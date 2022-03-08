Devin Booker back on Wednesday?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources: All-Star Devin Booker expected in Miami as #Suns face #Heat on Wednesday azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I asked Monty Williams about what the conversations have been like with Devin Booker and Chris Paul from afar, and while they obviously want to get back ASAP, they’re liking the confidence they’re seeing from the other guys: pic.twitter.com/rHXz2U5wnL – 6:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
I’m no @sepinwall … but this week’s Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza digs into All-NBA voting particulars AND reviews the maiden episode of HBO’s Winning Time … assessing the credibility it has already lost by straying so far from the history book: marcstein.substack.com/p/winning-time… – 4:48 PM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
My 1998 book Blood On The Horns, about the Bulls Last Dance season, was published in Poland recently and was named sports book of the year for translations there. Thanks to SQN, my Polish publisher. pic.twitter.com/5bxQKs9HT0 – 4:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers announce all vaccine, testing and masking requirements will be lifted on March 12. Eric Clapton is now free to book a concert at the Rose Garden. – 12:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have no new additions to #NBA health and safety protocols as Devin Booker remains the only one in it right now. pic.twitter.com/UYYqT8zVoQ – 11:41 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker, Cam Johnson remain out as #Suns face #Magic, #Heat in road back-to-back azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:12 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
“He had 46 – that’s basically 50 in my book,” Quickley on Julius Randle. – 1:52 AM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Looking forward to the next “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book signing event Friday, March 18 from 5-7 p.m. at The Cooler Restaurant & Bar in Eugene. @Portland Trail Blazers fans visit proprietor Garrett Hartung’s establishment, hear a talk and buy a book about a beloved Blazer. pic.twitter.com/9ukpaUbyYR – 1:51 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Every Scott Foster jump ball is essentially a Choose Your Own Adventure book. – 9:24 PM
There is no official word from the Suns that Booker has cleared the league’s health and safety protocols. Booker has missed Phoenix’s last three games in protocols and wasn’t with the team in Orlando for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Magic. -via Arizona Republic / March 8, 2022
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker (health and safety protocols) and Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) remain out for the Suns tomorrow against the Magic. No changes to the injury report. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / March 7, 2022
Duane Rankin: Devin Booker (protocols) OUT for tomorrow’s game at #Bucks. Didn’t travel with team. Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) OUT as well. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 5, 2022