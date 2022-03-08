Doc Rivers thinks Ben Simmons deserves a tribute video in Philly

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Nets G Ben Simmons deserves a tribute video on Thursday 76ers coach Doc Rivers tells @BallySports .
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Does Ben Simmons deserve a tribute video in his return on Thursday? Doc Rivers believes he does. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/07/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:47 AM
Does Ben Simmons deserve a tribute video in his return on Thursday? Doc Rivers believes he does. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/07/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:47 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers when asked if Ben Simmons should receive a tribute video Thursday: “Yeah I do, actually. Ben did a lot of good things here. It didn’t end well, right? Just like marriages and all kinds of other things don’t end well… – 10:01 PM
Doc Rivers when asked if Ben Simmons should receive a tribute video Thursday: “Yeah I do, actually. Ben did a lot of good things here. It didn’t end well, right? Just like marriages and all kinds of other things don’t end well… – 10:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says he thinks there should be a tribute video for Ben Simmons on Thursday against the #Nets. – 9:47 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says he thinks there should be a tribute video for Ben Simmons on Thursday against the #Nets. – 9:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on still having room for improvement despite beating the #Bulls: pic.twitter.com/VJjO5qwiUF – 9:46 PM
#Sixers Doc Rivers on still having room for improvement despite beating the #Bulls: pic.twitter.com/VJjO5qwiUF – 9:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says he gave Isaiah Joe backup wing minutes because he’s been working so hard. – 9:44 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says he gave Isaiah Joe backup wing minutes because he’s been working so hard. – 9:44 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I thought Tobias was individually was as good as you could be on DeRozan.’ – 9:43 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I thought Tobias was individually was as good as you could be on DeRozan.’ – 9:43 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid (43 points): ‘He just got it in rhythm. I didn’t think we forced it.’ – 9:42 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid (43 points): ‘He just got it in rhythm. I didn’t think we forced it.’ – 9:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what he expects from DeAndre Jordan tonight: pic.twitter.com/cSctF7QRGD – 5:19 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what he expects from DeAndre Jordan tonight: pic.twitter.com/cSctF7QRGD – 5:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets just officially ruled out Ben Simmons for Tuesday’s trip to Charlotte, with the formal scratch for Thursday in Philadelphia to come.
The Cavs, meanwhile, say there is no timetable for Jarrett Allen’s return from a left quad contusion and fractured left middle finger. – 4:04 PM
The Nets just officially ruled out Ben Simmons for Tuesday’s trip to Charlotte, with the formal scratch for Thursday in Philadelphia to come.
The Cavs, meanwhile, say there is no timetable for Jarrett Allen’s return from a left quad contusion and fractured left middle finger. – 4:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons will sit on Nets bench vs. 76ers in Philadelphia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/07/rep… – 1:23 PM
Report: Ben Simmons will sit on Nets bench vs. 76ers in Philadelphia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/07/rep… – 1:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
DeAndre Jordan on reuniting with Doc Rivers: “He’s the best coach I’ve ever had, he’s more than a coach to me … when a new player comes to a team, it’s always everybody trying to get them to feel acclimated, but with Doc, he’s gonna curse me out like I’ve been here all season” – 1:00 PM
DeAndre Jordan on reuniting with Doc Rivers: “He’s the best coach I’ve ever had, he’s more than a coach to me … when a new player comes to a team, it’s always everybody trying to get them to feel acclimated, but with Doc, he’s gonna curse me out like I’ve been here all season” – 1:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
DeAndre Jordan on reuniting with Doc Rivers with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“I love Doc. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had. He’s more than a coach to me. Doc and I have a relationship that’s great.” – 11:21 AM
DeAndre Jordan on reuniting with Doc Rivers with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“I love Doc. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had. He’s more than a coach to me. Doc and I have a relationship that’s great.” – 11:21 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday’s Nets-76ers – but is expected to make the return trip to Philadelphia and join team on bench inside Wells Fargo Center, sources say. More: pic.twitter.com/3orGREnaX8 – 8:56 AM
Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday’s Nets-76ers – but is expected to make the return trip to Philadelphia and join team on bench inside Wells Fargo Center, sources say. More: pic.twitter.com/3orGREnaX8 – 8:56 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story from Boston is up. The Nets fell to Boston in a game where they could have really used Ben Simmons. His status remains unknown while the clock continues to tick and the team continues to drop in the standings: theathletic.com/3166330/2022/0… – 7:01 PM
Tonight’s story from Boston is up. The Nets fell to Boston in a game where they could have really used Ben Simmons. His status remains unknown while the clock continues to tick and the team continues to drop in the standings: theathletic.com/3166330/2022/0… – 7:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – March 6, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Brooklyn: Joe Harris, Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/wt2UBm0cXt – 12:36 PM
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – March 6, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Brooklyn: Joe Harris, Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/wt2UBm0cXt – 12:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets hope Ben Simmons will start ramp-up this week, expect him to join team later on current road trip
https://t.co/4ZHEeRGotN pic.twitter.com/UgZ3mwV44h – 12:23 PM
Nets hope Ben Simmons will start ramp-up this week, expect him to join team later on current road trip
https://t.co/4ZHEeRGotN pic.twitter.com/UgZ3mwV44h – 12:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash admits it might be tricky getting Ben Simmons, a unique player, to fit without a ton of time. But because of all the things Ben does well, Nash doesn’t think it will be an overly mechanical process with square pegs and round holes.
