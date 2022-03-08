Kyle Kuzma on being traded by Lakers: 'It's been a great change of scenery'

According to Cleaning the Glass, a website that specializes in advanced analytics, his usage rate of 23.5 percent through Friday ranked in the 92nd percentile among NBA bigs this season. “It’s been a great change of pace for me, a change of scenery,” Kuzma said. “I did as much as I (could) to maximize (myself) when I was with my former team, with changing my role every single year for the betterment of the team and trying to fit in with great players. But here, it’s been a lot different, because I don’t necessarily have to do that. My role has changed here. If you think about the first 25 games, I was in a different type of role than I am now: more scoring and just doing more things with the ball. It’s just great to be in a situation where I can just be myself and do what I do, and not dummy myself down.
Source: Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma letting his former teammate Lance Stephenson know what’s up 😂 pic.twitter.com/bLVtv7FU3K – 11:09 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma is averaging a career high 3.4 assists per game.
📈 6.8 assists over his last five games.
This cross court pass, out of the post, to Anthony Gill was learned in L.A. I’m certain. pic.twitter.com/mvgPfhFRMl – 10:13 AM
Kyle Kuzma is averaging a career high 3.4 assists per game.
📈 6.8 assists over his last five games.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Love the double dribble handoff (DHO) w/ Kyle Kuzma as the initiator.
Kuz relocates at the slot in order to get the ball going downhill vs. defender in between two.
Kuz is his best going downhill, sometimes it’s hard to replicate that space in the half court — this set does. pic.twitter.com/U3VC4sIJkB – 8:47 AM
Love the double dribble handoff (DHO) w/ Kyle Kuzma as the initiator.
Kuz relocates at the slot in order to get the ball going downhill vs. defender in between two.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kuz raves about KP and his energy and also what he brings to the team. – 9:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
In Kristaps Porzingis’s debut as a Wizard, he leads seven scorers in double figures with 25 points in ~21 minutes.
Kuzma: 23p
KCP: 19p
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
If Porzingis can stay on the court … and if Wes keeps playing him at the 5…and if they figure out what to do about Gafford and TB … and if Wes commits to >2 of Kuzma/Rui/Avdija at all times … and if they find a point guard…
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
After Kyle Kuzma finishes his interview with Glen Consor, he excitedly runs by Kristaps Porzingis’ interview with Chris Miller saying, ‘KP KP KP’
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 133, Pacers 123
Porzingis: 25 pts., 5 rebs., 2 blocks
Ish Smith: 13 pts., 7 rebs., 9 assts.
Kuzma: 23 pts., 5 rebs., 8 assts.
Caldwell-Pope: 19 pts., 2 rebs., 5 assts.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kristaps Porzingis – Kyle Kuzma vs Pacers
Points: 25-23
Rebounds: 5-5
Assists: 0-8
Blocks: 2-2
FG: 7/12-8/17
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma blocked Buddy Hield again and proceeded to stare him down and stick his tounge out at him while the latter was on the floor – 8:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Have mercy
Kyle Kuzma block
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
That pass to Anthony Gill was the biggest proof of Kyle Kuzma’s growth this season. Great way to read the game by Kuz! #DCAboveAll – 8:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Pacers 61, Wizards 57
Kuzma: 11p 3r 4a
Porzingis: 10p 3r in 10 mins
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Pacers 61, Wizards 57
Porzingis: 10 pts., 3 rebs., 1 block
Kuzma: 11 pts., 3 rebs., 4 assts.
Bitadze: 17 pts., 5 rebs.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 61-57 Pacers at halftime. Goga Bitadze leads all scorers with 17 pts. Kuzma and Porzingis lead the Wizards with 11 pts and 10 pts. – 7:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Pacers 30-26. Porzingis had 7p 2r in five mins, Kuzma also has 7. Maybe it’s the warm spring air but Capital One Arena feels a lil feisty today! Oooo – 6:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 30-26 Wizards after one. Porzingis and Kuzma lead all scorers with 7 pts apiece. The Wizards have 12 FTAs already after topping out at 9 last game. Porzingis is 5-6 FT. – 6:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Wizards run a play for Porzingis to start the game. Kuzma hits him with an alley-oop pass for a tip in. #Pacers – 6:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis wastes no time for his first Wizards basket, a tip in from Kyle Kuzma’s lob on the opening possession – 6:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I like starting Kristaps Porzingis at center because it allows Daniel Gafford not to pick up fouls in the opening minutes.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis will start at center in his first game as a Wizard, bumping Daniel Gafford to the bench. Here’s who Wes Unseld Jr. is going with:
Neto
Kispert
KCP
Kuzma
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters tonight, with a new addition and a lot of Ks:
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. will not reveal the Wizards’ starters yet. My guess is Kristaps Porzingis in at the 5 alongside Kyle Kuzma at the 4 and KCP stays at the 3, but we’ll know for sure about 30 min before tipoff. – 4:20 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Grew up in one of the best eras for music. Limewire, datpiff was special!!! – 9:17 AM
With Bradley Beal electing for surgery this week, every player on the Wizards’ roster not named Kyle Kuzma is available, three different sources said this week. That doesn’t mean it’s a fire sale — the Wizards definitely want return value — but they are not keeping anyone besides Beal and Kuzma away from talks. -via Action Network / February 10, 2022