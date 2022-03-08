Jarrett Allen not returning before Regular Season ends?

Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he doesn’t know if Jarrett Allen (fractured left middle finger) will return before the regular season ends. Allen is not with the Cavs on their three-game trip that opens tonight in Indiana.
More from J.B. Bickerstaff on Jarrett Allen:
“Once we get a little more clarity when a longer-term decision has been made, then you’ve got to put a plan in place for Jarrett …” pic.twitter.com/g1omb9Pk0L – 6:13 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said he is still unsure if Jarrett Allen will be back before the end of the regular season. Allen is not with the team in Indy, but Bickerstaff said they spoke today.
“He’s disappointed. He really cherishes being a part of this team.” – 6:01 PM
#Cavs Dean Wade will enter the starting lineup tonight against Pacers for injured center Jarrett Allen, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Rookie Evan Mobley will play center. – 5:58 PM
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he doesn’t know if Jarrett Allen (fractured left middle finger) will return before the regular season ends. Allen is not with the Cavs on their three-game trip that opens tonight in Indiana. – 5:40 PM
Rajon Rondo is a game-time decision, per #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Former #Pacers starter Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen are already OUT. – 5:37 PM
ICYMI: ‘He was a monster’: #Cavs need Evan Mobley to ramp up aggression with Jarrett Allen out beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 9:17 AM
ICYMI: #Cavs Jarrett Allen out indefinitely with fractured finger (and quad contusion). Cavs and Allen trying to determine best course of action when it comes to the next steps.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/j… – 8:18 AM
Updated with Kevin Love video: ‘He was a monster’: #Cavs need Evan Mobley to ramp up aggression with Jarrett Allen out beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 7:25 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked about Jarrett Allen being out, Lakers drama, Zion back to New Orleans for rehab, some transactions and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! 20K on the way!
youtu.be/MRYderk8GcA – 6:31 PM
‘He was a monster’: #Cavs need Evan Mobley to ramp up aggression with Jarrett Allen out beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 6:18 PM
#Cavs G Caris LeVert (right foot sprain) and C Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) are out Tuesday at Indiana. G Rajon Rondo (right big toe sprain) is questionable, after being doubtful and a DNP Sunday against Raptors. – 5:53 PM
Marc Stein: The Nets just officially ruled out Ben Simmons for Tuesday’s trip to Charlotte, with the formal scratch for Thursday in Philadelphia to come. The Cavs, meanwhile, say there is no timetable for Jarrett Allen’s return from a left quad contusion and fractured left middle finger. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / March 7, 2022
Shams Charania: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen has suffered a fractured finger and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 6, 2022