12-20 homestand. – 4:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman is set to play with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday in Stockton and Sunday at Chase Center. This is the first time Golden State has ever had a big-name player play games in the G League on a rehab assignment. – 4:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say center James Wiseman will play for G-League Santa Cruz on Thursday and Sunday. – 4:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Wiseman has been cleared for the next step of his rehab process. He will play in two G League games with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday and Sunday (at Chase Center), team says. – 4:22 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say center James Wiseman has been cleared to progress to the next stage of his rehabilitation. Wiseman will play in a pair of upcoming Santa Cruz Warriors games—at Stockton on Thursday and against the G League Ignite at Chase Center on Sunday. – 4:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Big news from the Warriors: James Wiseman will play for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday and Sunday this week. I’ve previously been told that once he’s physically cleared for G-League, he’s cleared for NBA action, whenever team seems him ready. – 4:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say James Wiseman will play two G League games in the next stage of his recovery as he moves closer to his season debut.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
James Wiseman update from Warriors: Set to play with G League Sea Dubs Thursday in Stockton and Sunday at Chase Center. – 4:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman will play a pair of GLeague games on Thursday and Sunday. Per the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/lUX5grtcjj – 4:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors say James Wiseman has been cleared to play in two Santa Cruz NBA G League games Thursday and Sunday as part of return process. – 4:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
James Wiseman has been cleared to progress to the next stage of his rehabilitation.
He will play in a pair of upcoming Santa Cruz Warriors games—at Stockton on Thursday and against the G League Ignite at Chase Center on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/vtCqFgsBzs – 4:20 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Kelenna Azubuike pic.twitter.com/XDgmTuTeTs – 4:17 PM
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Draymond coming back soon, Zion’s extension options, and then we went deep on all the picks owned and owed in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Draft. We broke down the protections & projections for all 30!
youtu.be/5rXcDFo3MLA – 4:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green set a target date for his long-awaited return to the court. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/07/war… – 4:01 PM
