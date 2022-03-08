Goran Dragic on Ben Simmons returning to Philadelphia: 'It's probably not going to be pleasant'

Veteran Nets guard Goran Dragic knows the atmosphere in Philadelphia will likely be intense, but he said he doesn’t think Simmons will have an issue with it. “It’s probably not going to be pleasant,” Dragic said. “The same as in Toronto [for me], but it is what it is. We’re all professional athletes. At the end of the day it’s only boos, so you just go out there and perform and try to do your best. But as long as it’s nothing serious, no throwing things and just be verbal, I don’t care.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A grievance from Ben Simmons and his representation is expected to be filed soon, with the reception he encounters at Thursday’s Sixers-Nets game serving as a potential piece of their case to recoup money he lost in fines this season. Story: phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-gr… – 1:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
It remains unclear when Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut — but Steve Nash does expect him to be on the bench with them in Philly on Thursday.
It remains unclear when Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut — but Steve Nash does expect him to be on the bench with them in Philly on Thursday.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some lunchtime Sixers notes and nuggets:
*Doc thinks Ben Simmons should receive a tribute video Thursday.
*Harden hopes he won’t miss any more games for hamstring management.
*Harden the…defender?
Some lunchtime Sixers notes and nuggets:
*Doc thinks Ben Simmons should receive a tribute video Thursday.
*Harden hopes he won’t miss any more games for hamstring management.
*Harden the…defender?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets expect star to join team on bench vs. 76ers, unsure when he takes court again
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets expect star to join team on bench vs. 76ers, unsure when he takes court again
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he’s open to conversation if Ben Simmons needs it ahead of his return to Philly. Thinks it’s good for him to get some of the heckling out of the way even though he’s not playing. – 10:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons is fully aware of the reaction he’ll get. Nash said it’ll be good for him to face, and the All-Star wants to be on the bench supporting his #Nets teammates. #Sixers – 10:46 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is out for tonight and Thursday’s game in Philly. Cam Thomas is a game-time decision. Ben Simmons is not here. Will join them in Philly. – 10:43 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Does Ben Simmons deserve a tribute video in his return on Thursday? Doc Rivers believes he does. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/07/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:47 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers when asked if Ben Simmons should receive a tribute video Thursday: “Yeah I do, actually. Ben did a lot of good things here. It didn’t end well, right? Just like marriages and all kinds of other things don’t end well… – 10:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says he thinks there should be a tribute video for Ben Simmons on Thursday against the #Nets. – 9:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets just officially ruled out Ben Simmons for Tuesday’s trip to Charlotte, with the formal scratch for Thursday in Philadelphia to come.
The Nets just officially ruled out Ben Simmons for Tuesday’s trip to Charlotte, with the formal scratch for Thursday in Philadelphia to come.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons will sit on Nets bench vs. 76ers in Philadelphia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/07/rep… – 1:23 PM
Goran Dragic @Goran_Dragic
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD just intercepted a pass that looked like it was going to Goran Dragic. He pulled up and made the two, and Goran signaled to KD as if to say ‘my bad.’ – 2:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic draws a charge. Didn’t put his hard hat on. Guess no one has yet to tell him that’s a thing. – 2:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This lineup is interesting. Steve Nash Has Andre Drummond and Nic Claxton on the floor with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Goran Dragic. The Celtics are playing Al Horford and Daniel Theis. Nash matching dual bigs. – 1:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Celtics 34-29. Nets and Boston both shooting 50 percent from the field and 57 percent from 3. Interesting to see James Johnson bring the ball up and initiate offense with Irving, Mills and Dragic on the court with him. – 1:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Letting Dragic get these ORs is a mess. Boston is wrecking some good defensive possessions by not securing redounds. – 1:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant out there with two fouls and the second string unit of Dragic, Mills, Aldridge and James Johnson. – 1:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic was the first guard off the bench, not Patty Mills. – 1:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge and Goran Dragic are Nash’s first two subs today. – 1:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Nash where his influence may have stuck in Goran Dragic’s game over time: “I think I’d be giving myself way too much credit to say that…”
Me: “It’s not a question for the humble…”
Nash: “But fuck yeah…I’m just kidding.”
Asked Nash where his influence may have stuck in Goran Dragic’s game over time: “I think I’d be giving myself way too much credit to say that…”
Me: “It’s not a question for the humble…”
Nash: “But fuck yeah…I’m just kidding.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think I’d be giving myself way too much credit to say that, you know, but f–k yeah. Just kidding.”
“I think I’d be giving myself way too much credit to say that, you know, but f–k yeah. Just kidding.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Mavericks tried to make Porzingis for Dragic, Trent Jr. trade first nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/05/rep… – 2:01 PM
Nash was quick with his answer Tuesday when asked if he thought it would be good for Simmons to be in that environment in Philadelphia. “It’s great,” Nash said. “He’s on our team, he needs to be with his teammates and get the whole Philly thing out of the way a little bit. Maybe it never goes away, but the first time it’s always nice to kind of deal with it and move on.” -via ESPN / March 8, 2022
Shams Charania: Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday’s Nets-76ers – but is expected to make the return trip to Philadelphia and join team on bench inside Wells Fargo Center, sources say. More: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 7, 2022
Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday’s Nets-76ers game, but is expected to make the trip to Philadelphia and join the Nets on the bench inside Wells Fargo Center, sources said. It will mark the first time Simmons is in his old home arena for a game since June 20, 2021, when the 76ers lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Atlanta. Simmons requested a trade out of Philadelphia in the offseason, and in October the three-time All-Star informed the 76ers that the he was not mentally ready to perform for the organization. -via The Athletic / March 7, 2022