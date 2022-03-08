Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers (34-32) play against the Golden State Warriors (43-22) at Chase Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,929,542 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $4,162,343 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 8, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: AM 570 LA Sports

