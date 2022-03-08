James Wiseman cleared to play G League games this week

Anthony Slater: Big news from the Warriors: James Wiseman will play for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday and Sunday this week. I’ve previously been told that once he’s physically cleared for G-League, he’s cleared for NBA action, whenever team deems him ready.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman is cleared for two G-League games, which means he’s physically cleared for his NBA return, once he shakes off the cobwebs. Quick story. theathletic.com/news/warriors-… – 5:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Step closer for James Wiseman to return to Warriors. pic.twitter.com/utFFH0g25a – 5:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ James Wiseman to play for Santa Cruz in first game in 11 months
Warriors’ James Wiseman to play for Santa Cruz in first game in 11 months
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on James Wiseman playing in two upcoming G League games — his first game action since April 2021: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors center James Wiseman cleared to play G-League games as injury return looms
Warriors center James Wiseman cleared to play G-League games as injury return looms
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors’ injury report for tonight vs Clippers: Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and James Wiseman all out. – 4:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Out for the Warriors tonight: Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green, James Wiseman. Everyone else available. Third straight missed game for Payton with a left knee issue. – 4:35 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
More good news for the Warriors: James Wiseman has been cleared to play for the team’s G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz on Thursday and Sunday after missing the last 65 games because of surgery to repair a right meniscal tear. – 4:26 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman is set to play with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday in Stockton and Sunday at Chase Center. This is the first time Golden State has ever had a big-name player play games in the G League on a rehab assignment. – 4:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say center James Wiseman will play for G-League Santa Cruz on Thursday and Sunday. – 4:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Wiseman has been cleared for the next step of his rehab process. He will play in two G League games with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday and Sunday (at Chase Center), team says. – 4:22 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say center James Wiseman has been cleared to progress to the next stage of his rehabilitation. Wiseman will play in a pair of upcoming Santa Cruz Warriors games—at Stockton on Thursday and against the G League Ignite at Chase Center on Sunday. – 4:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Big news from the Warriors: James Wiseman will play for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday and Sunday this week. I’ve previously been told that once he’s physically cleared for G-League, he’s cleared for NBA action, whenever team seems him ready. – 4:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say James Wiseman will play two G League games in the next stage of his recovery as he moves closer to his season debut.
The Warriors say James Wiseman will play two G League games in the next stage of his recovery as he moves closer to his season debut.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
James Wiseman update from Warriors: Set to play with G League Sea Dubs Thursday in Stockton and Sunday at Chase Center. – 4:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman will play a pair of GLeague games on Thursday and Sunday. Per the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/lUX5grtcjj – 4:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors say James Wiseman has been cleared to play in two Santa Cruz NBA G League games Thursday and Sunday as part of return process. – 4:21 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
How are we not talking about the Warriors having the best young core in the NBA: Wiseman, Poole, Moody, Kuminga. 2 teenagers. 3 Future All-Stars. No team in the NBA drafts better than the Warriors. Not even close. – 12:32 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a game by a teenager in Warriors franchise history:
1. Moses Moody (30)
2. Jonathan Kuminga (26)
Most points in a game by a teenager in Warriors franchise history:
1. Moses Moody (30)
2. Jonathan Kuminga (26)
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr provides the semi-daily updates on Draymond Green and James Wiseman: working out in the Bay Area, doing well, looking good, feeling fine, no projected return date – 7:41 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman got a good workout with some of the staff back in the Bay today. Still no date on a possible return. – 7:37 PM