#Netsworld pic.twitter.com/TFByi4M7Ty – 12:11 PM
Steve Nash admits it might be tricky getting Ben Simmons, a unique player, to fit without a ton of time. But because of all the things Ben does well, Nash doesn’t think it will be an overly mechanical process with square pegs and round holes.
#Netsworld pic.twitter.com/TFByi4M7Ty – 12:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons isn’t currently on the trip with the #Nets but will join them. Wouldn’t comment on whether Simmons is still on track to practice by the end of this coming week. – 11:37 AM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons isn’t currently on the trip with the #Nets but will join them. Wouldn’t comment on whether Simmons is still on track to practice by the end of this coming week. – 11:37 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is not with the team yet, he’ll join them on this trip eventually. Says what he’ll need to do to get back to high intensity practice is up to his performance staff. – 11:37 AM
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is not with the team yet, he’ll join them on this trip eventually. Says what he’ll need to do to get back to high intensity practice is up to his performance staff. – 11:37 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons isn’t with the Nets in Boston, but will join them on this road trip, which ends in Philly. – 11:37 AM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons isn’t with the Nets in Boston, but will join them on this road trip, which ends in Philly. – 11:37 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“I would say time’s definitely not on our side, but we’re here and this is what we have, this is what we’re dealing with.”
18 games left. Kyrie can only play in 7. No clue when Ben Simmons will play & Joe is out for the season.
The goal stays the same.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:13 PM
“I would say time’s definitely not on our side, but we’re here and this is what we have, this is what we’re dealing with.”
18 games left. Kyrie can only play in 7. No clue when Ben Simmons will play & Joe is out for the season.
The goal stays the same.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills has some ideas as to how Ben Simmons will fit into Brooklyn’s offense.
Mills gave a comprehensive update on Simmons, whom he is guiding from the bench during games.
“A bare minimum Ben Simmons makes this team a whole lot better.” #NetsWorld
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:56 PM
Patty Mills has some ideas as to how Ben Simmons will fit into Brooklyn’s offense.
Mills gave a comprehensive update on Simmons, whom he is guiding from the bench during games.
“A bare minimum Ben Simmons makes this team a whole lot better.” #NetsWorld
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons getting a couple shots up after practice. pic.twitter.com/n0NkCTmRUd – 1:15 PM
Ben Simmons getting a couple shots up after practice. pic.twitter.com/n0NkCTmRUd – 1:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons doing some shooting work after Nets practice pic.twitter.com/eiqbru4UHt – 1:13 PM
Ben Simmons doing some shooting work after Nets practice pic.twitter.com/eiqbru4UHt – 1:13 PM
More on this storyline
Speaking of Embiid, he took a shot at former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo, referencing a series of burner accounts on Twitter that criticised him and former teammate Markelle Fultz. “I’ve been through a lot, whether you’re talking about GMs using burner accounts, talking trash on their players,” he said, talking about keeping the culture strong in the group. -via FOXSports.com / March 3, 2022
The more he spoke, the more it sounded as if Tobias Harris had accepted that playing with James Harden has altered his role. After missing 13 of 18 shots in Harden’s first two games with the 76ers, Harris spoke about getting fewer shots and not playing the role he is accustomed to. But instead of complaining, the standout power forward said his job is to do whatever is needed from him. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 1, 2022
“Everyone has this notion of you’ve got to score this many points or that,” Harris said. “I get it, but at the end of the day like I said, I’m a winner and I [contribute] to winning basketball. If that is me taking 15 shots, if that’s me taking eight shots, it is what it is. As long as we’re winning basketball games, that’s what the name of the game is about. “A lot of people don’t like to hear that, but that’s the predicament we’re in now. We have a lot of firepower, especially with James and Joel on the team.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 1, 2022