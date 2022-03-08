Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 8, 2022- by

By |

The Los Angeles Clippers (34-32) play against the Golden State Warriors (43-22) at Chase Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,929,542 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $4,162,343 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 8, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: AM 570 LA Sports

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CJ Holmes
@CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Moses Moody sparkles in a star-free loss in Denver
https://t.co/sWe8FxJbEc pic.twitter.com/xrEF7IX4Gm3:37 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home